UK Data Act 2025: Key Changes Seek to Streamline Privacy Compliance
Friday, June 27, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The UK’s Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 (the Act) officially came into law on June 19.

The Act seeks to modernize the UK’s data protection and e-privacy regimes. It aims to help support the economy, improve public services, and make everyday life and business compliance easier by encouraging secure data sharing between consumers and third parties.

Updates to Current Legislation

The Act introduces amendments to the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Data Protection Act 2018, and the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003, impacting areas such as legitimate interests, direct marketing, data subject access requests (DSARs), and automated decision-making, notably:

  • A new lawful basis for data processing in the form of “recognized legitimate interests.” These are specific types of processing activities that are automatically considered lawful, for example, fraud detection and prevention, information security, crime prevention, and public health and safety.
     
  • Relaxed rules around automated decision-making and cookie consent. Notably, explicit consent will no longer be required for certain types of cookies, including analytics, site optimization, and website functionality. With respect to automated decision-making, prior rules regarding individual rights not to be subject to decisions based solely on automated processing have now been relaxed to apply only when the decision involves special category data such as health, race, region, or biometric data.
     
  • Provides broader flexibility in connection with data subject access requests. In practice, these changes only reflect the existing guidance of the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which many controllers have followed in recent years. This includes codifying the requirement for the controller’s search for personal data concerning the data subject to be (no more than) a “reasonable and proportionate search.”

Impact on Organizations

For financial services organizations, the Act may streamline their ability to process data without always needing a legitimate interests assessment (LIA), for example in connection with fraud prevention, IT security, intra-group administration, and direct marketing. 

The Act may reduce several administrative burdens that prior UK privacy laws placed on all organizations by removing opt in consent requirements for functional and analytics cookies used on websites, potentially offering greater flexibility for data subject access requests, and reducing the requirement for legitimate interest assessments in certain cases. 

The Act also lays the foundation for data initiatives that would enable data portability in certain key sectors, including transport, finance (outside of retail banking), healthcare, and energy. These purpose of these initiatives is to encourage greater innovation in these sectors, similar to Open Banking, which already exists for retail banking. Linked to this, there are also provisions for digital IDs, which might simplify know your customer (KYC) processes and remote ID verification. These changes may, in part, enable customers to switch more easily between suppliers, the aim of which is to drive more innovation through increased competition.

Although these changes may benefit UK organizations, they do not change requirements under the broader GDPR. UK organizations should carefully assess their compliance programs to ensure that any changes made to UK operations do not result in compliance gaps under GDPR and other EU member state laws.

Considerations for Companies

UK organizations should assess their compliance programs and, more generally, their data strategy to determine whether or not these remain “fit for purpose” in light of the changes the Act introduces. For example, companies should consider:

  • Reviewing data processing activities to identify where the new “recognized legitimate interests” basis for processing may be relied upon;
     
  • Updating DSAR processes;
     
  • Reassessing cookie and marketing compliance to take advantage of opt out for low-risk cookies;
     
  • Preparing for smart data schemes where relevant; and
     
  • Preparing for digital ID and verification frameworks.
©2025 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT: Common Cents Distributors, LLC
Published: 26 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Hudson 1702, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SALE: American Energy Storage Innovations Inc.
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Chesterfield Faring, LTD
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Quadrata, Inc.
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Villa Graves Properites
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Avenu Technologies
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Equity interests in Life Spine, Inc.
Published: 17 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: HM LAND ACQUISITION, LLC AND M&H INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Meyer Burger (Americas) LTD
Published: 16 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCP Mezzanine Nashville I, LLC
Published: 28 May, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Supreme Court Narrows Scope of Injunctions in Birthright Citizenship Case: Employer Considerations
by: Ian R. Macdonald
Nonsolicitation Agreement Forfeiture Clause Falls Outside Massachusetts Noncompetition Act
by: Justin Keith , Terence P. McCourt
Royal v. Metcalf Suggests Confusion About Massachusetts Chapter 93A Requirements
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Mexico Publishes Sustainability Reporting Standards
by: Erick Hernández Gallego , Luis Jorge Akle Arronte
China Newsletter | Q1 2025/Issue No. 63
by: George Qi , Dawn (Dan) Zhang
Confidentiality Agreements Applied to Nonparty Recipients
by: Kathryn C. Cole
New Jersey Pay Transparency Law: NJ DOL Releases Guidance
by: Micala Campbell Robinson , Scott P. Humphreys
‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’: Senate Version Caps Section 899 ‘Revenge Tax’ at 15% and Carves Out ‘Portfolio Interest’
by: Pallav Raghuvanshi , Erez I. Tucner
Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast Episode 78: When Are Misappropriators Dangerous Enough to be Enjoined? [Podcast]
by: Jordan D. Grotzinger
DOJ Civil Division Prioritizes Denaturalization in New Enforcement Memo
by: Claudia Isabel Oviedo
TRAIGA: Key Provisions of Texas’ New Artificial Intelligence Governance Act
by: Reena R. Bajowala , Elizabeth Hadley
Florida Legislature Repeals Sales Tax on Commercial Leases
by: Marvin A. Kirsner
2025 New York Legislative Session: 3 Alcohol Law Bills Await Governor’s Action
by: Jonathan L. Bing

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 