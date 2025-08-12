Busted! Melbourne International Film Festival Director Subject to Urgent Interlocutory Injunction Over Moral Rights
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On 6 August 2025, the Federal Court of Australia (the Court) ordered that Projector Films Pty Ltd and director David Ngo (the Respondents) be stopped from promoting, causing to promote or authorising the Melbourne International Film Festival (the MIFF) to show the documentary titled “Never Get Busted!” unless the Applicant Stephen McCallum was attributed as “Principal Director.”

The order came after Mr. McCallum discovered that promotional and other materials relating to the documentary for the MIFF referred to Mr. Ngo as the sole “Director” of the documentary and that there were no references to Mr. McCallum as director, despite him acting in a director’s capacity. The Respondents had also previously failed to attribute Mr. McCallum as Principal Director in the documentary showings and promotional materials at the Utah Sundance Film Festival and Los Angeles Dances with Films Festival. He had also been excluded from attendance at the Utah premiere itself.

Mr. McCallum applied for urgent interlocutory relief from the court ahead of the MIFF. He argued the Respondents had infringed his moral rights and engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct by failing to attribute him as the “Principal Director” of the documentary and by falsely attributing Mr. Ngo as Principal Director.

Pursuant to Part IX of the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth), where there is more than one director of a film, only one can be considered the “Principal Director” and “author” of the film. An “author” has the following three moral rights:

  • Right of attribution of authorship.
  • Right not to have authorship falsely attributed.
  • Right of integrity of authorship.

Mr. McCallum originally sought relief, requiring recognition in the documentary that the “Principal Director” attribution was subject to legal proceedings. The Court recognised that while this would have accurately depicted the state of affairs, the commercial implications of doing so would impact on the Respondents’ prospects of selling rights to third parties.

The Court determined that there was a serious question to be tried, and in doing so, it considered the Applicant’s Directors Agreement, which contained an intention for Mr. McCallum to be the Principal Director but also contained a moral rights waiver clause.

The Court also said the balance of convenience favoured the granting of an injunction and that the prejudice Mr. McCallum would suffer would be greater than any prejudice suffered by Mr. Ngo. The Court also recognised the Respondents had made a conscious choice to exclude mentioning Mr. McCallum in any previous screenings or promotional materials.

Despite the importance of moral rights in copyright law in ensuring authors’ creative contributions are acknowledged, moral rights litigation is extremely rare and there have only been a handful of Australian cases since the enactment of the Copyright Amendment (Moral Rights) Act 2000.
We will provide a further update once a decision for the final hearing commencing on 10 September 2025 is handed down.

The full judgment can be accessed here.

Copyright 2025 K & L Gates

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Whitworth Tool, Inc
Published: 12 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 11 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interests in RINO 17 LLC
Published: 11 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: LCP Hollywood Lender LLC
Published: 8 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Selux Diagnostics,Inc
Published: 8 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSET SALE: CleanBay Renewables, Inc, and Its Several Subsidiaries
Published: 29 July, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Confidential Women’s Resort Wear Company
Published: 28 July, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: ENTEGRA CAPITAL LLC AND EC MASTER TRUST
Published: 23 July, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Harrisburg Hotel LLC
Published: 21 July, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: GLP 2206 LLC
Published: 18 July, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT: Common Cents Distributors, LLC
Published: 26 June, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from K&L Gates LLP

Let’s Make it a Date – Best Method and the Filing Date of the Earliest Complete Application
by: Rachelle Downie , James Wallace
United States: US$12.2 Trillion Opportunity–Executive Order Paves the Way for Easier 401(k) Plan Access to Alternative Investments
by: Ruth E. Delaney , Robert L. Sichel
Budget Reconciliation Law Puts Beginning of Construction in the Spotlight
by: Mary Burke Baker , David J. Skillman
Amendments to Section 1202 Tax Exclusion for Sale of Qualified Small Business Stock Provide to Lift to Startups and Angel Investors
by: Gary J. Kocher
Washington Supreme Court Increases Risks of Lawsuits for False or Misleading Email Subject Lines
by: Joseph C. Wylie II , Nicole C. Mueller
Key Takeaways from OFSI’s Latest Crypto-Asset Threat Assessment (July 2025)
by: Michael E. Ruck , Rosie Naylor
OFSI’s Enforcement Overhaul – What the July 2025 Consultation Means for UK Sanctions Compliance
by: Michael E. Ruck , Rosie Naylor
Life After Skykick: UKIPO Issued New Guidelines
by: Serena Totino
More Federal Agencies Streamline NEPA Procedures to Expedite Review and Permitting
by: Robert M. Smith , Derek B. Kalbfleisch
DOJ Guidance Aims to Clarify "Illegal DEI," Raising the Stakes for Potential Investigations and Enforcement
by: Meghan E. Flinn , Leann M. Walsh
EUROPE: UK Consultations on Reducing the Burden of the FCA Senior Managers Regime
by: Philip J. Morgan
Optional Refrigeration Freezes Induced Patent Infringement Claim
by: Peter Giunta
United States: Going for Two! SEC Approves Multi-Crypto Asset ETP
by: Richard F. Kerr , Keri E. Riemer

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 