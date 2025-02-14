Twenty-Three States Support Iowa Pork Producers Association Petition for SCOTUS Review of Prop 12
Friday, February 14, 2025
- Iowa and 22 states have filed a brief supporting the petition of the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) to the Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari to review the judgment of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in a case involving a challenge to California Proposition 12. Prop 12 is an animal welfare law which prohibits the sale of pork from swine housed in conditions inconsistent with California standards.
- In National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) v. Ross, the Supreme Court, in a fractured opinion, dismissed a similar challenge to Prop 12 and held that it did not violate the dormant commerce clause.
- However, IPPA argues that this case presents different questions, in part because it alleges discrimination against out-of-state pork producers. In contrast, NPCC had disavowed any discrimination-based claims in their challenge to Prop 12.
- The petition for certiorari also requests that the Court address the issue of whether dissenting opinions should be considered in determining a majority opinion on a point of law. In affirming the dismissal of the IPPA challenge to Prop 12, the 9th Circuit applied its own precedent and not the Supreme Court’s precedent in NPPC v. Ross because the “majority of the Justices . . . did not agree upon a single rationale and there is no opinion that can reasonably be described as a logical subset of the other.”
- A grant of writ of certiorari is up to the discretion of the Supreme Court, but the Court typically considers factors that include the importance of resolving conflicts in judicial interpretations and the significance of the issue(s).
