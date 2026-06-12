Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026- Your Ultimate Checklist for Leaves, Accommodations, and Benefit Plan Compliance [Podcast]

In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026 podcast series, shareholders Tina Bengs (Chicago/Indianapolis), Joseph Cartafalsa (New York), and Michael Riccobono (Morristown) walk through a comprehensive compliance checklist covering mandatory leave and accommodation obligations for disability, pregnancy, and religion, along with family and medical leave laws. The speakers also address how to navigate ERISA, COBRA, and benefit plan terms to help employers keep their organizations compliant and their employees supported.