UK Data Use and Access Bill Becomes Law
Friday, June 27, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The UK’s major post-Brexit reform of the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Data Use and Access Act (DUAA), was became law on 19 June 2025.

The DUAA had a long gestation in the form of two previous draft laws, the Data Protection and Digital Information Bills No. 1 and 2, the second of which failed when the UK general election 2024 was called. The new government resurrected most elements of the previous proposals as the DUAA.

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office has published guidance on the effects of the DUAA for businesses, but some of the more eye-catching changes include:

  • Of particular interest to businesses considering AI solutions – the removal of restrictions on use of personal data for automated decision-making, as long as there are some safeguards in place.
  • Consent no longer required to set statistical and functionality cookies.

The wider impact of the DUAA on UK–EU data transfers remains to be seen, with the EU due to review its UK adequacy decision by the end of 2025. However, as the EU has announced its own intention to reform the GDPR, more change could be on the way.

Copyright 2025 K & L Gates

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT: Common Cents Distributors, LLC
Published: 26 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Hudson 1702, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SALE: American Energy Storage Innovations Inc.
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Chesterfield Faring, LTD
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Quadrata, Inc.
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Villa Graves Properites
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Avenu Technologies
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Equity interests in Life Spine, Inc.
Published: 17 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: HM LAND ACQUISITION, LLC AND M&H INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Meyer Burger (Americas) LTD
Published: 16 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCP Mezzanine Nashville I, LLC
Published: 28 May, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from K&L Gates LLP

Perfume, Proof, and Parallel Imports: How Coty’s Traceability System Won a Trade Mark War
by: Anna Carter , Gabriela Da Costa
United States: Senators Unveil Crypto Market Structure Principles in Lead-up to the Senate’s Version of the CLARITY Act
by: Sarah V. Riddell , Vivian K. Bridges
United Kingdom: UK Crypto Regulation: Regulated Activities
by: Judith E. Rinearson , Kai Zhang
Workplace Wrap - July 2025
by: Michaela Moloney , Nick Ruskin
ASIC Appeals Full Federal Court's Finding in Favour of Block Earner: Key Takeaways for Crypto Companies
by: Daniel Knight , Simon Kiburg
Investment Management Client Alert June 2025
by: Dr. Philipp Riedl , Dr. Hilger von Livonius
Termination Button–Also Required for Agreements With Automatic Expiry and One-Time Payment
by: Dr. Thomas Nietsch , Andreas Müller
Post-Sale Confusion Relevant to UK Trade Mark Infringement Cases but Supreme Court Overturns Court of Appeal in the Umbro Case
by: Simon Casinader , Serena Totino
Deployment of AI in the Workplace in France–The Importance of Consulting With the Work Forces
by: Claude-Étienne Armingaud
Pared Back Version of the Texas Responsible Artificial Intelligence Governance Act Signed Into Law
by: Kathleen D. Parker
SEC Reassesses Foreign Private Issuer Eligibility
by: Mary P. Blomquist , David A. Bartz
Privacy Awareness Week 2025
by: Cameron Abbott , Rob Pulham
Landlords Compelled to Hand Over Insurance Commissions to Tenants
by: Bonny Hedderly , Sarah Turpin

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 