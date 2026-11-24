Three recent energy deals show why service companies should read their assignment and change-of-control clauses now.

On October 26, EQT announced it will buy Range Resources in an all-stock deal that creates a company with an enterprise value above $50 billion. Earlier in October, Devon agreed to sell its Eagle Ford assets to Crescent Energy in a cash deal announced at about $4.2 billion. On November 10, Diamondback and KKR announced a deal to buy a 70 percent stake in a Permian water system, and Reuters, citing an unnamed source, put the price near $2.1 billion. If you sell services to any of those companies, the party on the other side of your contract may change before your next invoice goes out.

Most service companies read an acquisition announcement as news about a customer’s strategy. It is also a contract event, and the time to review your agreement is before the closing date, not after. These three deals use three different structures, and the structure determines which clauses in your agreement matter.

Deal Volume Is Not Slowing Down

Enverus counted $12.6 billion of U.S. upstream M&A in the third quarter, up from $11.5 billion in the second. The year-to-date total stands at $80.5 billion, which the report calls well above 2025’s full-year total. Enverus also says public-to-public deals returned in October, and it values EQT’s deal at $13.8 billion.

Deals like these tend to bring vendor reviews. EQT says it expects $325 million in annual synergies within two years across corporate, operations, and commodities marketing, and a path to more than $600 million over the long term. EQT hasn’t said which line items it will cut. But if your services fall in the operations column, expect a conversation about rates.

Three Deals, Three Structures

Why does structure matter so much? A contract binds the entity that signed it. In a stock deal or a merger where the customer survives, that entity usually stays put, and the question becomes whether a change in ownership triggers anything. In an asset deal, the entity that signed your agreement may stay with the seller while the work moves to the buyer. You can end up performing for a company you never agreed to serve, or invoicing a company that no longer controls the wells.

Devon’s sale is an asset deal. According to Devon’s SEC filing, Devon Energy Production Company agreed to sell Eagle Ford assets to a Crescent entity, covering about 90,000 net acres in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties and roughly 4 percent of Devon’s production. The parties expect to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 or early 2027. When a buyer takes assets, the contracts tied to those assets don’t move on their own. They need an assignment, and your agreement may give you a say.

The Devon deal also uses a July 1, 2026 effective date, and the purchase price adjusts for certain revenues and expenses back to that date. That date is an accounting line between buyer and seller. It doesn’t change who owes you money. Unless everyone signs something that says otherwise, the party named in your contract remains the party that owes you.

EQT’s deal runs in two steps, according to the merger agreement EQT filed with the SEC. A merger subsidiary first merges into Range, and Range survives as a subsidiary of EQT. Then the surviving Range entity merges into a limited liability company that EQT owns, and that company survives. The first step leaves your counterparty in place. The second step puts a new entity in its place by operation of law. Some contracts restrict assignment “by operation of law” or “by merger,” and whether a merger counts as an assignment depends on the contract’s wording and the governing state’s law. If you hold a Range contract, read that language now.

The combined company will have more than 9 billion cubic feet equivalent per day of production, nearly 3 million net acres, and more than 3,700 miles of midstream. The combined company will run from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, so the people who approve your work orders may change. The companies expect to close in the first quarter of 2027, after shareholder and antitrust approvals. The parties have signed. They haven’t closed.

Diamondback and KKR’s purchase is a stake deal. Diamondback already owns 30 percent of Deep Blue Midland Basin, and Five Point Infrastructure is selling the other 70 percent. The companies haven’t disclosed a price, though Reuters, citing an unnamed source, put it near $2.1 billion. Diamondback says its own operations need to move nearly 2 million barrels of water a day, which tells you why it wants the system. The companies expect to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. When a buyer takes an ownership interest, the legal entity on your contract doesn’t change. Its owners do. That shifts the focus to change-of-control clauses, credit support, and whatever your agreement says about a change in ownership.

Five Things to Check Before Closing

Start with assignment. Does your agreement require the customer’s consent to assign it, and does the customer have to ask you before closing or only notify you afterward? Does the clause say consent can’t be unreasonably withheld? Does it cover assignment by operation of law or by merger? Few vendors want to block a deal, and that is rarely the right goal. A consent right gives you a seat at the table to fix terms you’ve wanted to fix, and a buyer who needs your service on day one tends to listen.

Then look for a change-of-control clause. Some give the customer the right to end the contract. Some give you that right. Many say nothing at all. If your agreement stays silent, a change in ownership won’t end it on its own, and it won’t protect your rates either.

Credit support deserves its own look. A parent guarantee, letter of credit, or prepayment arrangement may name an entity that no longer exists after closing, or that no longer owns the assets you serve. Ask for a replacement before closing, not after the first late payment.

Next, open work and open invoices. If you’re mid-job at closing, get a written statement of who pays for work done before closing and who pays after. Ask that the assignment and assumption agreement state that the buyer takes on obligations for work already performed, or ask the seller to confirm in writing that it stays liable. Either answer works. Silence doesn’t.

Finally, rates and volume. A merged customer will compare your pricing against the rest of its vendor base. A fixed rate card, a minimum volume commitment, or preferred-vendor status protects you only if the new owner honors it. Check the term, the notice period for termination for convenience, and any renewal date that falls in 2027.

Plan for the operational problems, too. A new owner often runs a new accounts payable system, and a vendor who isn’t in it waits. Ask early who will receive invoices after closing, whether remit-to and billing contacts change, and whether you need to register as a vendor again. Healthy receivables can age for sixty days because an invoice went to a mailbox nobody monitors anymore. Nobody did anything wrong, and the service company still funds the delay.

Keep the tone cooperative. An acquisition is a good moment to show a new customer that you’re easy to work with, and a demand letter in week one rarely helps. Written confirmations, a short call with the buyer’s operations team, and a clean set of open invoices will protect you without picking a fight.

Your customer’s lawyers have already read your contract. Read it yourself before they call.