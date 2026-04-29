Is Your Product Ready to Be Listed? What the Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2026 Means for Your Business

The Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2026 (H.R. 8370, 119th Congress) (the “Act”), introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on April 20, 2026, has the potential to significantly impact the dietary supplement industry.

The Act proposes to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (“FDCA”), via a new Section 403D, and create the first mandatory FDA product-listing regime for dietary supplements.

Core Obligation: You Must List Every Product You Sell

Under the proposed Section 403D, every dietary supplement marketed in the United States must be listed with the FDA. The listing obligation falls on the “responsible person,” which is defined as the manufacturer, packer, or distributor of a dietary supplement whose name appears on the label. For foreign companies selling into the U.S., the designated U.S. agent carries this responsibility. Critically, a listing is not a one-time registration of each company, but instead, a product-by-product submission. Each and every SKU sold must be accounted for.

Submission Requirements

For each dietary supplement, companies would need to provide the FDA with:

The product name, brand name, and any flavor variants;

Company name, address, and the email address of the owner, operator, or agent in charge;

An electronic copy of the product label;

A complete ingredient list;

Serving size, servings per container, and daily value percentages;

Directions for use, allergen statements, warnings, and safe handling language;

Product form;

Any structure/function claims or disease relationship claims appearing on the product’s label or package insert; and

The FDA-assigned listing number (provided after submission).

Compliance Deadlines

If a product is already on the market on or before January 1, 2027, the responsible person has eighteen months from the date of enactment to submit listings. Labels must display the FDA-issued listing number within two years of enactment.

If a product is launched after January 1, 2027, the listing must be submitted, and the listing number must appear on the label at the time the product is introduced into interstate commerce. There is no grace period for new launches.

If a product is discontinued, the responsible person shall notify the FDA within one year of withdrawing the product from interstate commerce.

If a label is changed, any modification to previously listed information must be submitted to the FDA at the time the updated product first enters commerce.

On-Demand Information Requirement

Operations and procurement teams should be aware that the FDA may request the following at any time:

The name and physical address of every facility where you manufacture, package, label, or store the supplement; and

The name and address of every supplier from whom dietary ingredients used in that product are sourced.

This information is not publicly disclosed, but it must be produced within five calendar days of an FDA request. If a company’s supply chain documentation is not organized and current, this requirement could create real operational risk.

Publicly Searchable Electronic Database

The Act would direct the FDA to create a publicly searchable electronic database of listing information, to be established within two years of enactment. Consumers, competitors, journalists, and researchers would be able to search by product name, ingredient, listing number, and other fields. Publicly visible information would include product names, ingredients, label copies, serving information, claims, and product form. Information that would remain confidential and shielded from FOIA includes contact information beyond what is on the label, U.S. agent contact details for foreign entities, per-ingredient amounts within proprietary blends, and supplier and facility information provided under the on-demand provision.

Enforcement Consequence: Misbranding

Perhaps most concerning for those in the industry is that the Act would amend Section 403 of the FDCA to classify any dietary supplement as misbranded if the responsible person has failed to comply with the listing requirements. That means failure to list, failure to update a listing, or failure to provide on-demand information could all result in misbranded product status.

Misbranding under the FDCA is not a minor infraction. It exposes products to federal seizure of inventory, injunctive actions that can halt manufacturing or distribution, and/or criminal penalties. There is no separate penalty schedule unique to this bill; the FDA would use the same enforcement tools it already has. This is alarming as federal courts have already found that a previous conviction for misbranding under Title 21 of the U.S. Code, Section 331, makes any subsequent violation a strict liability offense. See United States v. Marschall, 82 F.4th 774 (9th Cir. 2023). In other words, failure to comply with the new Section 403D more than once, even if on accident, could easily result in a felony conviction. Making compliance with the Act, should it pass, all the more important.

What This Bill Does Not Change

No Pre-Market Approval

The Act would expressly prohibit construing the new section as granting the FDA authority to require approval before a product goes to market.

No Mandatory Clinical Testing

There is no new evidentiary burden on efficacy or safety claims beyond what currently exists.

No Public Disclosure of Proprietary Blend Quantities

A formulation’s specific per-ingredient amounts in proprietary blends remain protected.

Conclusion

The Act does not necessarily upend the dietary supplement industry’s regulatory model. It does, however, create substantial additional costs for the industry. Companies that treat this as a paperwork exercise and wait until the last moment to comply will face a rushed effort to list large product catalogs under tight deadlines and expose themselves to real enforcement risk.

The companies that prepare now, by getting their product records, labels, ingredient lists, and supply chain documentation in order, will be best positioned to meet the deadlines and avoid the misbranding exposure that comes with noncompliance should the Act come to pass.

The dietary supplement market has operated for decades with minimal federal product-level oversight. That era may be coming to an end. The question for your company is not whether to comply, but whether you will be ready if and when the clock starts.