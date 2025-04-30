Trump Administration Issues Drug Pricing Executive Order

Improving upon the Inflation Reduction Act. The Executive Order directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to propose and seek comment on guidance for the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program (Negotiation Program). The stated purpose of the guidance is to “improve the transparency of the Negotiation Program, prioritize the selection of prescription drugs with high costs to the Medicare program, and minimize any negative impacts of the maximum fair price (MFP) on pharmaceutical innovation within the United States.” Prior predictions that a second Trump administration would seek to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and replace the Negotiation Program now seem off the table. Instead, the inclusion of this section suggests that this second Trump administration will, at least initially, seek opportunities to improve the existing Negotiation Program.

One such area for possible improvement is the IRA’s so-called “pill penalty.” Under the IRA, small molecule drugs (which are typically pills) are eligible for price negotiation nine years following approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), whereas biological products become eligible after 13 years. The “pill penalty” has been the subject of ire for many manufacturers who have argued that it stifles innovation. The Executive Order directs HHS to work with Congress to modify the Negotiation Program to align the treatment of small molecule prescription drugs with that of biological products.

The Executive Order also directs officials to establish recommendations to President Trump on “how best to stabilize and reduce Medicare Part D premiums.” In 2022, the IRA redesigned the Medicare Part D benefit, which among other things capped Part D beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket expenses at $2,000. After a Part D beneficiary meets this $2,000 threshold, Medicare then covers 100% of such beneficiary’s remaining costs for the year. The IRA also provides a premium stabilization mechanism to limit the average premium increases for people enrolled in Part D to about $2 per month on average. In July 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a premium stabilization demonstration to test whether additional stabilization was needed. President Trump’s inclusion of this directive in the Executive Order suggests that this administration may seek to continue this model.