The New York Retail Worker Safety Act: Key Insights for Employers [Podcast]

In this podcast, Karen Tynan (shareholder, Sacramento) sits down with Stefan Borovina (of counsel, New York) to discuss the New York Retail Worker Safety Act and provide essential information for New York retail employers. Stefan and Karen, who is a co-chair of the Workplace Violence Prevention Practice Group, discuss how to determine which businesses are subject to the act, the act’s procedural history, key amendments, and compliance requirements. The speakers also take a deep dive into the act’s training and notice provisions, which take effect on June 2, 2025.