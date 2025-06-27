MPCA Will Postpone January 1, 2026, Reporting Deadline On Products Containing Intentionally Added PFAS

This week the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) posted Parts One and Two of its response to pre-hearing and hearing comments. Part One states that 67 commenters submitted written comments on the April 2025 proposed rule. During the May 22, 2025, hearing on the proposed rule, 11 stakeholders presented verbal testimony. According to the document, MPCA has reviewed the comments and “has identified some parts of the proposed rule that require clarification, or that the agency would consider minor, non-substantive changes to.” MPCA “does not believe that these potential changes will result in rules that are ‘substantially different.’” Part Two of the response to comments notes that the Commissioner of the Pollution Control Agency “has clear authority to extend the deadline if more time is needed for manufacturers to comply.” According to the document, MPCA “has decided outside of the rulemaking process to issue an extension to the initial due date to ensure program success.” MPCA will provide more information on the extension of the January 1, 2026, reporting deadline “in the near future.” MPCA will respond to comments received during the post-hearing comment period in a future rebuttal document. More information on the proposed rule and May 2025 hearing is available in our memoranda.