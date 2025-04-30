REBO Quarterly: Volume 2
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
REBO Quarterly is a newsletter showcasing legislative priorities, industry shifts, and new restrictions governing real estate and beneficial ownership at both state and federal levels in the United States. It examines bills that were introduced and successfully enacted by state legislatures, as well as ongoing bills and decisions extending into the future, so real estate owners and operators can stay informed.

In This Issue

In this second edition of REBO Quarterly, we highlight the legislative trends, industry shifts, and new restrictions governing the 2025 beneficial ownership legislative landscape, including a summary of the hundreds of bills introduced so far at both the state and federal levels, as well as the examination of a handful that have been enacted in the first quarter of 2025. This volume also looks at another component of real estate beneficial ownership restrictions that has gained steam in recent years: restrictions or prohibitions on the corporate ownership of residential real property. 

State-Level Restrictions on Beneficial Ownership of Real Estate
  • Successfully Enacted Bills
Real Estate Beneficial Restrictions on Residential Ownership

View REBO Quarterly – Volume 2

