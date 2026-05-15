Wrong Is Not Weak - The Federal Circuit Reins In Fee Shifting After IPR

In mCom IP, LLC v. City National Bank of Florida, the Federal Circuit reversed an award of attorneys’ fees under 35 U.S.C. § 285 against the patent owner and sanctions under 28 U.S.C. § 1927 against its counsel, holding that neither the patent owner’s decision to litigate patent claims surviving inter partes review (IPR) nor counsel’s alleged lack of diligence cleared the high bars those statutes impose. The decision captures the distinction between correctness and substantive strength in the context of § 285’s “exceptional case” standard set forth by the U.S. Supreme Court in Octane Fitness, LLC v. ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.

Background

The ʼ508 patent generally relates to a system and method for delivering a retail banking multi-channel solution that unifies interactive electronic banking touch points. In other words, the ʼ508 patent is about software that ties together all the different ways a customer interacts with their bank — branch visits, ATMs, phone, online banking, mobile apps, even kiosks — so they look and behave like one consistent experience instead of separate disconnected systems with different menus and separate logins or workflows.

In 2023, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the USPTO held that all but four claims (2, 8, 14, and 17) of mCom’s U.S. Patent No. 8,862,508 unpatentable (IPR2022-00055). After the PTAB’s ruling, mCom brought an action against City National alleging infringement of the four remaining claims. At the same time, City National and mCom were debating City National’s claim that it was licensed to practice the ʼ508 patent under an mCom agreement with NCR Corporation. The district court struck mCom’s first complaint but allowed mCom to amend. The district court then dismissed mCom’s amended complaint with prejudice finding that each of the four asserted claims were invalid for failing to add any substance or non-obvious content to the claims held unpatentable in the IPR. The court also noted that infringement had not been adequately pleaded because mCom’s “claim chart is difficult (if not impossible) to parse,” and mCom otherwise offered only “bare assertions . . . that the screenshots in the claim chart ‘literally specify the claimed functions.’”

Attorneys’ fees and costs were subsequently awarded to City National under the exceptional-case authority of 35 U.S.C. § 285 (against mCom) and the attorney-sanction authority of 28 U.S.C. § 1927 (against mCom’s counsel, Victoria Brieant).

The Federal Circuit’s Analysis

The appellate panel left undisturbed the lower court’s dismissal of the complaint with prejudice, which affirmed the finding that the asserted claims are invalid. The remaining issues on appeal were (1) whether the case was exceptional under § 285 and/or (2) litigated in bad faith under § 1927.

35 U.S.C. § 285 permits a district court, in its discretion, to award fees to the prevailing party in an “exceptional” case. As explained in Octane Fitness and as previously discussed in IP IQ posts on September 17, 2025, May 30, 2023, and May 18, 2023, the case must “stand out from others with respect to the substantive strength of a party’s litigating position (considering both the governing law and the facts of the case) or the unreasonable manner in which the case was litigated.” The Federal Circuit addressed each of the district court’s four grounds used to support the § 285 award.

First, the district court reasoned that mCom’s case was unusually, substantively weak because the asserted patent claims were invalid. The Federal Circuit was not persuaded, again relying on Octane Fitness, which clarified that “[I]t is the ‘substantive strength of the party’s litigating position’ that is relevant . . ., not the correctness. . . of that position.” Further, the panel noted that the standard of a district court challenge has a higher burden of persuasion compared to an IPR, so mCom could reasonably have believed that the district court could not simply take the IPR result for the other claims as a starting point (via issue preclusion) and address only patentable distinctness — because district-court obviousness faces a higher burden. Therefore, there was no warrant for a determination that the case was unreasonably weak or unreasonably maintained.

Second, the district court treated the strike of mCom’s first complaint and the dismissal of its amended complaint as evidence of an exceptionally weak or unreasonably litigated case. The appellate panel again disagreed, finding these procedural events neither legally sufficient on their own nor responsive to whether mCom’s allegations themselves were exceptionally weak.

Third, the district court faulted mCom for failing to investigate “whether a license . . . would cover the purported infringing activity,” “even after being put on actual notice” of such a license and treated that lack of diligence as evidence of an unreasonable suit. The appellate panel disagreed, explaining that, absent a finding that a license or related agreement actually existed, mCom’s decision not to consider a license before initiating litigation could not support a § 285 award.

Fourth, the district court inferred from mCom’s history of filing many patent suits without taking any to trial an improper goal of “quickly settling . . . for nuisance value.” The appellate panel rejected this ground as unsupported by the record because there was no showing of the values of the settlements or even which involved the ’508 patent.

With respect to the § 1927 sanction, under Eleventh Circuit law, imposing liability for excess costs requires that the attorney have engaged in “egregious” and “objectively reckless” conduct, that is, behavior “tantamount to bad faith.” To meet this standard, the attorney must have knowingly or recklessly pursued a frivolous claim or needlessly obstructed the litigation of a non-frivolous claim. The district court made no express determination that mCom’s case was frivolous, and the appellate panel found no basis for such a determination on the record. Instead, the district court had faulted Ms. Brieant for insufficient diligence in investigating the case and the material produced during discovery. The Federal Circuit, however, held that the lack of diligence does not rise to the level of needless obstruction of a non-frivolous suit.

Key Takeaways