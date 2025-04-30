Employment Law This Week Episode - 100 Days In - What Employers Need to Know [Video, Podcast]
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

This week, we’re bringing you a special episode on the first 100 days of the Trump administration, in which we highlight sweeping policy shifts, battles at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB); revisions to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs; the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace; and more.

100 Days In: What Employers Need to Know

The current administration has reached the 100-day mark, and employers have faced sweeping changes and major policy shifts—but not everything has moved at the same pace. While DEI programs and workplace AI have faced significant revisions, other areas, such as the NLRB, have been marked by board member disputes and ongoing court battles, adding layers of uncertainty.

This week’s key topics include:

  • DEI program scrutiny,
  • independent agency challenges,
  • rescinded policies from past administrations, and
  • AI workplace guidance.

In this special episode, Epstein Becker Green attorneys unpack these significant changes and provide actionable insights for navigating the regulatory and compliance chaos.

