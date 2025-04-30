California’s Workplace Violence Law, Part 3: SB 553—From Legislation to Implementation

Listen Now

In this podcast, Sacramento shareholders and co-chairs of the Workplace Violence Prevention Practice Group, Karen Tynan and Robert Rodriguez, discuss the significant changes brought by SB 553, California’s Workplace Violence Prevention Plan Law, and the implications of its draft regulations. They review specific requirements of the draft regulations and how those requirements may lead to increased costs and overlap with existing requirements such as those in the workers’ compensation system. Robert and Karen emphasize the importance that California employers stay informed and prepare for these regulatory changes.