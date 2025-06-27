Courtside With Women’s Sports: NIL, Women’s Collegiate Athletes, And the Law

I’ve been listening to Deja Kelly’s fascinating podcast, NILosophy. Kelly is a lights-out women’s basketball player, and a talented broadcaster. She and her guests – often but not exclusively young women – discuss the changing college sports world under NIL. And many times during these interviews, I have been struck by how quickly these young athletes have to grow up, and the sophisticated adult decisions they are called upon to make.

Many of these decisions have legal implications, but very few collegiate athletes have any legal training. Therefore, I wanted to use this post to highlight some common scenarios where athletes may benefit from legal advice in a NIL collegiate world.

This is particularly true for female college athletes, since they are less likely to participate in direct revenue-sharing at high levels, and equally if not more likely to find outside NIL deals.

First, I’d like to note that traditional practicing lawyers are not agents (although many agents actually are lawyers, though often not actively practicing law). Sports agents typically focus on securing commercial opportunities for their athletes. Attorneys, on the other hand, protect and secure their clients’ legal rights.

Attorneys are also different from financial advisors, whose focus is generally on the strategic investment of client funds. However, attorneys can provide an independent check on agents and/or investment advisors, and have heightened confidentiality and fiduciary duties to their athlete clients. Moreover, most sports attorneys bill by the hour, rather than taking a percentage of their clients’ earnings. Consequently, a contract review or similar analysis can be accomplished in a short amount of time, confidentially, with maximum benefit to the client.

Below is a short list of issues that collegiate athletes may face, which might benefit from legal advice. In short, legal issues are often confronted any time a large amount of money comes in or goes out of an athlete’s portfolio, as follows: