Wyoming Establishes Licensing Framework for Virtual Currency Kiosks
Thursday, March 19, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On March 6, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed HB 0075 into law, establishing a regulatory framework for virtual currency kiosks and requiring compliance with the Wyoming Money Transmitters Act.

The new law brings virtual currency kiosks within Wyoming’s existing financial regulatory structure and clarifies that these consumer-facing terminals cannot operate outside the state’s money transmission and banking regimes. The statute defines a “virtual currency kiosk” broadly to include publicly accessible electronic terminals that facilitate exchanges of virtual currency for money, bank credit, or other virtual currency, including terminals that connect to a separate exchange or use the operator’s own virtual currency holdings. By covering both models, the law appears designed to reach a wide range of kiosk arrangements already in the market.

Key provisions include:

  • Licensing requirement. A person may not own, operate, or manage a virtual currency kiosk in Wyoming unless the person is licensed under the Wyoming Money Transmitters Act or is a financial institution chartered under Wyoming law.
  • Criminal penalties. A person who knowingly violates the licensing requirement is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for not less than three years, a fine of not less than $10,000, or both.
  • Rulemaking authority. The banking commissioner must adopt rules regulating the operation of virtual currency kiosks by authorized persons.
  • Confidentiality protections. Information or reports obtained by the commissioner relating to kiosk operations are confidential, subject to limited disclosure to other regulators, prosecuting attorneys, or pursuant to court order.
  • Immediate applicability. Persons already owning, operating, or managing virtual currency kiosks in Wyoming must comply beginning on the law’s effective date.

Putting It Into Practice: States are increasingly adopting kiosk-specific licensing and compliance frameworks for digital asset businesses (previously discussed here and here). Wyoming’s law reflects the same broader approach, using the state’s existing money transmission and banking framework to regulate consumer-facing digital asset kiosks. Businesses operating kiosks or similar models should assess licensing obligations and update compliance procedures as necessary.

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

California Court Orders CFPB to Continue Requesting Federal Reserve Funding
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Indiana Establishes Digital Asset Framework and Requires Cryptocurrency Options in Public Retirement Plans
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Swiss Federal Supreme Court Grants Jordan Chiles Request for Review of CAS Award
by: Neil A.F. Popović
Thirteen AGs Sue Major Installment Lender Over Add-On Packing; Former CFPB Attorneys Lead the Charge
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
New York Moves to Tighten Third-Party Practice: Key Changes to CPLR 1007
by: Sophia L. Cahill
New York Moves to Curb “AI Impersonation” of Licensed Professionals
by: Tiana Garbett , Tina Watson
When Is Personal Not Personal? EDPB Asks Stakeholders
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Design Patents for Computer-Generated Icons and Interfaces: How the USPTO's Major Updated Guidance Creates More Flexibility
by: James G. Gatto , Brian M. Restauro
Connecticut AG Issues Memorandum on Application of Existing Laws to AI
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , James G. Gatto
FTC Seeks Public Comment on Potential Amendments to the Negative Option Rule
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Federal Court Allows Earned Wage Access Claims Under TILA and MLA to Proceed
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
FTC Signals Enforcement Priorities for Consumer Protection in 2026
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
From Penalty to Parity: The SEC Rethinks Stablecoin Risk
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Christopher J. Bosch

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 