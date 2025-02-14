US Consular Posts Tighten Restrictions on Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Visa Interview Waivers

The U.S. Department of State has unexpectedly updated various Consular websites with revised eligibility requirements for the Visa Interview Waiver (also known as dropbox or mail-in) program, reverting to narrower pre-COVID-era eligibility criteria. The interview waiver program simplifies the procedure to apply for a U.S. visa stamp by eliminating the requirement for eligible individuals to attend in-person visa interviews at U.S. embassies and consulates.

Updated Visa Interview Waiver Eligibility Criteria

Effective immediately, eligibility to waive the in-person visa interview is limited to applicants renewing a visa in the same nonimmigrant classification that expired within the past 12 months, in addition to other general requirements. Previously, applicants qualified if their visa had expired within the last 48 months and, in some cases, qualified for an interview waiver when applying for a visa classification for the first time. This prior policy was introduced during COVID-19 to reduce consular backlogs.

Under both the current and prior eligibility criteria, applicants seeking an interview waiver must apply in their country of nationality or residence and qualify only if they have never been refused a visa (unless overcome or waived) and have no other ineligibility.

Impact on Nonimmigrant Visa Applicants

This rollback could have significant implications for H-1B, L-1, O-1, and other nonimmigrant visa holders who previously relied on eligibility for an interview waiver. Applicants who no longer meet the stricter criteria must now schedule an in-person visa interview at a U.S. consulate. Recent reports indicate that some applicants with scheduled visa processing based on an interview waiver were turned away and instructed to schedule in-person interview appointments instead. Other key impacts may include:

Increased demand for in-person visa appointments and longer wait times for appointments, particularly in high-volume locations, as consulates absorb an increased volume of in-person interviews.

Potential travel disruptions for those expecting to use processing based on an interview waiver. Advance planning of travel will be required as availability of in-person appointments may vary.

Considerations for Nonimmigrant Visa Applicants