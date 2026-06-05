Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026: Managing Social and Political Expression in the Workplace [Podcast]

As social and political expression in the workplace grows more charged, employers face mounting pressure to set clear boundaries—and enforce them consistently. In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026 podcast series, shareholders Brandon Shelton (Charlotte/Indianapolis), Mike Bell (Denver/Dallas) and Virginia Wooten (Charlotte) explore the legal framework governing employee speech, the risks that come with inconsistent policy enforcement, and what in-house counsel and HR professionals need to know in today’s polarized environment. Listeners will come away with practical guidance on policy design, manager training, and how to respond when personal beliefs and workplace expectations collide.