EC Begins Public Consultation on Biotech Act
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
The European Commission (EC) began a public consultation on August 4, 2025, on the European Biotech Act in the form of an online questionnaire. According to the EC, the aim is to gather evidence and views from stakeholders across all relevant sectors of biotechnology and biomanufacturing, including the medical and pharmaceutical, agricultural, food and feed, industrial, environmental, and marine sectors. The EC states that stakeholder feedback is crucial for identifying the most important challenges and barriers that could be addressed by the Act and for shaping targeted policy actions. The questions address general view on biotechnology; the regulatory environment in the European Union (EU); access to capital; biotechnology clusters and/or cluster organizations; biotechnology manufacturing; availability, upskilling and reskilling the biotechnology workforce; data and artificial intelligence (AI); and defense and security. Comments are due November 10, 2025. As reported in our June 6, 2025, blog item, the EC began a call for evidence on May 14, 2025, and submissions were due June 11, 2025. The EC plans to adopt final legislation in the third quarter of 2026.

