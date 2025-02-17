Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 17, 2025 (For the Week Ending February 16, 2025)

Chapter 7

Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Westford ILKB, LLC

(Westford, MA) Not Disclosed Worcester

(MA) $0

to

$50,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 02/13/25 Camston Wrather LLC2

(Fort Lauderdale, FL) Remediation and Other Waste Management Services Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 02/13/25

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include: Camston Wrather Sub Co., LLC, Camston Wrather Plants Co., LLC, Camston Wrather Management Co., LLC, Camston Wrather Tech Co., LLC, Camston Wrather Lab Co., LLC, Stream Recycling Solutions, LLC, Stream Recycling Solutions of California, LLC, Camston Wrather (PA) LLC, Camston Wrather (TX) LLC, Three D Security, LLC, Camston Carlsbad, LLC, and Camston Carlsbad Asset I, LLC.