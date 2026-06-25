Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026: Ethics of AI in the Workplace—Emerging Standards and Risks [Podcast]
Thursday, June 25, 2026
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In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026 podcast series, shareholders Simone Francis (St. Thomas/New York) and Lauren Hicks (Indianapolis) explore the fast-moving legal landscape surrounding AI ethics in the workplace, from the ethics rules that already govern attorney AI use to the cautionary tales of real cases with real consequences. Lauren and Simone unpack the emerging privilege and discovery risks that arise when confidential information enters consumer AI tools. The speakers close with practical guidance on AI use policies, bias auditing for employment tools, and the state compliance landscape employers need to navigate now.

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© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

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