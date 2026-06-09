Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026- Effective Investigations in the Age of AI and Remote Work [Podcast]

In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026 podcast series, shareholders Cynthia Bremer (Minneapolis), Scott James Preston (Indianapolis), and Bethany Wagner (Pittsburgh) examine the evolving landscape of workplace investigations, with a focus on how AI and remote work are reshaping the types and complexity of complaints employers face. The speakers discuss why thorough, well-documented investigations matter—from preserving employee morale to avoiding litigation exposure—and the value of involving in-house counsel early. They also walk through the most critical investigative mistakes to avoid, including selecting the wrong investigator, reaching premature conclusions, and dismissing complaints due to fatigue.