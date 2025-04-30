USPTO Reshapes Discretionary Denials for Post-Grant Proceedings
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued two memoranda reshaping the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s (PTAB) approach to discretionary denials for parallel proceedings.

First Memo: Guidance on USPTO’s Recission of Fintiv Memo

The first memo, issued on March 24 by PTAB Chief Administrative Patent Judge Scott Boalick, clarifies how discretionary denials should be handled following the USPTO’s recission of the Fintiv Memo. Going forward, the Board will once again apply the Fintiv factors to determine whether it should exercise its discretion to deny institution for any post-grant proceeding challenging a patent that has been asserted in a parallel proceeding, including in the US International Trade Commission (ITC). Those six factors include:

  1. Whether the court granted a stay or evidence exists that one may be granted if a proceeding is instituted.
  2. Proximity of the court’s trial date to the Board’s projected statutory deadline for a final written decision.
  3. Investment in the parallel proceeding by the court and parties.
  4. Overlap between issues raised in the petition and parallel proceeding.
  5. Whether the petitioner and the defendant in the parallel proceeding are the same party.
  6. Other circumstances that impact the Board’s exercise of discretion, including the merits.

The memo makes clear that no single Fintiv factor is dispositive; the Board must reach a decision by conducting a holistic Fintiv analysis that weighs all the relevant factors. That said, Sotera stipulations will remain highly relevant. The Board may also consider any record evidence concerning the proximity of the Board’s final written decision to the district court’s trial date or the ITC’s final determination target date.

Second Memo: Interim Process for PTAB Institution Decisions

The second memo, issued on March 26, put forward interim procedure for institution decisions will be bifurcated into (1) discretionary considerations and (2) non-discretionary considerations and merits. Under the new procedure, the USPTO director will now consult at least three PTAB judges to determine whether a discretionary denial of institution is appropriate. If denial is appropriate, the director will simply issue a decision stating such. If denial of institution is not appropriate, the proceeding will continue under a new three-member panel, according to the normal procedure.

The interim procedure puts forward a new briefing schedule as a matter of right in addition to the normal, existing briefing schedule. The brief seeking discretionary denial of institution from the patent owner must be filed within two months of the Notice of Filing of any post-grant petition and is limited to 14,000 words. The opposition brief must be a month later and is also limited to 14,000 words. If good cause is shown, a reply brief of 5,600 words can be filed.

The briefs can address all the relevant factors under PTAB precedent, including the above described Fintiv factors. The memo enumerates specific factors, including (1) whether the PTAB or another forum has already adjudicated the validity or patentability of the challenged patent claims, (2) whether there have been changes in the law or new judicial precedent issued since issuance of the claims that may affect patentability, (3) the strength of the unpatentability challenge, (4) the extent of the petition’s reliance on expert testimony, (5) settled expectations of the parties, such as the length of time the claims have been in force, (6) compelling economic, public health, or national security interests, and (7) any other considerations bearing on the director’s discretion. One other consideration will likely be the ability of the PTAB to meet its “workload needs.”

While the memoranda do not explicitly predict the results of the new interim procedure, a rise in discretionary denials can be expected. The combination of the bifurcation of discretionary denials and the consistency in which the ITC sets target dates ahead of the PTAB estimated final written decision increases the probability of denials. Additionally, because the briefing schedule does not replace the normal briefing schedule, there should be no expected increased efficiency for patent owners from the new bifurcation procedure. Factoring in the tight three-month briefing window, any petition for post-grant review would need to be filed within one to two months of any ITC proceeding to have a chance of avoiding discretionary denial of institution.

Listen to this article

© 2025 ArentFox Schiff LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCP Mezzanine Nashville I, LLC
Published: 24 April, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Starved Rock Wood Products LLC
Published: 24 April, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: BOKKSU INC. AND JAPAN CRATE ACQUISITION LLC
Published: 21 April, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: LQD LOANS TWO, LCC
Published: 7 April, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERS SALE: Gladstone Food Products
Published: 7 April, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: S&G Hospitality, INC
Published: 1 April, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVER’S SALE: LANDSCAPING SUBCONTRACTOR
Published: 31 March, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Elmer Buchta Trucking
Published: 31 March, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PHILLIPS AMSTERDAM II LLC
Published: 31 March, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from ArentFox Schiff LLP

Prospective Written Meal Period Waivers Survive, California Court Affirms Enforceability
by: Lynn R. Fiorentino , Daniel J. McQueen
Delaware’s New Approach To Interested Director and Minority Stockholder Protections
by: Justin A. Goldberg
Three Environmental Law Takeaways on President Trump Ordering DOJ to Rescind Civil Rights ‘Disparate Impact’ Regulations
by: J. Michael Showalter , Samuel A. Rasche
Six Questions Flowing From President Trump’s Recent Suite of Energy-Focused Actions
by: J. Michael Showalter , Samuel A. Rasche
Illinois Amends One Day Rest in Seven Act to Prohibit Retaliation
by: Julie Furer Stahr , Ari Asher
SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance: Stablecoins Are Not Securities
by: Ralph V. De Martino , Matthew Berlin
SEC Commissioner Crenshaw Critiques Stable Coin Analysis: Understates the Risks
by: Ralph V. De Martino , Matthew Berlin
Three Takeaways From $745 Million Louisiana Verdict Against Chevron for Coastal Wetland Damage
by: J. Michael Showalter , Duncan M. Weinstein
Coming Soon: Changes to State Noncompete Laws in Virginia, Arkansas, and Wyoming
by: Linda M. Jackson , Lauren C. Schaefer
DOJ Plans Sweeping Reorganization of ENRD
by: Francis X. Lyons , Meera Gorjala
CTA Drastically Pared Back
by: Evgeny Magidenko , Kevin Matz
Breaking News: SEC Withdraws Its Defense of Climate Disclosure Regulations
by: Ralph V. De Martino , Cavas S. Pavri
ESG Update: Corporate Directors May Be Obligated to Assess Political Risk
by: J. Michael Showalter , Amy Antoniolli

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 