Inside the Legal Industry’s AI Arms Race

In 2025, it is nearly impossible to find a sector that has not, in some way, incorporated AI into its core work processes. Few sectors, however, have seen their operations transformed as dramatically as the field of law. Time-consuming routine work such as drafting documents, sorting files for electronic discovery, and conducting legal research can be assisted, and in some cases completed, using AI. Based upon a recent survey indicating a majority of lawyers use AI, it seems fair to assume that most law firms utilize AI in some capacity. However, a few firms have taken exceptional strides. Here is an overview of some of those firms, organized alphabetically:

Adams & Reese: In 2025, this Louisiana-based Am Law 200 firm named Everlaw its sole litigation platform. Adams & Reese now uses Everlaw’s built-in “AI Assistant” for clustering, search, and the creation of auto-timelines. Since the implementation of Everlaw’s assistance, law firm leadership has reported sizable reductions in document-review hours and significantly faster turnaround times.

A&O Shearman: In 2025, A&O Shearman offered the Harvey AI assistant to its more than 3,500 employees, becoming the first Big Law firm to do so. The firm uses this tool, which leadership called a “game-changer,” for contract analysis, multilingual drafting, and regulatory horizon-scanning. In addition, every AI output is audited by humans, reinforcing accountability.

Baker McKenzie: In the last few years, this global firm has been, in its own words, “piloting” the integration of large language models (LLMs) in its workflow to generate drafts, review contracts, and conduct legal research. The firm also prides itself on being an early adopter of AI e-discovery technology. Baker McKenzie emphasizes client-by-client sandboxing to align with custom data-security requirements.

Cooley LLP: This firm developed its own proprietary, in-house cloud-based AI platform known as Vanilla. Vanilla is designed to help its over 750 investment fund clients stay in compliance with federal securities laws. In addition, Cooley launched Cooley GObot, an AI-powered chatbot that is integrated into the "Cooley GO" resource hub for startups. To signal its commitment to evolving technology, in March of 2025, Cooley released a manifesto on its use of AI, which emphasized quality, ethics, and transparency.

Cuatrecasas: Proving that AI innovation is not solely the province of US firms, this Spain-based international firm initially rolled out the Harvey AI assistant to 100 of its attorneys before expanding access to its 1,200 lawyers across 26 offices. The firm has since branded its in-house version of the tool as CelIA (Cuatrecasas Expert Legal AI), which it uses to analyze complex contracts and generate thorough first drafts.

Dentons: The largest law firm in the world (by headcount) has its own secure GPT-4 environment, FleetAI. This tool allows for quicker first drafts and instant answers to legal queries. Dentons is currently working on making this model customer-facing and integrating it into more aspects of its practice. To regulate the use of FleetAI, company rules dictate that data is deleted after 30 days, attorneys must notify clients when using AI, and verify all output.

DLA Piper: A global powerhouse co-headquartered in Chicago and London, DLA Piper was an early adopter of AI, integrating Casetext’s “CoCounsel” model in 2023. This model assists attorneys in a range of tasks, including legal research, document review, contract analysis, and brief drafting. DLA Piper’s chair of AI practice, Daniel Tobey, emphasized the importance of AI to the practice, noting that “[t]his is an arms race, and you don’t want to be the last law firm with these tools. It’s very easy to become a dinosaur these days.” In addition to its partnership with CoCounsel, DLA Piper has begun exploring other legal-AI tools, such as Harvey and Bloomberg’s GPT model, to offer clients the best service.

Fisher & Phillips: This Atlanta-based firm, specializing in employment law, not only utilizes CoCounsel but also helped design this tool. The firm says that since adopting CoCounsel, it has completed research tasks, which once took hours, in just minutes

Gunderson Dettmer: In 2023, this Silicon Valley-based firm, specializing in technology, released its generative-AI chat app ChatGD. Through this model, which it describes as a marriage of “in-house legal expertise with cutting-edge engineering and technology,” attorneys can upload contracts, analyze contracts, and ask legal queries.

Holland & Knight: This Tampa-based firm is taking a slightly different route than its competitors, developing its own in-house AI. This initiative is being led by partner and self-taught coder Josias Dewey. Once released, this AI agent will assist lawyers in reviewing and editing complex financial agreements, as well as standardize and speed up contract review.

KPMG Law US: After Arizona began allowing non-lawyers to own law firms through its Alternative Business Structure (ABS), KPMG Law became the first Big Four accounting firm-owned law firm in the U.S. KPMG has pitched itself as a tech-driven alternative to traditional firms and plans to utilize AI agents to assist in high-volume contract management, contract-remediation projects, and M&A contract harmonization. KPMG has also emphasized its hybrid structure, where AI outputs will be reviewed by experienced lawyers. On a broader level, KPMG is a proof of concept that non-traditional players can break into the legal industry by effectively utilizing AI and technology.

Macfarlanes: In 2023, the London-based firm launched a pilot program giving 70 of its attorneys the chance to use Harvey’s legal AI tool. By 2025, 80% of the company was using the tool in their daily work. This year, Macfarlanes launched “Amplify,” a custom workflow platform powered by Harvey that utilizes the law firm's expertise to automate routine tasks, such as document interrogation, contract review, and data extraction.

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe: This San Francisco-based firm was an early beta user of Casetext’s “CoCounsel” model. The firm claims it uses the tool for first-pass research and contract review, allowing attorneys to focus their energy on higher-value tasks. In addition, Orrick’s innovation team hosts podcasts and events on AI innovation and risk, highlighting its expertise and commitment to legal AI.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati: In 2024, this Palo Alto-based firm announced a partnership with legal-AI startup Dioptra to launch an AI-powered contract-review system through its internal technology platform “Neuron.” The Dioptra model, now available to clients for a fixed fee, boasts a 92% accuracy rate on third-party contracts. The technology works by finding and adjusting clauses with minimal red-lining, meaning that only small human adjustments are needed.

This is, by nature, an incomplete list. The number of law firms incorporating AI in their practice is growing exponentially, and new advances are coming every month. While we are still in a moment when AI is a tool servicing the existing structure of the legal profession (with familiar law firms and professional roles), very soon, a moment will occur when AI starts to restructure the profession itself.