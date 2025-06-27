Accidentally Deceased: Can a Consumer Reporting Agency be Liable for a Mistake?
Friday, June 27, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Last week, U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania denied summary judgment motions filed by both the plaintiff and the defendant Consumer Reporting Agency (“CRA”) in a fair credit dispute under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). The plaintiff filed his complaint after the CRA incorrectly reported him as deceased to a creditor that plaintiff had applied for a credit card with, which resulted in the plaintiff’s application being denied.

The FCRA is a federal law that regulates the collection, use, and sharing of consumer credit information. It aims to ensure accuracy, fairness, and privacy by consumer reporting agencies. The FCRA grants consumers various rights and imposes strict penalties for failures to comply.

In Breitenbach v. SageStream, the plaintiff sought to open a credit card with Synchrony Bank to take advantage of a 0% interest credit card offer. Synchrony Bank provided plaintiff’s basic background information to the CRA. The CRA provides consumer reports and scores to help businesses decide whether to offer credit to customers. An unfortunate typo in the plaintiff’s information led the CRA to pull up the profile of a deceased individual with a nearly identical Social Security number. Synchrony Bank ultimately denied the plaintiff’s application. The CRA argued the mistake was reasonable and even supported by some evidence. The plaintiff, meanwhile, alleged the CRA failed to investigate and properly verify the information prior to reporting to the creditor that the plaintiff was deceased.

The plaintiff then sued the CRA, claiming it was liable for negligent and willful violation of Section 1681e(b) of the FCRA. In cross-motions for summary judgment, the CRA argued it was reasonable to run the personal identifying information provided against the death master file and accurately report when the information provided matches a deceased record. The plaintiff relied on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit’s 2010 ruling in Cortez v.TransUnion, which held that a credit agency willfully violates the FCRA when it ignores key differences in personal identifying information from a third party and produces an inaccurate credit report.

Judge Wolson denied both motions, concluding plaintiff had produced enough evidence that a jury could infer that the CRA failed to follow reasonable procedures, noting there was evidence in the record that the CRA had information to know that the Social Security number did not belong to the plaintiff.

Banking is a heavily regulated industry, and this litigation is a reminder that even small mistakes can have costly consequences. It is imperative to have an experienced attorney guide you through the best practices and procedures.

© 2025 McGivney, Kluger, Clark & Intoccia. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT: Common Cents Distributors, LLC
Published: 26 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Hudson 1702, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SALE: American Energy Storage Innovations Inc.
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Chesterfield Faring, LTD
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Quadrata, Inc.
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Villa Graves Properites
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Avenu Technologies
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Equity interests in Life Spine, Inc.
Published: 17 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: HM LAND ACQUISITION, LLC AND M&H INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Meyer Burger (Americas) LTD
Published: 16 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCP Mezzanine Nashville I, LLC
Published: 28 May, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from McGivney, Kluger, Clark & Intoccia, P.C.

Talc Safety Subject of New Independent Scientific Expert Panel Led by FDA
by: Jeffrey Kluger
Court of Appeals Ruling in Nellenback Provides CVA Clarity
by: Gary J. Intoccia
PA Legislature to Consider Opening Two Year Window for Time Barred Sexual Abuse Claims
by: Marc Pakrul
The Supreme Court Finds An Income Tax Statute Unconstitutional – Pollock v. Farmers Loan and Trust Co. 158 U.S. 601 (1895)
by: Jeffrey Kluger
Jeff Kluger’s Forgotten Supreme Court Cases – Justice Hugo Black Eloquently Explains the Reasons for the Right Against Self-Incrimination
by: Jeffrey Kluger
Jeff Kluger’s Forgotten Supreme Court Cases – The Forgotten Watergate Case
by: Jeffrey Kluger
Jeff Kluger’s Forgotten Supreme Court Cases – The SEC Restrained – Regulatory Overreach or Judicial Overreaction?
by: Jeffrey Kluger
Governor Hochul Signs Bill Closing Loophole in Adult Survivors Act Cases
by: Gary J. Intoccia , Marc Pakrul
The Economic Benefits of AI in Civil Defense Litigation
by: Jonathan Ciottone
A Lawyer’s Guide to Understanding AI Hallucinations in a Closed System
by: Jonathan Ciottone
A Paradigm Shift in Legal Practice: Enhancing Civil Litigation with Artificial Intelligence
by: Jonathan Ciottone
The “Deep Fake”: Authentication of Trial Exhibits in the AI Era
by: Jonathan Ciottone
Do Trial Lawyers Have an Ethical Duty to Consider AI as Part of Their Litigation Plan?
by: Bruce Raymond

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 