Zillow's Latest Scheme Warrants Antitrust Scrutiny

The commission re-coupling built into Zillow Preview echoes the very conduct that triggered the largest antitrust verdict in residential real estate history.

Zillow’s CEO Jeremy Wacksman has been making the rounds. In both a recent Yahoo Finance interview and a Fortune profile on the executive, Wacksman lamented how housing supply is the “biggest thing preventing” Americans from buying homes, prices are up 60 to 80 percent from pre-pandemic levels, and the median first-time buyer is now 40 years old. It is a compelling affordability message from the CEO of a company that controls nearly two-thirds of the U.S. real estate audience share.

It is also a breathtaking act of misdirection from a platform that is being sued by the FTC for paying a competitor (Redfin) $100 million to exit the rental advertising market, facing multiple class actions alleging it steers homebuyers into overpriced mortgages, and having just launched a product that may recreate the very commission-sharing structure that cost the National Association of Realtors (NAR) $1.8 billion in a federal jury verdict and triggered settlements exceeding $700 million. For anyone tracking Zillow’s pattern of anticompetitive conduct, an affordability message from the CEO is quite rich.

Consider Zillow’s most recent move. On March 17, the company announced Zillow Preview, a product allowing participating brokerages to display pre-market listings exclusively on Zillow and Trulia (a subsidiary of Zillow) before they go live in the multiple listing service (MLS).

Buried within Zillow Preview is a commission-sharing arrangement that should make antitrust regulators take notice. Listing agents receive a cut of the buy-side broker commission, a fixed 10 percent set unilaterally by Zillow, if a pre-market listing results in a closed transaction through Zillow’s Preferred Agent network. For anyone who followed the NAR litigation, the structure is familiar. For those who study the economics of platform-imposed commission standardization, it is troubling.

An Anti-Consumer Model That Deserves Scrutiny

Consider how absolute Zillow’s rhetoric was during its nine months of litigation with Compass. In November 2024, Compass unveiled its Private Exclusives, a marketing channel of about 7,000 home listings available exclusively to Compass agents and the buyers working with them. In response, Zillow threatened to ban any listing not available for listing on Zillow within 24 hours. Compass sued Zillow in June 2025. Zillow went on offense, portraying itself as the sole guardian of the American homebuyer. After Judge Vargas denied Compass’s preliminary injunction in February 2026, Zillow’s spokesperson declared: “Zillow believes everyone deserves equal access to the same real estate information at the same time.”

Then Zillow launched Preview, and Compass walked away from the lawsuit. Compass CEO Robert Reffkin called it a “major victory” and a reversal of the “Zillow ban.” Zillow insisted its standards remain in effect. But read the description of Zillow Preview from Zillow’s own press release: “These pre-market listings will be exclusively available on Zillow, Trulia and their own listing brokerage and agent sites.” Not on any competing online real estate marketplace. The only difference between the exclusivity that Compass sought and what Zillow is now doing is that Zillow is the one capturing the exclusivity.

The Economics of Re-Coupling

The commission-sharing arrangement at the heart of Preview has a striking resemblance to what got the NAR into antitrust trouble.

For decades, NAR’s rules required home sellers to make a blanket unilateral offer of compensation to buyer’s agents as a condition of listing their property on the MLS. A federal jury found this structure artificially inflated commission rates by eliminating competition. The jury awarded approximately $1.8 billion in damages, potentially exceeding $5 billion after treble damages under the Sherman Act. The resulting settlements required NAR to eliminate rules that tied buyer and seller commissions together and to decouple those commissions from access to listings entirely.

The economic logic of the verdict was straightforward: When a dominant platform standardizes the flow of commissions among brokers, thereby coupling commissions to listings, the result is supra-competitive pricing. Commissions are set by fiat and conditioned on access to listings, rather than by negotiation. Price competition is suppressed. And agents who want to participate in the market have no realistic alternative but to accept the platform’s terms.

Consider the structure of Zillow Preview through that same lens. Listing agents are financially incentivized to funnel transactions through Zillow’s network to capture a 10 percent commission share. The percentage is not negotiated. It is fixed by Zillow. And Zillow, with its dominant platform, is imposing these terms across its network of participating brokerages, including Keller Williams, HomeServices of America, RE/MAX, Side and United Real Estate, with 24 additional brokerages signing on within the first week.

The irony is hard to miss: Keller Williams and HomeServices were defendants in the NAR litigation, which paid substantial settlements to resolve price-fixing claims. They have now signed on as launch partners for a new fixed commission-sharing arrangement structured by Zillow.

Zillow has found a way to re-couple commissions after the NAR settlement was designed to decouple them. The vehicle has changed, from an MLS rule to a platform product, but the economic effect is the same: commissions flow between brokers at a rate set by a dominant intermediary, not by competition.

What Antitrust Enforcers Should be Asking

The DOJ and FTC should take a hard look at Zillow’s commission-sharing arrangement. The agencies have already demonstrated their willingness to act. The FTC’s September 2025 complaint against Zillow in the rental advertising market was built on an exclusionary theory of harm: a dominant platform cannot pay to exclude rivals and then claim the arrangement is pro-consumer. The fact that Zillow has structured its Preview payment as a “payment from Zillow,” rather than a direct transfer between brokers, does not change the economic substance. Antitrust economists have long understood that the competitive effects of an arrangement depend on economic reality, not formal structure. A dominant platform is establishing a fixed, non-negotiated commission-sharing percentage and conditioning access to its exclusive pre-market listings on acceptance of those terms, essentially coupling commissions to listing access, which is the same conduct that cost NAR hundreds of millions of dollars.

Zillow will argue that its program is voluntary. But NAR’s rules were also technically voluntary. No one was legally required to list on the MLS. The court found that NAR’s dominant position made compliance effectively mandatory for agents who wanted to compete. Zillow’s dominance in real estate search creates a similar dependency: Agents who want access to Zillow’s nearly two-thirds audience share have powerful incentives to participate and accept Zillow’s commission-sharing terms.

Zillow Preview creates an exclusive pre-market window that no competing portal can access, deepening agents’ dependence on Zillow’s ecosystem. And it introduces a financial incentive, the 10 percent commission share, that rewards agents for routing transactions through Zillow rather than through competing platforms. For brokerages already facing pressure from shareholders aligned with Zillow's interests, Preview adds another reason to consolidate around Zillow; at the same moment activist investors with significant stakes in Zillow's competitor set are pressing some of those rivals to exit or scale back.

The hypocrisy is blatant: Zillow simultaneously tells Yahoo Finance that housing affordability is the crisis of our time while building exclusive listing windows and standardizing commission flows that deepen consumer lock-in. That is not consumer advocacy. It is the behavior of a dominant platform that believes that running afoul of antitrust laws should be considered just a cost of doing business. Antitrust enforcers should disabuse Zillow of that assumption.

Disclaimer: The opinions and views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The National Law Review.