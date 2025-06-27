Workplace Risks Meet Holistic Legal Solutions - One-on-One with Adam Tomiak [Video]
Friday, June 27, 2025

How can today’s workplace challenges be addressed with strategies that are both legally sound and business-focused?

For general counsel and human resources (HR) executives, a holistic approach addresses legal, operational, and organizational risks to ensure advice is both comprehensive and actionable.

In this one-on-one interview, Epstein Becker Green attorney Adam Tomiak sits down with fellow attorney George Whipple. Adam discusses how his in-house experience shapes his ability to deliver thoughtful, practical solutions. Additionally, Adam explains how listening to clients, understanding their challenges, and integrating various risk factors all add up to legal strategies that align with business realities.

From creating robust compliance frameworks to responding effectively to high-pressure issues, Adam highlights key steps employers can take to balance diverse risks and safeguard their operations. This interview is an invaluable resource for general counsel and HR leaders looking to strengthen their organizations’ operations while staying ahead of legal complexities.

