Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026- What the DOJ’s Medical Marijuana Reclassification Means for Employers [Podcast]

The Department of Justice’s reclassification of certain marijuana products from Schedule I to Schedule III marks a significant shift in federal drug policy, and employers are now facing new questions about how to respond. In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026 podcast series, shareholders Christina Mallatt (Indianapolis) and Tae Phillips (Birmingham), who co-chair the firm’s Drug Testing practice group, are joined by Phillip Russell (Tampa) to examine what the change means for workplace drug testing programs, ADA accommodation obligations, and the broader landscape of cannabis-related employment policies. Tune in for practical guidance on how employers can evaluate and update their policies in light of this evolving regulatory environment.