Armando Arenas Intellectual Property Attorney Olivares Law Firm
Armando Arenas

Email

+52 (55) 5322 3000 Ext. 3906
Bio and Articles
New Agreement to Accelerate Importation of Health Products Through PAHO
Friday, June 27, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On June 11, 2025, was published in the DOF the “AGREEMENT recognizing as equivalent the requirements established in the Health Regulation and the technical evaluation procedures carried out by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks for the granting of the marketing authorization of health products, to the requirements, tests and evaluation procedures carried out by the regulatory authorities of reference to allow the sale, distribution and use of health products in their country, and to the evaluations of the World Health Organization’s Prequalification Program, as well as the criteria for the importation of products for the treatment of emerging, unattended diseases or in cases of national emergency“.

The Agreement establishes the criteria for the importation of products for the treatment of emerging and unattended diseases or in situations of national emergency. Among its provisions, it highlights that certain products such as vaccines, medicines and medical devices may be acquired by the Ministry of Health through the Strategic Fund and the Revolving Fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), without the need to have a marketing authorization in Mexico.

It should be recalled that this is not the first agreement of this nature, the last similar agreement was published in the DOF on December 4, 2024, “AGREEMENT to obtain the import permit for health products destined to guarantee the supply of the public sector”, which allows obtaining more expedited import permits for products that already have a marketing authorization or sanitary registration issued by recognized regulatory authorities. (See our newsletter editions: SEP 19, 2024FEB 2020JUN 30, 2021).

In comparison, the new pathway through PAHO could represent an even more expeditious mechanism to try to “secure” the health sector’s supply in priority cases than the one established by the agreement of December 4, 2024. In addition, this new agreement leaves without effect those previously published on March 29, 2019, January 28, 2020, and the June 22, 2021, amendment, although it does not repeal the December 4, 2024, agreement.

This new agreement does not define or specify the terms “emerging or neglected diseases or cases of national emergency”, nor does it clearly establish the timeframe or the conditions for its application, which generates uncertainty regarding the scope and operability of the Agreement. Likewise, there is a possible affectation due to possible conditions of competitive disadvantage, discrimination and inequity to the suppliers of health products, due to the entry of products acquired from PAHO, at their discretion.

© 2005-2025 OLIVARES Y COMPAÑIA S.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT: Common Cents Distributors, LLC
Published: 26 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Hudson 1702, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SALE: American Energy Storage Innovations Inc.
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Chesterfield Faring, LTD
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Quadrata, Inc.
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Villa Graves Properites
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Avenu Technologies
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Equity interests in Life Spine, Inc.
Published: 17 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: HM LAND ACQUISITION, LLC AND M&H INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Meyer Burger (Americas) LTD
Published: 16 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCP Mezzanine Nashville I, LLC
Published: 28 May, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from OLIVARES

Gradual Implementation of the National Code of Civil and Family Procedure in Mexico City: Key Dates and Broader Impact
by: Armando Arenas , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Constitutional Reform Initiative Regarding Pharmaceutical Sovereignty and Safety
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Unprecedented Nullification of the Biannual Public Tender Formedicine Procurement
by: Armando Arenas , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
New Guidelines Establishing the Requirements and Procedures That Must Be Observed to Obtain Permission to Advertise Prepackaged Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages
by: Alejandro Luna Fandiño , Armando Arenas
Extinction of the National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information, and Personal Data Protection
by: Abraham Díaz , Gustavo A. Alcocer
New Decree for Patent Linkage by the Mexican Government.
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Ex officio interventions by the Anti-Corruption and Good Government Ministry in public tenders in México
by: Armando Arenas , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Draft of Decree for Patent Linkage by the Mexican Government.
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Daniel Sánchez
Reformas Constitucionales al Poder Judicial en México – Desarrollos Recientes
by: Sergio L. Olivares
Resumption of Operations in Federal Courts and Discussion of the Judicial Reform in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation
by: Sergio L. Olivares
New Mechanism for the Procurement of Medicines and Medical Supplies in Mexico
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Constitutional Judicial Reforms in Mexico – Recent Developments
by: Sergio L. Olivares
Changes in Importation of Health Products Coming from Abroad.
by: Alejandro Luna Fandiño , Gustavo A. Alcocer

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 