YOUR LOCATION DATA IS NOW YOUR OWN

What the Supreme Court’s Chatrie Decision Means for Digital Privacy.

Introduction: The Phone in Your Pocket Is a Window Into Your Life

Every time you open a navigation app, check the weather, or hail a rideshare, your smartphone is quietly recording something deeply personal: exactly where you are, and where you have been. That data, measured in precise latitude and longitude coordinates, captured roughly every two minutes, and stored on the servers of technology companies like Google, has become one of the most revealing portraits of a person’s private life in human history.

For years, law enforcement agencies discovered they could exploit that data through a tool known as a “geofence warrant,” essentially a legal order compelling tech companies to produce a list of every device that was present in a defined geographic area during a particular time window. No named suspect. No prior evidence pointing to a specific individual. Just a digital dragnet cast over anyone who happened to be nearby when a crime occurred. The practice became increasingly common, and millions of ordinary Americans, who never committed a crime, became unwitting participants in law enforcement investigations simply because their phone was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

On June 29, 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States drew a firm constitutional line around that practice. In Chatrie v. United States, a 6-3 majority held that accessing a person’s Google Location History through a geofence warrant constitutes a “search” under the Fourth Amendment, meaning law enforcement cannot treat that data as freely available just because it sits on a tech company’s servers. The ruling is being described by privacy advocates as a landmark victory for digital rights, and from a data privacy perspective, it is one of the most consequential decisions in a generation.1, 2

The Case: A Bank Robbery and a Digital Dragnet

The case began on a spring afternoon in 2019, when someone robbed the Call Federal Credit Union in Midlothian, Virginia, making off with approximately $195,000 in cash. Surveillance footage showed the suspect walking into the bank while holding a cell phone, one of the few leads detectives had. Unable to identify the robber through witness interviews or footage analysis, investigators turned to an emerging tool in the law enforcement arsenal: the geofence warrant.2, 3, 4

Detective Chad Hylton obtained a warrant directing Google to search its Location History database (a service that records the movements of consenting users roughly every two minutes and can even estimate which floor of a building they are on) and produce data for every device within a 150-meter radius of the bank during the hour of the robbery. The process unfolded in three stages. First, Google returned anonymized location data for nineteen accounts whose devices had appeared within the virtual fence. Second, investigators selected nine of those accounts and asked Google for additional location data covering a broader two-hour window, without seeking a new warrant. Third, investigators identified three accounts of particular interest and asked Google to “unmask” them, revealing the real identities of the account holders, again without additional judicial review.2, 4, 5, 6

One of the three names Google produced was Okello Chatrie. A subsequent search of his home uncovered stolen cash, demand notes, and a firearm. He was charged with armed robbery and ultimately pleaded guilty conditionally, meaning he preserved his right to continue challenging the legality of the search that identified him.2, 7

What followed was a long, complex journey through the federal courts. The trial judge in Virginia agreed that the geofence warrant violated the Fourth Amendment, but allowed the evidence anyway, reasoning that the detective had relied on the warrant in good faith given that this was novel technology. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting with its full membership, affirmed in a single-sentence ruling that produced nine separate concurrences and dissents spanning 126 pages. Seven judges believed a constitutional search had occurred; seven others believed it had not. Chatrie lost anyway, appealed to the Supreme Court, and on January 16, 2026, the justices agreed to take the case.2, 5, 6, 8

The Decision: A Reasonable Expectation of Privacy in Your Movements

The Supreme Court’s ruling, authored by Justice Elena Kagan and joined by Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Sotomayor, Kavanaugh, and Jackson (a notably cross-ideological coalition), addressed a deceptively simple question: when the government asks Google for your location history, has it conducted a “search” that the Fourth Amendment regulates?1, 9

The answer, the Court held, is unambiguously yes.

The Heart of the Ruling

Justice Kagan’s majority opinion built its analysis on a landmark 2018 precedent, Carpenter v. United States, in which the Court first recognized that the government’s collection of cell-site location information (the records that cellular towers generate each time your phone connects to them) constitutes a Fourth Amendment search. Chatrie extended that logic further, holding that Google Location History warrants even stronger constitutional protection than the data addressed in Carpenter.2, 10

The reasoning is worth understanding in some detail. The Court identified three ways that Google Location History is qualitatively more revealing, and therefore more deserving of constitutional protection, than the cell-site data addressed in Carpenter:

Precision. While cell-site location information can place a person within a sector spanning one-eighth to four square miles, Google Location History can pinpoint a device within approximately twenty meters, roughly the dimensions of a single room, and can even estimate the floor of a building. 2

While cell-site location information can place a person within a sector spanning one-eighth to four square miles, Google Location History can pinpoint a device within approximately twenty meters, roughly the dimensions of a single room, and can even estimate the floor of a building. Frequency. Location History is recorded approximately every two minutes, creating an extraordinarily granular timeline of a person’s movements. 2

Location History is recorded approximately every two minutes, creating an extraordinarily granular timeline of a person’s movements. Intimacy. Unlike cell-site records, which most users are unaware exist, Location History is something Google users actively consult as a kind of personal journal: viewing past trips, tracking routes, revisiting memories. “Location History is more the cell-phone user’s own,” the Court wrote, comparing it to emails, photographs, documents, and calendars, materials universally understood to be private.2

The majority then made a point of particular significance to privacy professionals: even though the detective in this case obtained Location History for only a brief window of time, that temporal limitation does not remove the Fourth Amendment’s protection. Citing United States v. Jones, the Court declined to create a rule under which only “enough” data collection triggers constitutional scrutiny. “Where the Fourth Amendment applies, it applies regardless of the quality or quantity of information the government obtains,” Justice Kagan wrote. This forecloses an argument the government had pressed hard: that because police sought only two hours of location data rather than months’ worth, the privacy intrusion was too limited to matter.2

Rejecting the Third-Party Doctrine

Perhaps the ruling’s most far-reaching legal move is its treatment of what lawyers call the “third-party doctrine.” For decades, this doctrine held that when a person voluntarily shares information with a third party (a bank, a telephone company, an internet provider), that person assumes the risk that the information will be passed along to the government. If you share it, the reasoning went, you cannot claim it is truly private.

The government argued forcefully in Chatrie that this doctrine should apply: Chatrie chose to enable Google Location History, so he voluntarily disclosed his movements to Google, and Google could legitimately share that data with police without any Fourth Amendment barrier. Several of the Fourth Circuit judges had accepted exactly this argument.4, 11

The Supreme Court rejected it. Building on the reasoning of Carpenter, the majority held that the third-party doctrine simply does not fit the realities of modern smartphone use. The Court made a critical observation about the nature of “consent” in the digital age: Google repeatedly prompts users to enable Location History, sometimes suggesting that services may not function properly without it, while never disclosing how precisely location would be recorded, how frequently, or that data might later be turned over to law enforcement. Clicking “yes” on an app permission screen, the Court held, is not the same as knowingly consenting to government surveillance of your movements.2, 12

The majority also rejected what it called an “app-by-app, feature-by-feature” approach to Fourth Amendment analysis. The government had argued that because each individual app permission is theoretically voluntary, each permission amounts to a separate disclosure to a third party. The Court found this reasoning untenable in practice. Using a smartphone requires using the apps and services on it. Treating every ordinary act of smartphone use as a fresh waiver of constitutional rights would reduce Fourth Amendment protection to a hollow shell in the digital age.2

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who concurred in the judgment but wrote separately, offered a different analytical path to the same destination: in his view, Chatrie’s Location History data constitutes his personal property under the Fourth Amendment’s text, which protects “papers and effects,” and property rights do not evaporate simply because someone else holds the paper.1

What the Court Did Not Decide

The ruling’s scope is deliberately bounded in one important respect. Having held that a constitutional search occurred, the Court did not itself decide whether the particular geofence warrant used in Chatrie’s case was valid, whether it satisfied the Fourth Amendment’s requirements that warrants be supported by probable cause and describe with particularity the place to be searched and the things to be seized. That question was remanded to the Fourth Circuit.2, 9

This means the debate over geofence warrants is not over: it has, in some respects, just entered its next phase. Courts must now examine whether any geofence warrant can satisfy constitutional particularity requirements given that it begins with no identified suspect and demands data from every person in a defined area. Given the three-step process used in Chatrie’s case (where investigators repeatedly expanded their request and identified targets without returning to a judge), there are serious questions about whether the warrant was constitutionally sufficient at each stage.2, 12

Why This Matters: The Data Privacy Perspective

From the vantage point of data privacy practice, the Chatrie decision is extraordinary, not just for what it resolves, but for the broader principles it articulates. It is worth stepping back from the criminal law context and considering what this ruling means for the larger landscape of personal data, corporate data practices, and the relationship between individuals and the information generated by their digital lives.

The Third-Party Doctrine Is No Longer a Reliable Shield

The traditional bargain between data collection and legal exposure was simple: if you share data with a company, that data can be obtained by the government without triggering constitutional protection. Chatrie, following Carpenter, substantially disrupts that model. The Court has now twice held that certain categories of digital data, precisely because of how revealing they are and how intimately connected to modern life, retain constitutional protection even when stored on a company’s servers.10, 12

This is a profound shift. For privacy professionals and the organizations they advise, it signals that data collected under broad, generalized consent may carry legal and constitutional risk that did not exist before. Companies that accumulate granular location data, behavioral profiles, or other “intimate” records about their users can no longer operate on the unchallenged assumption that third-party possession immunizes that data from Fourth Amendment scrutiny when government hands reach for it.

Consent Mechanisms Are Under Constitutional Scrutiny

The Court’s analysis of how Google prompts users to enable Location History carries significant implications for consent practices industry-wide. The majority focused sharply on what users are not told: how precisely their movements would be tracked, how frequently, and that the data might be provided to law enforcement. In the Court’s framing, this kind of uninformed, prompted “consent,” particularly where services may degrade without it, falls short of the kind of genuine, knowing voluntary disclosure that the third-party doctrine contemplated.2

For privacy professionals, this reasoning resonates deeply with existing frameworks like the GDPR’s requirements for informed, specific, and freely given consent, and with U.S. state privacy laws that require conspicuous disclosure and meaningful opt-out mechanisms. The Court’s constitutional analysis did not invoke these regulatory frameworks directly, but the underlying principle is the same: consent means something only when it is genuinely informed. Companies that design consent flows to obscure the downstream uses of location and behavioral data are on increasingly precarious legal ground.6

The Ruling Implicates More Than Geofence Warrants

Privacy advocates and legal scholars are watching Chatrie not only for its direct effect on geofence warrants, but for what it signals about the constitutional status of other novel surveillance tools. Of particular concern are keyword warrants, legal orders that compel tech companies to identify every user who searched for a particular term or phrase within a specified time and place. Like geofence warrants, keyword warrants begin not with a named suspect but with a fact (a search term) and work backward to identify potential targets.13, 14

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, the ACLU, and a coalition of law professors all argued in amicus briefs that the constitutional principles at stake in Chatrie apply equally to keyword warrants and other “reverse warrants” that transform tech company databases into investigative fishing grounds. The majority’s broad language, particularly the warning that “a new technology should not transform what individuals had reasonably thought they could withhold from the Government,” is likely to feature prominently in future litigation over these tools.1, 14, 15

The ruling also raises questions about data brokers: commercial entities that purchase location and behavioral data from app developers and aggregate it for sale to marketers, insurers, employers, and government agencies. Notably, the Fourth Amendment constrains only government action, meaning law enforcement cannot simply bypass the warrant requirement by purchasing location data from a broker rather than subpoenaing it from Google directly. Policy counsel at the Project on Government Oversight stated after the ruling that it “indicates the need for Congress to make it illegal to purchase data from third party companies without a warrant.” This loophole remains open, and it is one that privacy advocates have long identified as one of the most significant gaps in U.S. data privacy law.1

The Implications for Corporate Data Governance

For organizations that collect location data, Chatrie is a prompt for careful reassessment of data governance practices, not because the ruling directly regulates corporate behavior (it does not), but because it places corporate-held data squarely in the constitutional crosshairs when government comes knocking.

Several practical considerations emerge:

Data minimization. The less location data a company retains, the less it can be compelled to produce. Google itself, anticipating regulatory and legal pressure, had already announced changes to its Location History practices in 2023, transitioning user data to on-device storage and shortening default retention periods. Those changes were prescient. Other companies that collect granular location or behavioral data should evaluate whether their current retention practices expose them, and their users, to similar government demands. 13

The less location data a company retains, the less it can be compelled to produce. Google itself, anticipating regulatory and legal pressure, had already announced changes to its Location History practices in 2023, transitioning user data to on-device storage and shortening default retention periods. Those changes were prescient. Other companies that collect granular location or behavioral data should evaluate whether their current retention practices expose them, and their users, to similar government demands. Transparency and disclosure. The Court’s critique of Google’s consent interface is a pointed reminder that vague or buried disclosures about data collection practices carry real legal and constitutional consequences. Privacy notices, terms of service, and consent mechanisms should accurately describe how data will be collected, at what precision, and who may ultimately receive it.

The Court’s critique of Google’s consent interface is a pointed reminder that vague or buried disclosures about data collection practices carry real legal and constitutional consequences. Privacy notices, terms of service, and consent mechanisms should accurately describe how data will be collected, at what precision, and who may ultimately receive it. Legal process review. Organizations that receive geofence warrants, keyword warrants, or other reverse warrants from law enforcement will need to evaluate those requests with renewed rigor. The Chatrie ruling makes clear that such requests involve Fourth Amendment searches, which means they are subject to constitutional requirements of particularity and probable cause. Companies are not passive conduits; they have both the right and, arguably, the responsibility to scrutinize these requests and push back on those that fall short of constitutional standards.6

The Dissent: A Warning About Unintended Consequences

Not everyone on the Court welcomed the majority’s approach. Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the three dissenting justices, warned that the ruling would “send seismic waves through our Fourth Amendment doctrine” and predicted that courts would be “cleaning up debris for the foreseeable future.” The dissenters argued that the majority had overextended Carpenter beyond its facts and made sweeping pronouncements that would complicate law enforcement investigations and generate years of litigation over exactly what categories of digital data now receive constitutional protection.1

The dissent’s concerns are not frivolous. Chatrie leaves many questions open. How does the Court’s reasoning apply to shorter-duration location data (say, thirty seconds rather than two hours)? What about location data derived from Wi-Fi connections rather than GPS? What about data from fitness trackers, smart home devices, or connected vehicles? The majority’s framework rests on the concept of “intimate” and “revealing” data, a standard that is inherently contextual and will require case-by-case elaboration.16

For the privacy professional, however, these open questions are less a reason for doubt than a call to action. Courts do not resolve every ambiguity in advance; they provide frameworks that practitioners must apply to new facts. The framework Chatrie provides is clear on its central point: digital data that reveals the intimate details of a person’s life retains constitutional protection even when stored by a third party, and the government cannot circumvent that protection simply by exploiting the architecture of modern technology.

The Road Ahead: What Comes Next

The immediate next step is the Fourth Circuit’s reconsideration of whether the specific warrant used in Chatrie’s case satisfied the Fourth Amendment’s particularity and probable cause requirements. That analysis will likely focus on the multi-stage process used to identify Chatrie, particularly the fact that at each stage, investigators requested additional data and expanded their list of targets without returning to a judge. The district court that originally examined the warrant found it to be invalid; the question on remand is whether that invalidity means the evidence should have been suppressed all along.2, 9

More broadly, Chatrie will reshape how law enforcement agencies across the country draft and use geofence warrants going forward. Warrants will need to describe with particularity the specific data sought, the geographic and temporal scope of the search, and the basis for probable cause, and that probable cause analysis must presumably connect the data sought to the specific investigation in a meaningful way, not simply assert that “someone with a phone” was present.9, 16

Congress, too, faces pressure to act. The Chatrie decision forecloses the executive branch from acquiring geofence data without constitutional compliance, but it does not address the commercial data broker market, the use of geofence data by non-law-enforcement government agencies, or the voluntary sharing of location data with private actors. Legislative frameworks, analogous to the Stored Communications Act’s protections for electronic communications, could fill these gaps and provide clearer rules for both law enforcement and the companies whose data they seek.13

Conclusion: A New Constitutional Chapter for the Digital Age

The Supreme Court’s decision in Chatrie v. United States is not a story about one bank robber’s conviction. It is a story about the kind of society we want to live in, one in which the constitutional promise of security against arbitrary government intrusion is adapted to survive the digital age, rather than quietly abandoned in the face of new technology.

From a data privacy perspective, the ruling confirms something that privacy professionals have argued for years: the data people generate in their daily digital lives is genuinely theirs. It reflects their associations, their beliefs, their routines, and their vulnerabilities. The fact that a technology company holds it on a server does not make it a gift to the government. It does not make it freely available to anyone with a subpoena template and a hunch.

Justice Kagan’s majority opinion states the principle plainly: “A new technology should not transform what individuals had reasonably thought they could withhold from the Government.” That sentence will be quoted in litigation for decades. It is, in essence, a promise, that the Fourth Amendment is a living guarantee, capable of protecting privacy in the digital age as meaningfully as it protected privacy in the era of physical papers and effects.

For organizations that collect and manage personal data, the message is equally clear: the data you hold carries real legal weight, and the people whose data it is retain rights in it. Build consent practices, retention policies, and legal process procedures accordingly. For the public, the message is simpler still: the trail your phone leaves behind is protected. The Supreme Court said so