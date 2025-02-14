Texas Federal Court Pauses CFPB Rule Banning Medical Debt from Credit Reports

On February 6, a judge for the United District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issued a 90-day stay on the CFPB’s final rule prohibiting the inclusion of medical debt in consumer credit reports, delaying the rule’s effective date from March 17 to June 15.

The CFPB’s rule (which we previously discussed here and here) seeks to prohibit consumer reporting agencies from including these unpaid medical bills in credit reports and prohibit lenders from considering medical debt when making credit decisions. The pause follows a legal challenge (previously discussed here) from industry trade associations, contending that the rule exceeds the CFPB’s authority under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

Putting It Into Practice: The 90-day delay temporarily halts implementation of the CFPB’s rule, however its future remains uncertain under new CFPB leadership. The rule would have been effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. However, the Bureau’s first Acting Director, Scott Bessent “suspend[ed] the effective dates of all final rules that have been issued or published but that have not yet become effective. Any formal changes to the rules would require adherence to the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) through formal notice-and-comment rulemaking. The rule is also subject to a challenge under the Congressional Review Act. Consumer reporting agencies should continue to monitor these developments closely, as the litigation could lead to further delays or a potential invalidation of the rule.