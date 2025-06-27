E-Verify Begins Notifying U.S. Employers of Terminations Under the CHNV Parole Program
Friday, June 27, 2025
  • The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) may exercise its authority to terminate parole or other humanitarian programs and revoke Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) at any time. 
  • Revoked EADs may still appear facially valid.
  • E-Verify will no longer issue Case Alerts to notify employers of revoked EADs.
  • E-Verify employers must use Form I-9, Supplement B to reverify affected employees and complete the reverification process within a reasonable period of time.

DHS recently terminated humanitarian parole and work authorization for nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela (CHNV). As a result, affected individuals have received direct correspondence from DHS informing them of the termination of their parole and revocation of their EADs. Importantly, some revoked EADs may still appear facially valid for a period of time following revocation. 

As of June 20, 2025, E-Verify has issued updated guidance intended to put employers on notice of their obligations to immediately identify any current employees whose work authorization may have been revoked, and complete reverification of those employees’ work authorization within a reasonable time.

Previously, E-Verify issued “Case Alerts” to notify employers of EADs that had been revoked by DHS. Under the new guidance, Case Alerts will no longer be used. Instead, E-Verify employers are now responsible for regularly generating Status Change Reports to identify cases involving revoked EADs. Data concerning employees whose work authorization was revoked between April 9 and June 13, 2025, became available in the E-Verify system on June 20. 

What E-Verify Employers Need to Know

  • E-Verify employers must immediately use Form I-9, Supplement B to reverify employees identified in the Status Change Report as having a revoked EAD within a reasonable amount of time.
  • Employers must follow up on all entries in the Status Change Report and reverify affected employees using Form I-9, even if the EAD appears active.
  • Employees may still be authorized to work based on an alternative status and may provide other acceptable Form I-9 documentation to demonstrate employment authorization.

Form I-9 Reverification for E-Verify Employers

  • Affected employees must provide unexpired documentation from List A or List C of the Lists of Acceptable Documents. 
  • Employers should not reverify List B identity documents. 
  • Employers may not accept revoked EADs based on the Status Change Report, even if that EAD appears to be unexpired. 
  • Employers must allow employees to choose which acceptable documentation to present for reverification.
  • Employers should not create a new E-Verify case when completing the reverification process for affected employees.

Compliance Reminder

E-Verify employers should be aware that a failure to reverify potentially affected employees within a reasonable period of time may lead to liability. For more information, please contact the Barnes & Thornburg attorney with whom you work.

