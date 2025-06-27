Supreme Court Narrows Scope of Injunctions in Birthright Citizenship Case: Employer Considerations
Friday, June 27, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On June 27, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in Garland v. CASA de Maryland that narrows federal courts’ authority to issue nationwide injunctions. The ruling comes in the context of legal challenges to Executive Order 14160, which seeks to limit birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to undocumented immigrants and nonimmigrant visa holders.

Although the Court did not decide whether the executive order is constitutional, it held that lower courts may only provide injunctive relief to the actual parties involved in litigation. This change restricts the use of nationwide blocks on federal policy and has practical implications for U.S. employers whose workforce includes foreign nationals or mixed-status families.

Background: Executive Order 14160

President Trump issued Executive Order 14160 on Jan. 20, 2025. It directs federal agencies to deny U.S. citizenship to children born in the United States unless at least one parent is a U.S. citizen, lawful permanent resident, or active-duty member of the U.S. Armed Forces. The order prompted multiple lawsuits challenging its constitutionality under the Fourteenth Amendment.

While several federal district courts issued preliminary injunctions blocking the order’s enforcement, the Supreme Court has now clarified that such injunctions cannot extend beyond the named plaintiffs or organizational members specifically covered in each case.

To avoid immediate disruption, the Court granted a 30-day pause before the order may be enforced in jurisdictions not protected by an active lawsuit.

Where Is the Executive Order Currently Blocked?

Active injunctions cover the following 22 states, plus the District of Columbia and the city of San Francisco, based on their participation in multi-state litigation. Individuals born in these jurisdictions remain protected from the executive order for now:

Covered States:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • Vermont
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Covered Municipalities:

  • District of Columbia
  • City of San Francisco

These jurisdictions joined one of four key lawsuits filed in federal courts in Massachusetts, Maryland, Washington, and New Hampshire. Those cases remain active and are expected to proceed to full hearings on the merits of the executive order’s constitutionality.

States Not Covered by Active Legal Challenges

In contrast, the following 28 states did not join any of the pending lawsuits and are not currently protected by court-ordered injunctions. Barring further legal action, the executive order may be enforced in these states after the 30-day delay expires:

Uncovered States:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

While Wisconsin joined earlier litigation, its standing under the narrowed injunction framework may be subject to review depending on how lower courts interpret organizational and class membership post-ruling.

Are More Lawsuits Expected?

Given the Court’s limitation on nationwide relief, additional lawsuits may be filed in states not currently covered. Civil rights organizations, advocacy groups, and affected individuals may bring new legal challenges to extend protections on a state-by-state or plaintiff-by-plaintiff basis.

Employers should be aware that the legal landscape may shift rapidly, especially as courts clarify who qualifies for relief under existing injunctions and whether new cases will result in further geographic coverage.

Key Considerations for Employers

While the executive order does not impose direct compliance obligations on employers, its implementation may impact a future generation of U.S.-born children whose eligibility for citizenship—and later work authorization—may be called into question. 

  • Avoid Unlawful Inquiries: Employers may not inquire into an employee’s or applicant’s immigration or parental status in ways that could violate anti-discrimination provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act or Title VII.
  • Stay Informed on State-Level Variations: Multistate employers should track litigation in the states where they operate. Birthright citizenship—and the documentation associated with it—might vary across jurisdictions.
  • Plan for HR and Benefits Questions: Employees may seek guidance regarding their children’s eligibility for health insurance, dependent care, or other benefits. HR teams should refer legal or immigration-related questions to counsel.
  • Support Affected Employees: Where lawful and appropriate, employers may wish to provide access to legal resources or employee assistance programs to help affected families understand their rights.
  • Coordinate with Legal Counsel: Companies with operations in uncovered states may wish to assess risk exposure and prepare for possible requests for documentation, public benefits eligibility verification, or identity validation linked to the order.

Takeaways

The Supreme Court’s decision redefines how federal policy can be challenged—and where. While it does not determine the fate of birthright citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment, it limits the reach of lower court rulings, shifting the burden of protection to individual states and plaintiffs.

©2025 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT: Common Cents Distributors, LLC
Published: 26 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Hudson 1702, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SALE: American Energy Storage Innovations Inc.
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Chesterfield Faring, LTD
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Quadrata, Inc.
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Villa Graves Properites
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Avenu Technologies
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Equity interests in Life Spine, Inc.
Published: 17 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: HM LAND ACQUISITION, LLC AND M&H INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Meyer Burger (Americas) LTD
Published: 16 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCP Mezzanine Nashville I, LLC
Published: 28 May, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Royal v. Metcalf Suggests Confusion About Massachusetts Chapter 93A Requirements
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
UK Data Act 2025: Key Changes Seek to Streamline Privacy Compliance
by: Elizabeth (Liz) Harding , Manish Das
Florida Legislature Passes Bill to End Sales Tax Exemption for Sub-100 MW Data Centers
by: Joshua B. Forman , Marvin A. Kirsner
Mexico Publishes Sustainability Reporting Standards
by: Erick Hernández Gallego , Luis Jorge Akle Arronte
China Newsletter | Q1 2025/Issue No. 63
by: George Qi , Dawn (Dan) Zhang
Confidentiality Agreements Applied to Nonparty Recipients
by: Kathryn C. Cole
New Jersey Pay Transparency Law: NJ DOL Releases Guidance
by: Micala Campbell Robinson , Scott P. Humphreys
‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’: Senate Version Caps Section 899 ‘Revenge Tax’ at 15% and Carves Out ‘Portfolio Interest’
by: Pallav Raghuvanshi , Erez I. Tucner
Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast Episode 78: When Are Misappropriators Dangerous Enough to be Enjoined? [Podcast]
by: Jordan D. Grotzinger
DOJ Civil Division Prioritizes Denaturalization in New Enforcement Memo
by: Claudia Isabel Oviedo
TRAIGA: Key Provisions of Texas’ New Artificial Intelligence Governance Act
by: Reena R. Bajowala , Elizabeth Hadley
Florida Legislature Repeals Sales Tax on Commercial Leases
by: Marvin A. Kirsner
2025 New York Legislative Session: 3 Alcohol Law Bills Await Governor’s Action
by: Jonathan L. Bing

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 