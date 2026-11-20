What shapes a great leader, and how do you turn your own story into a source of strength?

On this episode of Madam Policy, Dee Martin and Josh Zive sit down with Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project and a 2026 TIME100 Philanthropy honoree and TIME100 Visionary, for a candid conversation about leadership, resilience and the experiences that have shaped the way they lead.

Jaymes Black shares their journey to The Trevor Project, the lessons they’ve carried into the CEO role, and why they believe “your story is an asset.” The conversation also explores what it means to lead through moments of enormous challenge, including the federal shutdown and planned restoration of 988’s Press 3 option for LGBTQ+ youth and how Jaymes Black kept the organization focused on its mission and community throughout.

It’s a conversation about finding strength in your own story, leading with purpose and staying focused on the people you serve.

Transcript:

Dee Martin: Hello, everyone, and welcome to Madam Policy. I am Dee Martin, your host. I’m a partner at Bracewell and co-chair of the Policy Resolution Group. I’m joined today by my dear friend and colleague, Josh Zive. Welcome, Josh.

Josh Zive: Hey, Dee.

Dee Martin: And we are thrilled to welcome our good friend, Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project. Trevor is doing life-saving work every day to support LGBTQ young people, especially those who may be in crisis or looking for affirming support. Jaymes, your leadership is personal, powerful, and deeply important, and we are grateful that you are here with us today. Welcome to Madam Policy.

Jaymes Black: Thank you. I’m so happy to be here with you today.

Dee Martin: So let’s go ahead and jump in. Jaymes, for our listeners who may be new to The Trevor Project, can you start by explaining what the organization is and what your mission is?

Jaymes Black: I want to start with a powerful statistic first, and that is every 45 seconds, an LGBTQ+ young person in the United States attempts suicide. And for LGBTQ+ young people, it is not because of who they are. It’s because of how the world responds to them. And it doesn’t stop at our borders. Trevor operates in Mexico and in the US. And in Mexico, where Trevor now serves youth in Spanish, LGBTQ+ young people there face compounding layers of stigma — cultural, religious, familial challenges — that make the silence around their pain even harder to break. And that is why Trevor exists. This is a public health crisis. It’s happening in English. It’s happening in Spanish. It’s happening in cities and small towns where no visible community, no visible lifeline exists. And that is why we exist. Our mission is to end suicide among LGBTQ+ young people. And I want to put an emphasis on the word end: not address the crisis, not manage the crisis, end. Every day, as you mentioned, LGBTQ+ young people reach out to us because they are in crisis. They pick up the phone. They text. They open up a chat. And on the other side is a trained counselor who understands not just crisis intervention, but the specific compounding weight of being LGBTQ+ and young in this moment, in America and in Mexico and in the world.

Dee Martin: And I want to talk about that because you are an extraordinary leader. And for our listeners, you should know that Josh and I and Bracewell have had the honor of representing The Trevor Project before Congress, the White House, and all of the federal agencies. It has really been a tremendous honor for us to witness the work that you’re doing and the lives that you’re saving. But I think what makes you such an effective leader — there are so many things, but one thing is that you know this experience. I want to talk a little bit about the fact that you grew up in South Texas, and you said that Trevor was the kind of organization that you needed when you were younger. I’ve heard you say that to members of Congress. I’ve heard you say that to administration officials. And I think that’s really important because you can deliver that level of empathy and understanding that makes it very personal. So what was it about the personal connection that made you want to step into leading this work?

Jaymes Black: So let’s go back to South Texas for a moment. I was born in a place called Robstown, Texas, best known as the founding city for Texas Hold’em. Don’t know if anyone else knew that. Fun fact. Josh Zive did, I assure you.

Josh Zive: I actually didn’t know that. I appreciate it as a fact.

Jaymes Black: Appreciate that as a fact. Dee and Josh, you can appreciate this because I think we’re of the same generation. So let’s go back. Picture a little Black girl in South Texas walking down the neighborhood streets doing her best impression — my best impression — of John Bender. Do you remember who John Bender is?

Dee Martin: I don’t.

Josh Zive: I do not.

Jaymes Black: Do you know The Breakfast Club?

Dee Martin: Oh, okay. You know who he is.

Jaymes Black: This is Judd Nelson’s character. Right? Just angry, brilliant —

Josh Zive: Chicken pot pie.

Jaymes Black: That’s right. Untouchable. Right? And he didn’t want to be categorized. Think about what that means. That’s who I saw myself in: a young Black girl in South Texas in the ’80s, already navigating race and class, and I didn’t have a language for any of that. But this character, a white teenager — that is how I recognized myself in him. And if you really watch the movie, and I’ve probably watched it way more times than I want to admit, he was brilliant in ways that no one around him was measuring, and he was also in pain in ways no one around him was asking. And so I didn’t have Trevor. I had John Bender. I had the whole John Hughes universe, to be quite honest. I had Michael Jackson in this era. In many ways, those are the characters and the things that kept me going. These flickers of recognition in characters and music that I don’t think had anything to do with me on the surface, but maybe more of who I felt inside. And so growing up there, I was a kid with no mirror, no road map for who she was. And so the idea that I would someday lead the most recognized LGBTQ+ organization, one of the most in the world, that I would be sitting in rooms with members of Congress and world leaders, having conversations like this one with all of you, is not something that little girl could have imagined. And not because she lacked ambition, but because she didn’t have the evidence. And when young LGBTQ+ people grow up the way I did, rejected in church, rejected at home, bullied at school, experiencing a mental health crisis of their own, they don’t usually end up having conversations like this with all of you. Right? They end up in emergency rooms. We end up as statistics, and we end up as someone people wish they would have reached sooner. So when I stepped into this role, back to your question, Dee, I wasn’t coming to just run an organization. I was coming back to find that little girl walking down the street. I was coming to be the person that I did not have as a young person.

Dee Martin: That is beautiful. That really is beautiful. And that is reason number one hundred three thousand eight million that you’re an extraordinary leader. I now realize that’s not actually a number, but I’ve made it up.

Jaymes Black: It is a number, and we can cue Simple Minds, “Don’t You Forget About Me.” Now that song is in my head.

Dee Martin: It’s in my head too. And I wanted to say this. You and I, Jaymes, have talked before. I’m from Conway, Arkansas, and my experience traveling this world and our beautiful, great United States is that there are a lot more Conway, Arkansas than there are Los Angeles or Washington, DC. And I think there are a lot more John Benders than there are Molly Ringwald characters. Right? And I feel like there is a real connection that can be made at that level with just a huge magnitude of people, and I think you’ve done it beautifully. I did bring up South Texas. And there is another thing that you and I have in common, which is a deep love of fried catfish. And I have a habit of taking a picture every time I see it on the menu. And then I’m like, maybe I just shouldn’t send that to Jaymes. It’s weird. But I have a whole collection. I would like to send them.

Jaymes Black: I would call it an admiration of crispy fried catfish. It has to be cooked and fried at the right consistency. Right?

Dee Martin: It’s absolutely right. Because messed-up fried catfish is terrible. Terrible mistake. Awful. It’s horrible. But perfectly done, it’s a work of brilliance. It is Michelin-starred beauty right there.

Jaymes Black: Yes. And so, Josh, the next time you see catfish on the menu, you should ask, “I want it hard fried.” There you go.

Josh Zive: I’m just not part of the catfish culture, unfortunately, to admit to that. I do enjoy watching videos of Okie noodling when they catch catfish, but that’s as far as it goes.

Dee Martin: I guess that’s step one.

Josh Zive: The hunt. Well, Jaymes, thank you also for being here. And like I said, I’d happily jump in on the catfish topic if I had anything valuable to add. I do not. I do appreciate you bringing up the important role that even pop culture can play. And just to take a moment personally, we lost Tim Curry recently, and it had me thinking a lot, talking with you and Trevor, about the role that having a supportive or safe space can be. I was a musical theater kid who went every Friday to the midnight showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. And that was one of those few places in the ’80s where it felt like a safe space for people who didn’t fit into boxes in any number of different ways, and that meant it became a safe place for a lot of LGBTQ younger people too. And his character became such an… I think so many of us, LGBTQ or not, saw freedom in the way that Tim Curry —

Jaymes Black: Exactly.

Josh Zive: So I appreciate you bringing in the pop culture references, but I want to bring us back to your background because, Jaymes, your background is fascinating, from Charles Schwab to Family Equality to The Trevor Project. Seems like very different projects, but across that, what leadership lesson have you taken from that diverse experience that you lean on the most today in your role as the head of The Trevor Project?

Jaymes Black: I was at Northrop Grumman, which you probably know of, in defense for 12 years before I moved to tech and then Charles Schwab. It’s been an interesting career journey. And before I came into the LGBTQ+ movement in 2021, I spent more than two decades in that corporate world. And what I didn’t realize is that it was preparing me for what I’m doing today. And what I mean by that is strategizing inside complex organizations, solving problems where the stakes were real and the margin of error was small, collaborating, and sometimes just coexisting with people who held very different beliefs and very different identities than my own. That experience was measurably valuable, but not in the way that people might expect. It didn’t make me more corporate. I think it made me a better bridge builder. When you spend 20-plus years in corporate rooms where sometimes you’re the only person who looks like you — and that was my case — who looks like me, who moves through the world like me, who loves like me, it really teaches you to find common ground or a common thread and how to speak to someone’s values without abandoning what you value. And I’m so deeply committed to this: how to explain to someone that their fight is your fight. My fight is your fight, and your fight is mine. And that is what I learned there. And the lesson that I lean on most in my work at Trevor is really bridge building. Right? Not the kind where you feel like you have to stand down yourself to make someone else comfortable, but the kind where you help see those commonalities in our shared experiences, in our fights. Suicide does not check a party registration. Family does not check a party registration. And the more people understand that if we protect LGBTQ+ young people, we can protect all young people. So corporate really taught me — the through line there is really this bridge building. And being in corporate, I had to figure out, I guess, how to bridge build within the prescribed boundaries. The movement has taught me why I have to sort of get out of those prescribed boundaries to bring worlds together.

Dee Martin: Oh, that was very poetic. I love that. That was great. I’m going to do that on a T-shirt. I really do like that. So, Jaymes, you’ve mentioned bridge building. And I’ve seen you do this all the time, and I mentioned it earlier when you talked about who you were as a youth and how you have moved forward today and you’ve carried so much with you to help others. But another thing that I admire about you — this whole show is going to be things I admire about Jaymes — is how you connect as a parent. I have seen you open so many of these conversations with people who may or may not know whether you’re friend or foe, allies or not. But you always open the conversation about being a parent. So tell me, how has that connection helped you build common ground, helped you build bridges around suicide prevention?

Jaymes Black: So I want to start with something that you can both relate to. I am the mother of 12-year-old twin boys, who just started seventh grade. That’s a whole other thing. And being a parent, you two already know, and then your listeners can understand, just saying that sentence comes with not a lot of explanation. Right? The homework battles, the grumpy mornings, the years of dirty diapers before we ever got to the grumpy morning, the exhaustion, and then the particular joy that doesn’t translate to anyone who hasn’t been a parent. As you noted, Dee, that’s where I try to start. Right? Not with policy, but the fact that I’m a parent just like you, and I need that to land with people because I believe when I walk into the room, folks do not assume that I’m a parent. They don’t see me as a parent or see me as the archetype of a parent. They don’t look at me and see that. They don’t see many LGBTQ+ people as parents at all. And I think one of the most powerful things that we can do is simply show up, and show up as one fully, without apology, and let that shared identity do its work before we say another word. And I hope that’s what happened in the rooms that you’re mentioning. And something else that I have recognized, going back to my upbringing, is that this whole idea of being able to bridge build, or starting with being a parent — sometimes it doesn’t start with my children. I think that I’ve learned this particular skill and have a deep appreciation for it. It’s part of my leadership style, and I feel like why I am here on this earth is that growing up in Robstown gave me the gift of bridge building because our African American family and the Mexican community around us were tightly interwoven. Our dinner table often held collard greens and tamales and cornbread and tortillas.

Dee Martin: Perfect. Sounds delicious. Now I’m hungry.

Jaymes Black: Now you’re hungry. And I grew up with this deep love for both cultures, and I think that one of Robstown’s quiet gifts to me was an early lesson that identity isn’t just one single thing and that you can hold two identities in your body and be better for it. So that upbringing really informs how I enter rooms, and I don’t come into a conversation determining what separates us. I come in already knowing that there’s more overlap. Go back to the parent: the parent identity is more overlap than people expect because I feel like I’ve lived that intersection my entire life.

Dee Martin: No, I think you’re right. And like I said, I’ve seen you do that in Congress, and let’s talk about why we were in Congress together. Right? The Trevor Project took a lead role in working with the United States government to stand up 988. For our listeners, 988 is the mental health line. So if you’re in crisis, you dial 988. If you’re having a mental crisis, perhaps suicidal ideation, trained counselors respond and work with you immediately if you’re experiencing that. And one of the things that we did working with The Trevor Project is that The Trevor Project took the lead on creating what’s called Press 3. So whenever you call 988, an option is to press 3 to be connected to an LGBTQ youth trained counselor. And that was a very successful process. And so my question for you is, you’ve got 1.3 million LGBTQ youth who have utilized 988 and Press 3 to date for specialized crisis support. For a young person in crisis, what difference does it make to reach someone trained who understands the experience?

Jaymes Black: I would say, especially when the line was terminated, that’s the most common question I would hear from people as I was out and about talking to folks. Having a counselor who understands what it’s like to be LGBTQ+, who understands that lived experience through various experiences in their own life, can quite literally make a life-saving difference. And it is also a clinical best practice: suicide prevention services that can meet the unique needs and challenges of these high-risk groups, which LGBTQ+ youth fall into. And these high-risk communities are proven to be more effective. And the simplest way I can put it, though, is this: we have a veteran hotline, right? The Veterans Suicide Hotline. When a veteran calls a crisis line, they’re not just calling because they’re having a hard night. They’re calling because they are carrying the specific compounding weight of what they’ve seen and what they’ve done and what they’ve been asked to sacrifice. And perhaps the folks around them at home don’t understand that. When a farmer in rural America calls, they’re carrying generations of land and identity and financial pressure and the cultural pressure of how it feels to pick up the phone — picking up the phone could seem like failure. And when an LGBTQ+ young person calls, they are carrying a lifetime of being told, explicitly by the world, by the law, or even in silence, that who they are is the problem. And so in each of these cases, general crisis counseling can de-escalate. It can assess the risk. It can keep someone on the line, and that matters. I don’t want to minimize that. But if that counselor on the other end does not understand that specific texture of what that person is carrying, they can say all the right clinical things, and they can still miss it. So that is why culturally competent care is not a nice-to-have. It’s not a luxury or a political statement. It’s a clinical necessity.

Josh Zive: Well, with that, I think you captured the importance of the Press 3 specialized services incredibly clearly for folks. And it brings me to one particularly dark day in my career, a difficult day professionally, which was on July 17 a year ago. The Department of Health and Human Services, as you referenced, shut down the Press 3 specialized services. However, as difficult as that was, we know that you and The Trevor Project continued offering those services to LGBTQ young people while simultaneously trying to address the change in policy at the federal government. So take us back to that period, a little over a year ago. How did you deal with it? What was the most urgent decision you faced as the CEO of The Trevor Project in that context?

Jaymes Black: That was such a dark moment for the organization. I remember sitting in a Zoom call with the counselors who were going to be let go. And this was a farewell of sorts. We decided to have this one last meeting with the 200 crisis counselors who were supporting these young people for the past few years or so to say, we appreciate you, and we know that this is hard. Let’s say our goodbyes collectively. And I remember hearing from these counselors talking about how broken they felt, how distraught they were — not because they were losing their job, but because they were not there to support those young people anymore. One of the counselors wrote a poem called “Good Luck Kid.” And this was a poem that she dedicated to all the kids who she was not going to be there for anymore and didn’t know what was on the other side. And she was like, “The only thing I can say is good luck, kid.” And so that decision to terminate Press 3 was shocking to all of us. I know it was to you all, too. And even as a community, we have come to expect some hostility from the government, but we did not think that they were going to terminate suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ young people. So in that moment, the question for me as the CEO was not whether we keep going. It was how do we keep going? How do we diversify our funding? How do we strengthen our own infrastructure as 988 was being removed? And make sure that the young people who know about us, who’ve texted us before, who’ve told their friends about us, that they still get through to someone. And I have to say, I am so grateful to people like you, to Bracewell, to you, Dee, and Josh, to my team, our partners, our supporters, who just stepped up during that time because our response, in my opinion, was really powerful. And the reason I say that is because while this reflected one of the most significant challenges that The Trevor Project has ever experienced in our history, it served as a powerful reminder of the ways in which our community can and will mobilize to protect LGBTQ+ young people. Just days after the notice of the termination, we launched an emergency lifeline campaign. We raised $20.4 million. We secured more than 53,000 signatures from celebrities and influencers on a petition to protect the 988 Suicide Crisis Line. We received support from 100 members of Congress calling to reinstate Press 3. And so it was our darkest moment, and at the same time, that moment gave me so much hope because it reminded me that there are, in fact, so many people in our corner who are ready and willing to take action to support LGBTQ+ young people.

Dee Martin: And I think you gave people a lot of hope in that moment. And I know that you’re a phenomenal leader, and I know that you would never boast. But I hope you do somewhere realize how critical your leadership was at that point in time. And I’m not the only one saying it, because Time recently recognized you as both a Time 100 Philanthropy honoree and a Time Visionary for your leadership at Trevor during that difficult period. So I want to know, what did that recognition mean to you, and what do you hope it reflected about the young people, counselors, and team behind this work?

Jaymes Black: I’ll be honest with y’all. I was so floored. When the Time 100 Philanthropy honor came through, that one was first. I immediately dedicated it to the staff and board, the people who work every single day, the counselors at night or 3 a.m. who are on shift answering the phones, our researchers, the advocates, because I truly believe that that recognition belongs to them. And when the Time Visionary honor occurred, I flew out to Chicago to participate on a panel for the Every Child Thrives festival. And that’s what this is all about. Right? Children thriving. All children. And I also remember my family back in Texas. I was there during all of this for my nephew’s high school graduation. And they were asking me to sign their copies of Time magazine. I’m like, what are you talking about? So just going back to this little Black girl in Robstown. And my family’s like, you have to sign it. And I’m like, this is so wild. I don’t have words. I honestly don’t. I’m so, so grateful. But what it taught me — and just from a mission perspective, what both of those honors mean — is that LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention belongs in the same global conversations as climate, as hunger, as any of the great public health emergencies that the world has decided to prioritize and that deserve attention. It’s saying that that conversation, that particular societal issue, belongs at the same table. And having Time say so matters because visibility changes what people believe is worth solving.

Dee Martin: But let me tell you who also says it’s worth having: Congress. And when we stood this up, there was bipartisan support. Part of that effort was led by Senator Orrin Hatch from Utah, as you recall. Strong bipartisan support. It was signed into law in President Trump’s first administration. And it continues to have bipartisan support today. And so we often say suicide prevention is simply not a partisan issue. And so I think you’re right. It’s on the world stage as an issue that must be addressed, but it is also a very domestic issue that I think is a top priority for many federal policymakers.

Josh Zive: And Jaymes, I appreciate how you talked about the incredibly hard work done by your team, who we’ve had really the honor of working with throughout your organization — just some incredible people from top to bottom. And I started my last question with one of the darkest days of my career. I don’t want to end this without reflecting back on that story. Your hard work and the hard work of your team paid off. A few weeks ago, HHS turned Press 3 back on. And it’s incredible, and due to the work of you and your team. And in your statement responding to HHS turning it back on, you noted that while we obviously are happy to have it back on and want those services to be provided to young people, you wanted to make sure that LGBTQ youth continue to receive clinically best standards, and you’ve used phrasing like that in our discussion today. What does that mean specifically? What will you be watching for, particularly for transgender and nonbinary youth who may feel particularly targeted at this moment in time?

Jaymes Black: I just want to reiterate: we are thrilled to see the Lifeline return. We are thrilled that it was restored. That is what we’ve all been working toward. And I’ll say we’re going to keep leading the movement of mental health organizations and advocates to ensure that 988 Press 3 not only has the funding and stays open for all — I want to stress all LGBTQ+ youth — but with quality care. The reality of the situation is that Trevor is not a part of this iteration of 988 Press 3, and we don’t have the ability to support or even see what the training and resources of the new Press 3 counselors look like. And in a time when resources that support queer youth, transgender youth in particular, have become so politicized, it’s going to be really important to ensure that the limited resources these young people do have are best practice. So we’ve identified key competencies that counselors need to learn to provide specialized services, including specific backgrounds, knowledge of risk and protective factors. We are specialized in this. Right? So how can we help even though we are not in the network? Now, it is our understanding that all the centers in the 988 network are given access to optional LGBTQ+ resources, but there is currently no mandatory specialized training. And that’s definitely concerning. Because without that mandatory standardized training, we risk a crisis turning into a catastrophe. And with the proper training, counselors will be able to provide culturally responsive, developmentally appropriate care. So we are on hand. We are offering ourselves as SMEs, as subject matter experts. We are on hand here to help. We do not have to be a part of the network right now to care about what is happening, and we are here and will support anyone who needs that support. So we are on hand to help centers starting in the subnetwork to really adopt best practices. Our team of experts stands ready to provide any incoming center with the training and tools and assistance required to deliver quality care — clinically sound, evidence-based, best-practice care — for LGBTQ+ young people, especially for trans and nonbinary youth.

Dee Martin: So I’m going to pivot to another role in leadership, and that means fundraising. And there is a phrase — I used to do a lot of fundraising — “I’d rather eat glass than ask for money.” It’s hard. Right? And so that occasionally comes to mind. Now, Trevor recently received a historic $45 million gift from MacKenzie Scott. What was your reaction? We can probably guess. But what does that gift make possible?

Jaymes Black: I thought it was a joke. I thought, is this phishing? What is going on?

Dee Martin: It’s the other catfish.

Jaymes Black: It’s the other catfish. That’s exactly right.

Josh Zive: The non-delicious fish.

Jaymes Black: The non-delicious, non-fried, crispy fried catfish. I received an email, and I said, this has to be a joke. And then as the email instructed, I set up a very quick call with the person. As I’m speaking with the person, the whole time I’m like, this is fake. Not until we received, which was very fast, the actual funding in Trevor’s bank account did the CFO and I actually believe that this was happening. We were floored. We were floored.

Dee Martin: Wow.

Jaymes Black: This is the second-largest donation in Trevor’s history. And what I said to myself is, wow, now is the exact time when we need support like this. The work we do and the people we serve face enormous challenges in this moment. And now we really do need enormous amounts of support. Right? This was six months after we lost the $25 million per year from the federal government via the 988 Press 3 termination. MacKenzie’s generous gift gives us a sense of stability in a time when most LGBTQ+ nonprofits do not feel stable. It allows us to do transformational work. It’s allowed us to fortify our crisis infrastructure at a time when it could not be needed more. We had to reduce our staff by 200 crisis counselors when 988 Press 3 was terminated. We have brought many of those people back. We’ve recalled folks back to the crisis line to fortify the crisis line. It is incredible. And so while the gift has given us a sense of stability in the short term, what it really does mean is that if it takes another 28, 30 years for Trevor to end this crisis, we are well positioned to do so. We could start thinking about the future. We don’t have to think year by year or month by month. Now we can think in decades. That is what this enables, and that means that we will continue to be here for LGBTQ+ young people for decades to come. It’s been 28 years, and we need to be here for however long it takes.

Josh Zive: It’s really incredible, Jaymes. As incredible as MacKenzie Scott’s contribution is, there are a lot of people listening here who may not be in a position to give $45 million to The Trevor Project. However, there are a lot of people who, I think, do want to help The Trevor Project. And as I was sitting here listening to you today, I think, for the reason that you touched on earlier, it doesn’t matter whether you’re talking about LGBTQ+ young people. These are young people, and every one of us should be able to think about what that crisis means for them, for their families. As you were talking, I couldn’t help but think about my own son and what a crisis in his world would mean for me, and how much I would value having someone who is skilled to help him in that crisis. So for people like me and other people out there who want to help The Trevor Project, what are ways that they can get involved and help The Trevor Project?

Jaymes Black: I think there are ways that you can help directly and indirectly. What I mean by indirectly is there are many conversations happening across America right now, at dinner tables, at Thanksgiving tables, holiday tables, about what’s happening in this world, specifically around LGBTQ+ young people. If you can be a voice in those rooms and educate people who may not know truly what is happening, who may have been misinformed — misinformation, disinformation, we know that is abundant, unfortunately, now — to be the reasonable voice in the room, to have those conversations and help educate people, because it does help. Supportive communities help young people thrive. It helps the crisis from happening in the first place because by the time most young folks call us, they’re already in crisis, and that is because the community and what surrounds them, as I said before, is not supportive. So that is one way that you can help Trevor and LGBTQ+ young people. I think $45 million or $1, it all matters. It all helps keep the crisis lines open. It all helps us do our world-class research. It helps keep the organization running. So I don’t want anyone to be deterred by the significance of MacKenzie’s donation. Any donation helps keep this life-saving service alive, and we need to do this — again, not only in the States, but also in Mexico. And we have so many resources that will help people in their quest to learn more about LGBTQ+ young people, teachers, counselors, coaches. We train folks. We’ve trained many people at the NFL, for example, on what it means to be a supportive adult. So we have training. So any way you can get involved, look at our training if you want to train your organization. Look at our resources and research if you want to better educate yourself for your community. But I just encourage you to consider donating to The Trevor Project because that is what keeps the lights on. But there are so many ways in which we can also be a resource in the community. So not only do we want the community to support us so we’re still here, but we also want to be helpful to the community, and that’s what we do with our resources and our free resources that are online for everyone.

Dee Martin: And I would add to that, thank you, Jaymes, that we met The Trevor Project because one of our great and good colleagues, John Lee, who is now on Capitol Hill, was a volunteer counselor for The Trevor Project. And John introduced us to you, and then we began representing The Trevor Project pro bono at that time. And so I think that was someone using the talents that they have in many of the different ways that you have made available for people to contribute to The Trevor Project. So thank you for that. Okay. I know we’ve kept you forever, and I have only one million more questions, and we’ll let you go. But, seriously, I will end with this. We end every Madam Policy by asking our guests, what advice would you give to your 24-year-old self?

Jaymes Black: Twenty-four. Wow. The year is 1999. Okay. And wait, so we’re probably pretty close. You’re pretty close.

Dee Martin: I’m a little bit older than you, I think.

Jaymes Black: No. I’m a lot —

Dee Martin: Josh is saying I’m a lot older than you. I’m a lawyer. I don’t know math.

Josh Zive: To be fair, Dee and I are roughly the same age.

Dee Martin: We are the same age. He’s like, no.

Josh Zive: Yeah. But I —

Jaymes Black: I’ve shared some music likes and dislikes with Josh. I’m like, oh, we’re in the same —

Josh Zive: — the same. Exactly. We share cultural connections even if we are temporarily separated.

Jaymes Black: Okay. So at age 24, I was just starting to try to figure out what life meant. So what I would say is your story is an asset, because I used to be ashamed of my story — a liability. The things that you survived, the parts of yourself that you kept hidden or quiet, the childhood in Robstown, Texas, this really small town that no one knows about, where you didn’t see yourself anywhere — that matters. It’s what equips you to do the work that you’re doing today. And don’t change it to make anyone else comfortable. It’s the most powerful thing that you have.

Dee Martin: That is outstanding and excellent advice. I’m unsurprised that it’s outstanding and excellent, yet still touched deeply by it. Jaymes Black, thank you so much for being here today. We really appreciate it.

Jaymes Black: Thank you so much for having me. This has been great.

Josh Zive: Thanks, Jaymes.