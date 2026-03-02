Your Trade Secrets Could Be the First Casualty of a Business Breakup: What Every Business Owner Needs to Know About Protecting Confidential Information

Business divorces are rarely easy. They can drain resources, disrupt operations, and the accompanying acrimony can leave lasting scars on company morale and culture. However, when confidential trade secrets are at stake, the damage can extend well beyond mere hurt feelings or large legal bills. Confidential information, such as customer lists, financial data, proprietary software, or the know-how that gives your company a competitive edge, can be a devastating casualty of business divorce if leaders do not plan properly.

The Legal Landscape for Protecting Trade Secrets

Colorado law takes trade secrets seriously. Under the Colorado Uniform Trade Secrets Act (CUTSA), information that has real economic value and is kept confidential qualifies for protection. Misuse of that information—whether through theft, breach of duty, or improper disclosure—can lead to significant consequences, including injunctions, damages, and attorneys’ fees.

On the federal level, the Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) provides an additional layer of protection, allowing companies to bring claims in federal court. It mirrors Colorado’s protections but adds tools like emergency seizure orders, designed to stop stolen information from being leaked before it can cause irreparable harm. But even the most valuable trade secrets in the world can lose their protections if the owners do not take reasonable steps to ensure that they are kept confidential. Once the toothpaste is out of the tube, there’s no getting it back in.

Practical Steps to Safeguard Information

The most effective protection of trade secrets doesn’t happen after problems arise or litigation starts. Instead, it should be put in place when the trade secrets are first created and while the business is still running smoothly. A few smart steps can make all the difference:

Identify what matters.

Control access.

Plan for the worst.

Include confidentiality and nondisclosure provisions in all negotiations and agreements, both before things hit the rocks and during business divorce settlement negotiations or filings. Consult an experienced business or intellectual property attorney to craft agreements and protective strategies tailored to your unique situation. Courts expect to see that companies have taken reasonable measures to protect confidential information. Be prepared to act. If trade secrets are threatened, CUTSA and DTSA provide you with options ranging from court orders to seizure remedies that can prevent misuse and hold individuals accountable for their actions.

Lessons from the Courts

Colorado courts have recognized trade secrets in places some business owners might not expect. In Christou v. Beatport, LLC, for example, even MySpace friend lists qualified as trade secrets because they contained unique contact details that were not publicly available, highlighting how even unconventional data can be tied to competitive advantage.

In another case, Rivendell Forest Products v. Georgia-Pacific, the court found that combining software was potentially protectable as a trade secret because “a trade secret can include a system where the elements are in the public domain, but there has been accomplished an effective, successful and valuable integration of the public domain elements and the trade secret gave the claimant a competitive advantage.” The takeaway? Courts focus less on the form of information and more on whether it provides a genuine competitive edge.

Trade secrets are among a company’s most valuable assets, and certainly one that competitors would love to get their hands on. When business partners part ways, protecting them should be at the top of the priority list. With foresight, clear legal agreements, and a willingness to enforce your rights, you can preserve the information that makes your business strong, even through the turbulence of a business divorce.