Wound Care Under the Microscope: DOJ’s Data-Driven National Takedown Targets Fraudulent Reimbursements and Kickback Schemes

On June 23, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it charged 11 defendants in connection with over two billion dollars in fraudulent claims for amniotic wound allografts as part of its 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown. Prosecutors allege that the schemes involved illegal kickbacks, medically-unnecessary allograft procedures, and exploitation of elderly Medicare beneficiaries and hospice patients.

Allografts and Rising Costs

The need for wound care is widespread. An estimated 10.5 million Medicare beneficiaries, roughly one in every six, live with chronic wounds, and skin substitutes are used to treat wounds that have failed to heal with standard care. Amniotic allografts are made from human donor tissue and treat recipients’ wounds by acting as a replacement layer of skin.

Prior to 2026, allografts were paid as “biologicals” under Medicare’s average sales price methodology, which gave each product a billing code and payment limit of the average sales price plus 6%. Allograft prices soared to $2,000 per square centimeter by 2025, driving a dramatic increase in federal spending. Between 2019 and 2025, Medicare Part B spending on allografts and other skin substitutes rose from $252 million to over $14 billion.

Wound Care Under Scrutiny

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General investigated the spike in spending and attributed rising costs to an increased number of Medicare claims for allografts, potentially fraudulent reporting by manufacturers that artificially inflated average sales price data, and high rates of allografts application in hospice, home care and other settings. It also found that Medicare’s reimbursement policy incentivized providers to identify the allografts with high profit margins and bill for as many as possible.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) addressed the provider billing incentive by restructuring how wound treatment is paid, reducing Medicare’s reimbursement to $127.14 per square centimeter effective January 1, 2026.

Anatomy of the Alleged Schemes

DOJ often concentrates its enforcement resources on areas in which there have been sharp increases in reimbursement, and medically unnecessary use of allografts and fraudulent billing has become a primary target. DOJ reported charges against individuals allegedly engaged in wound care schemes involving inflated sales prices, kickbacks to medical providers, and medically unnecessary use of allografts.

In the District of Arizona, DOJ indicted a former Vice President of Sales for an amniotic wound allograft company in connection with an alleged $1.2 billion scheme, of which approximately $614 million was paid by Medicare, TRICARE, CHAMPVA, and commercial insurers. Sales representatives and providers allegedly targeted elderly patients, many in hospice care, and billed for allografts that were not medically reasonable or necessary. The company also allegedly supplied sham invoices overstating the true sales price for its allografts and directed providers to bill Medicare using the inflated amount. The indictment came several months after the company’s owners pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.

In another case, filed in the Southern District of Texas, a nurse practitioner (NP) who operated four mobile wound clinics in four states was indicted in connection with $906 million in claims, of which approximately $297 million was paid by Medicare and TRICARE. Prosecutors allege the defendant caused allografts to be unnecessarily applied to infected wounds without proper treatment, healed wounds, superficial wounds, and to areas exceeding the wound size, then falsified medical records to make those applications appear medically reasonable and necessary. It is also alleged in the indictment that the NP targeted certain hospice patients who died within days of application. The indictment also alleges that to “conceal and disguise the lack of medical necessity for the allografts,” she directed and emailed the falsification of documents to attempt to substantiate medical necessity. DOJ alleges the unnecessary allografts resulted in billings of more than $1 million per patient. The charges also allege that the provider facilitated kickbacks to induce patient referrals and solicited kickbacks tied to allograft purchases.

How the Government Connected the Dots

The DOJ’s Health Care Fraud Unit and Data Fusion Center detected suspicious wound care billing patterns in the spike in allograft payments. Fraud indicators included unusually high per-beneficiary billing, claims showing that the purported rendering provider was elsewhere at the time of service (such as in prison), and allograft use rates far above those of similarly situated providers. Other recurring red flags included targeting elderly Medicare beneficiaries in hospice, use of unlicensed practitioners, and suspicious relationships between skin substitute suppliers and providers.

Looking Forward

Starting with calendar year 2026, CMS modified its allograft reimbursement methodology from average sales price-based payment to incident-to supplies, which is expected to cut Medicare spending on these products by nearly 90%. CMS indicated that it plans to propose rates that group products based on relevant product characteristics consistent with their FDA regulatory status.

Implications and Action Items for Healthcare Organizations

Documentation will be central to substantiating the medical necessity of the products used. Patient records should indicate the more conservative treatments that were utilized first, particularly where DOJ’s allegations repeatedly focused on allografts applied to infected wounds, superficial wounds, healed wounds, or wounds that allegedly did not warrant the product.

CMS is likely to scrutinize other procedures where financial incentives appear to drive disproportionate growth without corresponding clinical benefits. For example, medical researchers have identified ocular amniotic membrane grafts for dry eye treatment as one area of concern, citing increased use, mixed clinical evidence, and high reimbursement rates. Although the vast majority of medical providers base treatment decisions on clinical judgment, high profit margins may improperly influence some care decisions.

Health care entities would be well-served by having a deep understanding of their customers and their sources of business, and wary of third-party intermediaries such as marketers and recruiters who may obtain patient referrals through the use of unlawful kickbacks. Healthcare organizations should review contracts with allograft manufacturers and distributors for compliance with federal and state anti-kickback statutes. In the current enforcement focused space, CMS remains focused on preventing suspicious payments before they occur by issuing payment suspensions, rather than pursuing fraud after payment.

Compliance teams should use data analytics to detect unusual billing patterns and sudden increases in high-reimbursement services, mirroring the approach taken by CMS and private insurers. Doing so will enable healthcare organizations to detect and correct suspect billing practices, ensure documentation of medical necessity, and address utilization increases that Medicare and other health insurers’ data analytics programs may flag as potentially fraudulent.