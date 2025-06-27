All Things Chemical: First Six Months of the Trump Administration — A Conversation with James V. Aidala [Podcast]
Friday, June 27, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

This week, I was pleased to welcome back to the studio Jim Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant at B&C and its consulting affiliate, The Acta Group (Acta®), to discuss the first six months of the Trump Administration. We have all been trying to take in and process the many Executive Orders, Presidential Directives, and other developments of all sorts coming out of the White House at a head-spinning pace, and assess their  impacts on the industrial and agricultural chemical community and federal workforce. Jim is a keen observer of Presidential and executive level administrative action, having served as the Assistant Administrator of Toxics at The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and in other senior EPA leadership positions. We discuss Presidential actions, their impact on the EPA workforce, EPA actions to date, and a bit about the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Report’s “Make Our Children Healthy Again” Assessment and its impact on the pesticide community.

©2025 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT: Common Cents Distributors, LLC
Published: 26 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Hudson 1702, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SALE: American Energy Storage Innovations Inc.
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Chesterfield Faring, LTD
Published: 24 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Quadrata, Inc.
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Villa Graves Properites
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Avenu Technologies
Published: 23 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Equity interests in Life Spine, Inc.
Published: 17 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: HM LAND ACQUISITION, LLC AND M&H INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Meyer Burger (Americas) LTD
Published: 16 June, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCP Mezzanine Nashville I, LLC
Published: 28 May, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

HSE Begins Public Consultation on CLP Reform Proposal
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
MPCA Will Postpone January 1, 2026, Reporting Deadline On Products Containing Intentionally Added PFAS
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
APHIS Announces Updated Pre-Application Questionnaire in APHIS eFile
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
USDA TO THE RESCUE! First, Immigration Policies — Will MAHA be Next?
by: James V. Aidala , Kathryn A. Bursick
EPA Will Extend Postponement of Effective Date of Certain Provisions of Final TCE Risk Management Rule
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
EPA Proposes RFS Standards for 2026 and 2027, Will Hold Hearing on July 8, 2025
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
EPA Releases Draft Charge Questions for SACC Meeting on Phthalates and Memorandum on Proposed Refinement for Estimating DBP Skin Exposures
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
PPG Withdraws TSCA Section 21 Petition to Amend Final TCE Risk Management Rule for Specialty Polymeric Microporous Sheet Materials Manufacturing
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Recent Federal Developments for June 2025
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Lisa M. Campbell
WDOE Proposes to Regulate PFAS in Certain Consumer Products
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Clearing Regulatory Roadblocks: How Smarter Implementation Can Help Supply Chain Modernization
by: James V. Aidala , L. Claire Hansen
Defra Calls for Comments on Indicative Lists for LC-PFCAs, Their Salts, and Related Compounds
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Council of the EU and EP Agree on “One Substance, One Assessment” Legislative Package
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 