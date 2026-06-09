Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026- Effective Investigations in the Age of AI and Remote Work [Podcast]
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026 podcast series, shareholders Cynthia Bremer (Minneapolis), Scott James Preston (Indianapolis), and Bethany Wagner (Pittsburgh) examine the evolving landscape of workplace investigations, with a focus on how AI and remote work are reshaping the types and complexity of complaints employers face. The speakers discuss why thorough, well-documented investigations matter—from preserving employee morale to avoiding litigation exposure—and the value of involving in-house counsel early. They also walk through the most critical investigative mistakes to avoid, including selecting the wrong investigator, reaching premature conclusions, and dismissing complaints due to fatigue.
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