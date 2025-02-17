6 Steps to Manage Tariff Risks in a Trade War

As Trump seeks to raise U.S. tariffs (which currently tend to be among the lowest worldwide), manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and other companies that frequently import (“importers”) must determine the best strategy to deal with the resulting uncertainties. Determining such a strategy is further complicated by the fact that President Trump has made a number of different proposals depending on the country and product.

Trump Tariff Proposals 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canda

10% tariffs on China

100% tariffs on BRICS countries (comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and more recently additional countries in the Middle East and Africa)

10–20% tariffs on the rest of the world

“Reciprocal tariffs” that would impose varying tariff levels by country

But while the exact form of higher tariffs is unknown, the reality is that higher tariffs are coming. This means importers have three tariff-related problems:

Identifying and Managing Immediate Risks and Cost Increases. Importers need to manage the immediate risk of higher tariffs, which can sharply change production cost structures. Nimbly Responding by Changing Supply Chain Structure. Importers need to ensure they can nimbly respond to rapid shifts in importing from planned suppliers, even if it means entirely changing long-standing supply chains. Maintaining Supply Chain Integrity to Avoid Detained Goods. Importers need to continue to comply with ongoing efforts of Customs & Border Protection (CBP) to emphasize supply chain integrity issues so that goods do not get detained at the border — specifically, supply chain integrity issues related to forced labor, human trafficking, and the importing of goods potentially violating the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

To cope with these problems, importers need to identify their import-related risks, add flexibility within their supply chains, address tariff-related risks in both their buy- and sell-side contracts, and ensure their customs and supply chain integrity compliance is in good working order. Below are six practical steps that importers can take to identify and mitigate their import-related risks.