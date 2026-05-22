Emerging Legal News

PFAS, PFOS, environmental, environmental, biodiversity, NC, North Carolina, Forever Chemicals, Agriculture Lands, Farmers, Environmental Protection Agency
Forever Chemicals and the Family Farm- What NC Growers Need to Know About PFAS on Agricultural Land
by: Amy P. Wang & Allen N. Trask, III , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Forever Chemicals and the Family Farm- What NC Growers Need to Know About PFAS on Agricultural Land
by: Amy P. Wang & Allen N. Trask, III , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Recent Federal Appeals Court Decision Reiterates That Full-Time Remote Work Is Rarely Reasonable Accommodation
by: Carmen N. Decot , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Designing Planned Community Documents to Reduce Defect Litigation Exposure
by: Bob Burton , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
EPA Proposes Changes to PFAS Drinking Water Rules
by: Joe Beletti-Naccarato & Jessica L. Deyoe , Monday, May 25, 2026
Protecting Purchased Goodwill: Sale-of-Business Restrictive Covenants Under National Scrutiny
by: Maurice Wells , Saturday, May 23, 2026
Self-Reporting and Cooperation 3.0: CFTC Enforcement Division’s New Policy Offers a Clearer Path to Declination
by: Daniel J. Davis & Christian T. Kemnitz , Friday, May 22, 2026
FERC Just Rewrote the Rules for Natural Gas Infrastructure. Here’s What It Means.
by: Scott D. Ellis , Friday, May 22, 2026
SEC Proposes Reforms to Registered Offerings and Reporting Framework
by: F. Reid Avett & Gary R. DePalo , Friday, May 22, 2026
Summer Hiring Alert: Child Labor Law Updates Across Four States
by: Zachary V. Zagger , Friday, May 22, 2026
EPA Proposes Rules to Extend Time to Comply with PFOA and PFOS Drinking Water Standards and Rescind Regulatory Determinations and Regulations for Other PFAS
by: Lynn L. Bergeson & Carla N. Hutton , Friday, May 22, 2026
Texas Supreme Court Rejects the “Gist” Doctrine and Clarifies When Parties May File Texas Lawsuits Regarding Out-of-State Property Interests
by: Ted Huffman , Friday, May 22, 2026
Franchisee Lending: Beyond the Standard All-Asset UCC Filing
by: Maxwell Michael , Friday, May 22, 2026
Standing on Solid Ground: Constitutional Standing in Patent Disputes
by: Karthika Perumal, Ph.D. , Friday, May 22, 2026
FinCEN and OFAC Propose AML/CFT Sanctions Framework for Payment Stablecoin Issuers Under GENIUS Act
by: Marina Olman-Pal & Benjamin G. Greenberg , Thursday, May 21, 2026
Chill Out: Numerical Claim Terms Properly Limited by Industry Standards
by: David Sorenson , Thursday, May 21, 2026
June 2026 Visa Bulletin: EB-2 Remains Current for Green Card Filing
by: Colombo & Hurd , Thursday, May 21, 2026
EB-1A Visa from Ecuador to the U.S.: Requirements, Process, and What to Expect
by: Colombo & Hurd , Thursday, May 21, 2026

Emerging Legal News continues below >>

Featured Articles

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Cuba Supreme Court Tainted Property
LIBERTAD Act Unlocked: Supreme Court Allows Claims for Holders of Confiscated Cuban Property
by: Daniel S. Connolly & Rachel B. Goldman

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Last week, the US Supreme Court held that property confiscated by the Cuban Government after the 1959 communist revolution is permanently “tainted,” such that anyone who uses that property can be liable to the US national who owns a claim to it, regardless of whether the claimant’s original property interest has expired.

Read More
Tax Planning for Carve-Out and Take-Private Transactions
Tax Planning for Carve-Out and Take-Private Transactions: Use of Selective Section 338 and/or 336 Elections
by: Todd Hatcher & Jeffrey Ng

Friday, May 22, 2026

In carve-out transactions, especially in take-private transactions backed by private equity (PE), tax friction costs can often make or break a deal. By the same token, creative tax planning ideas can enhance deal value and help to bridge valuation gaps in competitive situations.

Read More
graphic of people working on and around "EEO"; EEO-1s May Be a Thing of the Past at the Federal Level
Employers - Your Next EEO-1 Report May Be Your Last Ever (US)
by: Caroline Carrier

Friday, May 22, 2026

Since 1966, employers with more than 100 employees and certain federal contractors with more than 50 employees have been required by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”) to annually report data about the demographics of their workforce, specifically disclosing statistics reflecting the racial, ethnic and

Read More
Data Center Construction Risk Allocation and Delivery Models
Data Center Construction Delivery Models and Risk Allocation: EPCM Versus Design-Build
by: Richard F. Whiteley & Phillip L. Sampson Jr.

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Data center construction projects require careful allocation of cost, schedule, performance and procurement responsibilities.

Read More
abacus
Musk v. Altman and the New Economics of AI Executive Compensation: Implications for Economic Experts
by: Mona Birjandi & Di Wu

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence company compensation, from capped profit interests to public benefit corporation equity to compute allocations, has outpaced the analytical frameworks most damages experts currently utilize.

Read More
New York Supreme Court NYC
Rocket Mortgage Sues UWM Over Alleged $100 Million Contract Breach
by: Timothy Keane

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Rocket Mortgage filed a complaint in the New York Supreme Court’s Commercial Division on May 14, alleging that United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) violated contractual terms and caused at least $100 million in damages.

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ICE Optional Practical Training Potential Fraud
OPT Under Scrutiny: What Increased ICE Enforcement Means for Employers
by: Kate Kalmykov

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

On May 12, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced it had identified more than 10,000 potential fraud cases connected to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program.

Read More
AI and energy grid
Powering AI: Why Markets Matter More Than Mandates
by: Jeffrey E. Depp

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Artificial intelligence is often described as a race for chips, algorithms, and talent.

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DOL, Department of Labor, Fair Labor Standards Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, immigration, joint employer
DOL Proposes New Rule Covering Vertical and Horizontal Joint Employer Relationships
by: Michael Reed & Holly H. Williamson

Monday, May 18, 2026

The U.S. Department of Labor recently proposed a rule that would create a uniform standard for determining joint employer status under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act.

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Understanding FDA’s Food Traceability
From Farm to Fork: Understanding FDA’s Food Traceability
by: Jennifer German

Friday, May 15, 2026

Food often passes through many hands before reaching consumers, underscoring the importance of traceability when issues arise. In response to those realities, FDA has focused on strengthening how certain higher-risk foods are tracked and how information is maintained as products move through the supply chain.

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Heart titled Prenup surrounded by money
When Marriage Becomes a Business Liability: Lessons from Celebrity Divorce Battles
by: Julia Rodgers, Esq.

Friday, May 15, 2026

High-profile divorces increasingly involve more than personal fallout. Divorce can impact businesses, brands, and millions (or billions) in value. When a couple ties the knot, they aren’t just putting themselves at emotional risk, but they are also putting themselves in financial and business risk.

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residential construction site
State Housing Reforms Continue in 2026
by: Ilana Blumsack

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Homeownership has become increasingly out of reach for many Americans. The median age of a first-time homebuyer is forty, home prices have increased by 150% since 2012, and the median single-family home now costs five times the median household income. The U.S.

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Who Owns AI-Generated Content
Who Owns AI-Generated Content? Human Authorship Still Controls, and Documenting the Creation Process Is Critical
by: Lilian Doan Davis , Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Supreme Court IEEPA Tariff
U.S. Supreme Court Invalidates IEEPA Tariffs; Temporary Section 122 Surcharge Now Applies — Practical Next Steps for Importers and Businesses
by: James DiGiulio & Michael A. Botti , Wednesday, May 13, 2026
independent contractor, nj, new jersey, ABC, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development , NJDOL, N.J.A.C. 12:11, workforce, disability, ADA, New Jersey governs not just unemployment insurance but also the state’s Wage and Hour Law, Wage Payment Law, Earned Sick Leave Law, Temporary Disability Benefits Law,
Same ABCs, New Rules- New Jersey Finalizes Updated Regulatory Framework for Worker Classification
by: Gabrielle I. Weiss , Tuesday, May 12, 2026
north dakota flag
North Dakota Supreme Court Blocks Greenpeace's Collateral Attack on a Jury's Verdict
by: Timothy Keane , Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Patchwork AI Hiring Laws
Patchwork AI Hiring Laws Create Rising Compliance Risks for Employers
by: Andrew Adams , Tuesday, May 12, 2026
WA Ban Non-Compete Agreements
Washington Becomes Latest State to Ban Non-Compete Agreements
by: Mitch Boyarsky & Matthew T. Brown , Monday, May 11, 2026
CIT Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 Unlawful
US Tariff Update: Section 122 Duties Found Unauthorized by Law; IEEPA Refunds Under Way
by: Laura Siegel Rabinowitz , Monday, May 11, 2026
netflix, tx, texas, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton , surveillance program, Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, data tracking,
Texas Sues Netflix Over Allegations It Tracks Kids and Sells User Data
by: William Fife , Monday, May 11, 2026
European Commission draft revised merger guidelines
European Commission Publishes Draft Revised Merger Guidelines
by: Dr. Lucas Wüsthof , Monday, May 11, 2026
West Coast Health Care Fraud Strike Force
DOJ’s West Coast Strike Force to Target Health Care Fraud in Arizona, Nevada, and Northern California
by: Sarah M. Hall & Jeremy A. Avila , Monday, May 11, 2026
Marijuana Rescheduling Could Reshape Employment Law
Schedule III and the Workplace: How Marijuana Rescheduling Could Reshape Employment Law
by: Whitt Steineker , Monday, May 11, 2026
California AG Issues Warning Letter to Baby Food
California AG Issues Warning Letter to Baby Food Manufacturers re Heavy Metal Testing Disclosures
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman , Saturday, May 9, 2026
Agentic Artificial Intelligence Information
From Human-in-the-Loop to Human-at-the-Helm: Navigating the Ethics of Agentic AI
by: Alex Pearson , Friday, May 8, 2026
DOJ – FBI seal
The Southern Poverty Law Center in the Crosshairs: The Indictment and the Difficult Road Ahead
by: Gary Chodes & Timothy Keane , Friday, May 8, 2026
National Data Privacy Law
Is America Finally Getting a National Data Privacy Law?
by: Marne Marotta & Lauren M. Flynn , Thursday, May 7, 2026
Business person pushing AI button
The Legal Industry's Inflection Point: Moving AI From Adoption to Orchestration
by: Michael Pontrelli , Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Doctor and healthcare mergers
Who Bears the Risk in Healthcare M&A? Impacts of AI and the One Big Beautiful Bill.
by: Matt Wilmot & Samuel J. Seaman , Tuesday, May 5, 2026
empty courtroom
The Rule of Law Cannot Work in Reverse
by: John Swallow , Tuesday, May 5, 2026
working with legal AI on laptop
The American Bar Association and Mississippi Bar Are Giving Lawyers Flawed AI Guidance
by: Oliver Roberts , Monday, May 4, 2026
Department of Labor joint employer status standard
DOL Proposes New Joint Employer Rule Defining Horizontal and Vertical Joint Employment Relationships
by: Claudia Castre & Brian Schwartz , Friday, May 1, 2026
more Featured Legal Headlines

Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

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Breaking Legal News

Legal Fight Over Prediction Markets
Gambling, Insider Trading, and the Legal Fight Over Prediction Markets
by: Laura Chiu , Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Legal Fight Over Prediction Markets
Gambling, Insider Trading, and the Legal Fight Over Prediction Markets
by: Laura Chiu , Wednesday, May 27, 2026
gavel leaning on block next to mini texas flag; Texas Court Vacates FinCen's Residential Real Estate Rule
FinCEN Issues Updated FAQs Following Vacatur of Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule
by: Timothy V. Kemp & Alexa S. Minesinger , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Cline v. Planning Board of Framingham
The Presumption of Standing Yields to Expert Affidavits Establishing Lack of Injury
by: Joel E. Antwi & Sydney Cramer​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌ , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
High School Curriculum occupational safety and health concepts
High Schools Build a Safer Future With Occupational Safety and Compliance-Focused Learning
by: Karen Tynan , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Integrating Financial Technology Innovation into Regulatory Frameworks
President Trump Issues Executive Order to Facilitate Fintech Innovation in the United States
by: Michael S. Didiuk & Christina Grigorian , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
more Breaking Legal News

More Emerging Legal News

EPA Proposes to Scale Back PFAS Drinking Water Regulations
by: Sloane Anders Wildman & Jordan N. Brown , Tuesday, May 19, 2026
CLICK, AGREE, AND YOUR KIDS ARE BOUND- Court Compels Minor Children To Arbitrate Personal Data Claims Because Their Parents Accepted Roku’s Terms Of Service
by: Eric J. Troutman , Monday, May 18, 2026
Off the Clock, Out of Compliance? Managing Wage-and-Hour Risk in Remote Workforces
by: Sara J. Connolly , Monday, May 18, 2026
Reconciliation and Health Hearings on the Pre-Recess Agenda [Podcast]
by: Debra Curtis & Maddie News , Monday, May 18, 2026
When a Deal Goes Wrong: A Practical Guide to Breach of Contract in Oilfield Services
by: Scott D. Ellis , Monday, May 18, 2026
DOE Issues Revised Title 17 Loan Program Guidance
by: Benjamin Y. Cooper IV & Douglas L. Dua , Monday, May 18, 2026
Federal Circuit Addresses Prosecution History Estoppel, Disclosure-Dedication Rule in Affirming ANDA Product Noninfringement Decision
by: Chad A. Landmon & Christopher Jones , Monday, May 18, 2026
SEC Approves Nasdaq’s $25 Million IPO Requirement for China-Based Companies
by: Barbara A. Jones & Marc M. Rossell , Monday, May 18, 2026
more emerging legal news

Artificial Intelligence News

Robot standing in empty room looking out large windows to cityscape; AI Regulation at the Federal, State, and Local Levels
How AI Governance Is Being Built in Real Time, and What Comes Next
by: Marne Marotta & Scott J. Gelbman , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
An overview of Federal, State, and Local AI Policies: EO 14365 to halt state-by-state regulation, Colorado, Utah, Illinois, National AI Policy Framework, Pre-Market Read More
Artificial Intelligence California Superior Court of San Francisco County
The AI Reckoning Has Arrived: The Case that Will Rewrite AI Laws in Products Liability
by: Harshita K. Ganesh , Monday, May 25, 2026
colorado capital building; Colorado Replaces 2024 AI Statute to Shift Focus to Employer Accountability
Colorado’s New AI Law Shifts Employer Accountability from System to Individual Decision Level
by: Eric J. Felsberg & Christopher T. Patrick , Thursday, May 21, 2026
colorado capital building; Colorado Replaces 2024 AI Statute to Shift Focus to Employer Accountability
Colorado’s New AI Law Shifts Employer Accountability from System to Individual Decision Level
by: Eric J. Felsberg & Christopher T. Patrick , Thursday, May 21, 2026
graphic of a gavel in front of an AI chip in front of a world map; Insurers May Need to Treat the Risks of AI More Seriously
Why AI Risk Needs Its Own Insurance Conversation
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan , Thursday, May 21, 2026
graphic of person in suit shaking hands with robot infront of AI chip; Organizations Are Creating New Types of ESI as GenAI Use Grows
Litigation Minute: Preserving AI-Generated ESI in Anticipation of Litigation
by: Julie Anne Halter & Christopher J. Valente , Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Artificial Intelligence Private Equity Silicon Valley
AI, Automation, and Robotics Are Reshaping Value Creation for Private Equity
by: Louis Lehot , Wednesday, May 20, 2026
AI and energy grid
Powering AI: Why Markets Matter More Than Mandates
by: Jeffrey E. Depp , Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Artificial Intelligence protective order restriction
Should Protective Orders Expressly Restrict Using AI with Confidential Information? Lessons from Morgan v. V2X (Part II)
by: Cheyenne Rivera , Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Artificial Intelligence Intellectual Property
Can You Keep (an AI) Secret? The Role of Trade Secrets in IP Protection Strategies for AI
by: James G. Gatto & Brittany Walter , Tuesday, May 19, 2026
New York WARN Act Artificial Intelligence Employment
New York WARN Act: No AI-Related Layoffs Reported in First Year of Adding AI-Related Disclosure to the System
by: Robert T. Quackenboss , Monday, May 18, 2026
virtual justice scales with code
Prosecutors Urgently Need AI Expertise, Guidance, and Tools
by: Sarah Stogner , Friday, May 15, 2026
robot hands holding hologram of scales of justice; New Initiatives to Test Whether AI Could Make Arbitration More Efficient
The AI Arbitrator Is Here: Are You Ready? Is Your Lawyer?
by: Frederick A. Acomb & James L. Woolard , Thursday, May 14, 2026
more Artificial Intelligence headlines

White House Updates

International Law News

Palace de Justice - Lausanne, Switzerland
Swiss Cantonal Court Upholds Dismissal of Multi-Million Franc Sequestration Against PJSC VSMPO-AVISMA
by: Emily Carter , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
person in a suit hand outstretched projecting a holographic world map with different points pinned; counterparties
The Democratic Republic of the Congo as a Near-Term Strategic Opportunity for U.S. Companies | Part 3
by: David W. Simon & John F. Korba , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Flag of India
Why an International Counterfeit Ozempic Investigation Warrants Closer Scrutiny of Assure Global
by: Simon Colins , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Australia Fair Work Commission Mr Neeraj Kumar v Hansen Corporation Pty Ltd
Working From Home or Hardly Working? When WFH Corner-Cutting Becomes Misconduct
by: Nicola Martin , Monday, May 25, 2026
Federal Court of Australia Coles Supermarkets Australia Pty Ltd
Discount Or Deception? Coles Found to Have Misled Consumers in "Down Down" Promotions
by: Ayman Guirguis & James Gray , Monday, May 25, 2026
Australia Mergers and Acquisitions Break Fees
Acceptability of Naked Break Fees in Australian Schemes of Arrangements
by: Andrew Gaffney & Aimee Foster , Monday, May 25, 2026
More international law headlines

Federal Law News

HIPAA Significant Proposed Rulemakings
HIPAA Modernization: HHS’s Proposed Privacy and Security Rule Updates [Podcast]
by: Gabriel T. Scott & Sarah L. Carlins , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
piggy bank on fan of money next to stethescope on US flag; OHCA Plans to Expand Jurisdiction to Address Private Equity
OHCA Publishes Draft Regulations Implementing AB 1415 to Capture Health Care Transactions with Private Equity, Hedge Funds and MSOs
by: Paul A. Gomez & Ashley N. Osak , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
FTC Take It Down Act
What Platforms Need to Know About Compliance with the FTC Take It Down Act
by: Richard B. Newman , Monday, May 25, 2026
Securities and Exchange Commission filer status framework
SEC Proposes Changes to Public Company Filer Status Framework and Related Disclosure Requirements
by: Scott H. Kimpel & Mayme Beth F. Donohue , Saturday, May 23, 2026
HHS-OIG free orthodontic treatment favorable opinion
HHS-OIG Advisory Opinion 26-09: Free Orthodontic Treatment Program Cleared Under Anti-Kickback Statute With Proper Safeguards
by: Heather F. Delgado & Jane Sitorius , Friday, May 22, 2026
SEC Proposes Reforms to Registered Offerings
SEC Proposes Reforms to Registered Offerings and Reporting Framework
by: F. Reid Avett & Gary R. DePalo , Friday, May 22, 2026
more federal law headlines

State Law News

Texas Data Center Information
The Data Center Boom Is Reshaping Texas — and Every Business Needs to Understand Why
by: Scott D. Ellis , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
magnifying glass on contract; The Rule of the Covenant: Why Restrictive Covenants Are Still So Important
When the Deal Closes, the Trade Secrets Don't: Enforcing Sale-of-Business Covenants Under Judicial Scrutiny
by: Maurice Wells , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
colorado capital building; Colorado's SB 26-189 Repeals and Replaces 2024 Colorado AI Act
Colorado’s New AI Act Targets Automated Decision-Making for Consequential Decisions
by: Benjamin W. Perry & Lauren N. Watson , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act Amendments
New York Budget Amends the State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act
by: Steven C. Russo & Jane E. McLaughlin , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Texas Data Center Information
The Data Center Boom Is Reshaping Texas — and Every Business Needs to Understand Why
by: Scott D. Ellis , Tuesday, May 26, 2026
California DPR pesticide-treated seeds regulation
California DPR Proposes Rule to Regulate Pesticide-Treated Seeds; Comments Due June 29, 2026
by: Alan J. Sachs & Kathryn E. Szmuszkovicz , Friday, May 22, 2026
more state law headlines
 
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