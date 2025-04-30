IT ENDS!: The Battle to Kill the One-to-One Rule Is Officially Over– But the Fight Over Damage Caused By Errant Ruling May Just Be Starting

Just minutes ago the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals issued its mandate officially terminating the Hobbs Act challenge to the FCC’s one-to-one TCPA consent rule.

This means the case against the TCPA’s one-to-one rule is now officially dead and it will not be back– at least not in the current administration.

The truth is, however, much of the damage feared by the one-to-one rule has already been done. Thousands of companies spent hundreds of hours (or more) preparing for the new rule and dropped tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars into preparation.

None of this should have happened since the Eleventh Circuit found the FCC had exceeded its authority from the jump.

Troutman Amin, LLP is investigating what rights and remedies may exist to recover for these losses.

Not to sound like a late night infomercial, but if your company suffered a loss as a result of the FCC’s one-to-one ruling and wants to explore its legal rights to receive compensation give shoot us a note. I suspect a large number of companies may want to band together here to save cost.

More soon.

Mandate here: 24-10277_Documents