Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 17, 2025 (For the Week Ending February 16, 2025)
Monday, February 17, 2025
Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Splashlight Holding LLC
(New York, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 02/12/25
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Westford ILKB, LLC
(Westford, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 02/13/25
Camston Wrather LLC2
(Fort Lauderdale, FL)		 Remediation and Other Waste Management Services Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 02/13/25

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include: Camston Wrather Sub Co., LLC, Camston Wrather Plants Co., LLC, Camston Wrather Management Co., LLC, Camston Wrather Tech Co., LLC, Camston Wrather Lab Co., LLC, Stream Recycling Solutions, LLC, Stream Recycling Solutions of California, LLC, Camston Wrather (PA) LLC, Camston Wrather (TX) LLC, Three D Security, LLC, Camston Carlsbad, LLC, and Camston Carlsbad Asset I, LLC.
