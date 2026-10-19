Your Government Contract Was Terminated for Convenience: What Should You Do Next?

A termination for convenience (T4C) can be a major disruption for a government contractor. The government may have the right to end a contract even when the contractor has done nothing wrong, but that does not necessarily mean the contractor simply walks away without payment.

If the government terminates your federal contract for convenience, your company should immediately review the termination notice, preserve records, stop or modify performance as directed, protect its termination-related costs and claims, and determine what compensation it is entitled to receive.

Depending on the contract and applicable clauses, a contractor may be entitled to payment for work performed, certain costs associated with the termination, settlement expenses, and other allowable amounts.

What Is a Termination for Convenience?

A termination for convenience occurs when the government ends a contract, in whole or in part, for reasons that are not the contractor’s fault. This is different from a termination for default, which generally involves an alleged failure by the contractor to perform its contractual obligations.

A termination for convenience may occur because the government’s requirements have changed, funding or mission priorities have shifted, the agency no longer needs the contracted services or supplies, or the government determines that continuing the contract is no longer in its interest. Importantly, a termination for convenience is not necessarily an indication that the contractor did something wrong.

What Should a Government Contractor Do After Receiving a Termination for Convenience?

A contractor should take several steps immediately after receiving a termination notice:

Read the termination notice and contract carefully.

Determine whether the termination is complete or partial.

Follow the contracting officer’s instructions regarding continued performance.

Preserve documents and records relating to the contract.

Identify termination-related costs and obligations.

Protect inventory, materials, equipment, and subcontractor commitments.

Review subcontract and vendor termination issues.

Prepare a detailed termination settlement proposal.

Evaluate whether additional claims or disputes exist.

Consider consulting government contracts counsel before submitting a settlement proposal.

The contractor’s response in the first days and weeks after termination can significantly affect its ability to document and recover costs.

Review the Termination Notice Immediately

The first step is to determine exactly what the government has terminated. Review the termination notice together with the contract, modifications, applicable Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) clauses, and any agency-specific provisions incorporated into the agreement. Pay particular attention to:

The effective date of termination;

Whether the termination is for all or only part of the contract;

Which contract line items, tasks, or deliverables are affected;

Instructions concerning continued performance;

Instructions concerning government property;

Requirements for protecting and delivering completed or partially completed work;

Deadlines for submitting information or a settlement proposal; and

Any instructions concerning subcontractors, vendors, materials, or inventory.

Do not assume that a termination notice answers every question about what your company is entitled to recover.

Determine Whether the Termination Is Complete or Partial

A termination for convenience may affect the entire contract or only part of it. A partial termination can create additional complications because the contractor may be expected to continue performing the remaining portion of the contract. In that situation, the contractor should carefully distinguish between:

Costs associated with the terminated portion;

Costs associated with continuing performance; and

Costs that may be allocated between the terminated and continuing portions of the contract.

The allocation of labor, overhead, equipment, materials, and other costs can become particularly important.

Follow the Government’s Instructions — But Document Everything

A termination for convenience does not necessarily mean the contractor should immediately stop everything. The termination notice may require specific actions, such as completing certain work, stopping particular activities, protecting government property, delivering completed items, or winding down subcontractor obligations.

Contractors should follow valid instructions from the contracting officer while carefully documenting what they are asked to do. Maintain contemporaneous records of:

Government communications;

Meetings and telephone calls;

Labor hours;

Materials purchased or committed;

Subcontractor costs;

Equipment and facilities;

Shipping and storage;

Inventory;

Work completed;

Work in progress;

Cancellation charges; and

Other expenses attributable to the termination.

Good documentation can make the difference between a well-supported settlement and a lengthy dispute over unsupported costs.

Identify Your Termination Costs

One of the most important tasks following a termination for convenience is identifying the costs your company has incurred because of the termination. Depending on the contract and applicable termination clause, recoverable amounts may include costs associated with:

Work completed before termination;

Certain work in progress;

Materials and inventory;

Subcontracts;

Vendor cancellation charges;

Employee-related costs;

Storage;

Transportation;

Disposition of materials;

Settlement expenses; and

Other allowable termination-related costs.

The specific rules depend on the contract, applicable FAR clauses, and the circumstances surrounding the termination.

Contractors should therefore avoid assuming that every cost incurred after termination is automatically recoverable — or that costs incurred before termination are automatically unrecoverable. The key question is often how the cost relates to the terminated contract and whether it is allowable, allocable, and adequately supported.

Address Subcontractor and Vendor Obligations

A prime contractor’s termination for convenience can create significant problems with subcontractors and suppliers. Your company may have outstanding purchase orders, subcontract commitments, cancellation charges, inventory, work in progress, or other obligations that were incurred before the government terminated the prime contract.

Review those agreements promptly. You may need to:

Notify subcontractors of the termination;

Issue subcontract termination notices;

Determine whether subcontractors are entitled to termination payments;

Collect supporting documentation;

Negotiate settlements;

Identify inventory or materials; and

Coordinate subcontractor claims with the prime contractor’s settlement proposal.

Do not simply terminate every subcontractor relationship without reviewing the applicable contractual requirements. The government’s termination of the prime contract does not necessarily resolve the prime contractor’s obligations to its subcontractors.

Preserve Records and Establish a Termination File

Create a dedicated termination file as soon as possible. At a minimum, consider preserving:

The original contract;

All modifications;

The termination notice;

Contracting officer correspondence;

Invoices;

Accounting records;

Timekeeping records;

Purchase orders;

Subcontracts;

Vendor communications;

Inventory records;

Shipping records;

Project schedules;

Cost estimates;

Budgets;

Progress reports;

Technical records; and

Documentation supporting termination-related costs.

Electronic communications should also be preserved. Further, avoid allowing routine document-retention practices to inadvertently delete records that could become important in a termination settlement or subsequent dispute.

Prepare a Termination Settlement Proposal

The termination settlement proposal is a critical component of the process. The contractor generally needs to demonstrate what it is owed and provide sufficient supporting documentation for the government’s review. A strong settlement proposal should be:

Accurate – Costs should be calculated carefully and consistently with the applicable contractual and regulatory requirements.

Costs should be calculated carefully and consistently with the applicable contractual and regulatory requirements. Documented – Significant amounts should be supported by accounting records and other contemporaneous evidence.

Significant amounts should be supported by accounting records and other contemporaneous evidence. Organized – The government should be able to understand how the contractor arrived at each major component of its proposal.

The government should be able to understand how the contractor arrived at each major component of its proposal. Consistent – The proposal should reconcile with the contractor’s accounting records and other submissions.

Before submitting a substantial termination settlement proposal, contractors should consider having government contracts counsel and, where appropriate, a qualified accounting professional review it.

Do Not Overlook Settlement Expenses

Termination-related expenses can extend beyond the direct costs of the terminated work. A contractor may incur costs associated with preparing and negotiating the termination settlement, depending on the applicable contractual requirements and cost principles. Those costs should be identified and tracked rather than treated as an afterthought. The contractor should maintain records showing the nature of the work performed, who performed it, the time spent, and how the expenses relate to the termination.

Determine Whether There Are Other Contract Claims

A termination for convenience does not necessarily eliminate every potential dispute involving the contract. For example, before termination, the contractor may have experienced:

Government-directed changes;

Delays;

Differing site conditions;

Disruptions;

Unpaid invoices;

Improper contract administration;

Increased costs caused by government actions; or

Other circumstances giving rise to a contractual claim.

Those issues should be evaluated separately and in conjunction with the termination. A contractor should not assume that its entire financial recovery is limited to whatever amount the government initially proposes as a termination settlement.

Understand the Difference Between a Termination Settlement and a Contract Claim

A termination settlement is generally focused on resolving the financial consequences of the government’s decision to terminate the contract. A separate contract claim may involve a disagreement over the government’s obligations or conduct under the contract. The distinction matters because different contractual and statutory procedures, deadlines, documentation requirements, and dispute-resolution mechanisms may apply.

For federal contracts, the Contract Disputes Act (CDA) can become relevant when a contractor has a dispute concerning the contract and seeks relief from the government. Contractors should thus identify applicable deadlines early rather than waiting until settlement negotiations have broken down.

What If the Government and Contractor Cannot Agree on the Settlement?

Not every termination settlement ends with an agreement. If the contractor and government cannot resolve the amount owed, the dispute may proceed through the procedures provided by the contract and applicable federal law. Depending on the circumstances, that can involve a contracting officer’s decision and potentially an appeal to an appropriate forum, such as a federal contract appeals board or the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Because jurisdiction, deadlines, claim requirements, and available remedies can vary, contractors facing a disputed termination settlement should obtain legal advice promptly.

Common Mistakes Contractors Make After a Termination for Convenience

Treating the termination as if the company did something wrong

A termination for convenience is fundamentally different from a termination for default. Contractors should understand their rights before assuming they have no recourse.

Stopping all activity without reading the termination notice

The government may require certain activities to continue during the wind-down period.

Failing to document termination-related costs

If costs are not adequately documented, recovering them can become substantially more difficult.

Ignoring subcontractors

Prime contractors should promptly evaluate how the termination affects subcontract and vendor commitments.

Waiting too long to evaluate deadlines

Termination disputes can involve contractual and statutory deadlines. Waiting until negotiations fail can jeopardize potential claims.

Accepting the government’s initial calculation without independent review

The government’s position is not necessarily the final word on what the contractor is entitled to recover.

When Should You Contact a Government Contracts Attorney?

Early legal review can be particularly valuable when:

The contract is large or strategically important;

The termination involves significant unrecovered costs;

The government disputes the contractor’s costs;

There are substantial subcontractor obligations;

The contractor has inventory or work in progress;

The government is questioning accounting records;

There are potential pre-termination claims;

The contractor believes the government breached the contract;

A settlement proposal is likely to be substantial; or

The parties appear headed toward a formal dispute.

Early involvement can allow counsel to help structure the contractor’s documentation and strategy before positions become entrenched.

Frequently Asked Questions About Termination for Convenience

Can the government terminate a federal contract for convenience?

Generally, yes, when the contract contains an applicable termination-for-convenience provision giving the government that right. The precise authority and consequences depend on the contract and applicable regulations and clauses.

Does a termination for convenience mean the contractor did something wrong?

No. A termination for convenience generally is not based on contractor default or misconduct. It allows the government to end the contractual relationship under specified circumstances even when the contractor has performed properly.

Does the government have to pay a contractor after a termination for convenience?

Generally, a contractor may be entitled to compensation for allowable amounts arising from the termination, subject to the applicable contract terms, termination clause, cost principles, and settlement process. The amount depends on the particular circumstances.

What happens to subcontractors after a termination for convenience?

The prime contractor generally must evaluate its subcontract and purchase-order obligations and determine what actions are required under those agreements and the applicable termination provisions. Subcontractor costs may become part of the prime contractor’s termination settlement process.

How long does a contractor have to submit a termination settlement proposal?

The applicable deadline depends on the contract, termination clause, and circumstances. Contractors should review the termination notice and applicable contractual provisions immediately rather than assuming they have unlimited time.

Can a contractor challenge a termination for convenience?

A contractor may have grounds to dispute aspects of the government’s actions depending on the circumstances, the contract, and applicable law. A contractor should distinguish between challenging the government’s contractual right to terminate and disputing the amount or components of the resulting settlement.

Key Takeaway for Government Contractors

A termination for convenience does not necessarily mean the end of your company’s ability to recover money from the government. The most important steps are to review the termination carefully, comply with the government’s instructions, preserve records, identify and document termination-related costs, address subcontractor obligations, prepare a well-supported settlement proposal, and evaluate any separate contract claims or deadlines.

If the financial stakes are significant or the government disputes your recovery, consulting experienced government contracts counsel early can help protect your company’s interests and avoid preventable problems later in the process.