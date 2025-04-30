Missouri Supreme Court Upholds Proposition A: Paid Sick Leave Takes Effect May 1, 20
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On April 29, 2025, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to uphold Proposition A, the voter-approved initiative that increases the state’s minimum wage and requires employers to provide earned paid sick leave. The law will take effect as planned on Thursday, May 1.

What is Proposition A?

Proposition A raises minimum wage and introduces mandatory earned paid sick leave for most workers. Some of the key provisions of Proposition A include:

  • Raising the minimum wage to $13.75 per hour in 2025 and $15 by 2026 and providing for annual inflation-based increases thereafter.
  • Requiring employers to provide paid sick leave, with workers earning one hour of leave for every 30 hours worked.

The Legal Challenge

Business associations and other opponents of the measure challenged the law in Case No. SC100876, Raymond McCarty, et al. v. Missouri Secretary of State, et al. Plaintiffs argued that the summary statement and fiscal note summary were so misleading that they cast doubt on the fairness of the election and validity of its results. Further, Plaintiffs argued that Proposition A was invalid because it violated the “single subject” and “clear title” requirements of Art. III, Section 50 of the Missouri Constitution.

Majority Opinion

The Missouri Supreme Court’s majority held the results of the election adopting Proposition A are valid and dismissed, without prejudice, the claim contending Proposition A violated the single subject and clear title requirements for lack of jurisdiction.

Key points from the majority opinion:

  • Ballot Summary: The Court determined that the summary language was not materially inaccurate or seriously misleading to demonstrate an irregularity. Instead, the Court stated that Plaintiffs made conclusory allegations that the summary statement language misled voters but did not offer evidence to support those conclusions. Thus, a new election was not warranted.
  • Single-Subject Rule: The justices declined to rule on whether Proposition A violated the single subject rule—the Court dismissed the claim without prejudice for lack of jurisdiction, stating that the claim had not been properly raised in a lower court before coming to the Supreme Court.

Separate Opinion

Justice Ransom issued a separate opinion from the majority, stating that he disagreed that the Supreme Court possesses original jurisdiction over election contests. However, Justice Ransom agreed with the majority’s decision if, for argument’s sake, the Court had jurisdiction to hear the challenges.

What Happens Next?

With the ruling in place:

  • Proposition A will take effect on May 1, 2025.
  • Employers must comply with new minimum wage rates and paid sick leave requirements, including taking immediate steps to implement paid sick leave by May 1.
  • Lawmakers or business groups could still seek legislative revisions or bring new legal challenges.
© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCP Mezzanine Nashville I, LLC
Published: 24 April, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Starved Rock Wood Products LLC
Published: 24 April, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: BOKKSU INC. AND JAPAN CRATE ACQUISITION LLC
Published: 21 April, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: LQD LOANS TWO, LCC
Published: 7 April, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERS SALE: Gladstone Food Products
Published: 7 April, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: S&G Hospitality, INC
Published: 1 April, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVER’S SALE: LANDSCAPING SUBCONTRACTOR
Published: 31 March, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Elmer Buchta Trucking
Published: 31 March, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PHILLIPS AMSTERDAM II LLC
Published: 31 March, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Polsinelli PC

HCPF Makes Clarifications to Mandatory Facility-Based Professionals’ Reporting Requirements Under Colorado Hospital Discounted Care Law
by: Jasmine C. González , Jennifer L. Evans
Blockchain+ Bi-Weekly; Highlights of the Last Two Weeks in Web3 Law: April 24, 2025
by: Jonathan E. Schmalfeld , Stephen A. Rutenberg
Drug Pricing and Payment Executive Order Shows Trump Administration’s Cards
by: Ryan B. Thurber , Kyle A. Vasquez
Harvard’s Tax-Exempt Status Dispute with the Trump Administration: Implications for Nonprofits
by: Lisa M. Schultes , L. Maverick Flowers
Missouri Enacts Significant Utility/Regulatory Omnibus Bill
by: Frank A. Caro , Andrew O. Schulte
CMS Extends Revalidation Deadline for Skilled Nursing Facilities to August 1, 2025
by: Sara Avakian , Elizabeth J. Tucker
Federal Court Finds False Claims Act Penalty Unconstitutionally Excessive
by: Kevin M. Coffey , Nicole K. Nielly
Enhancing Efficiency in Foreign Defense Sales: Key Takeaways from Recent Executive Order
by: Daniel H. Petkoff , Erin L. Felix
Incoming Defense Contract Audit Agency Reorganization
by: James W. Kim , Daniel H. Petkoff
Seventh Circuit Reverses Conviction in Landmark Anti-Kickback Case
by: Ellen H. Persons , Tessa M. Lancaster
New Section 232 Trade Investigation on Imports of Processed Critical Minerals and Their Derivative Products Could Result in Trade Actions Later This Year
by: Deanna Tanner Okun , Lydia C. Pardini
CMS Spring Provider Enrollment Updates
by: Mary Buckley Tobin , Stephen M. Angelette
SCOTUS Ruling: Freezing $65 Million in Teacher Grants Amid DEI Controversy
by: James W. Kim , Daniel H. Petkoff

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 