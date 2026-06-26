Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026: EEOC Trends, Enforcement Shifts, and What Employers Should Do Now [Podcast]
Friday, June 26, 2026
In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2026 podcast series, shareholders Jim Paul (St. Louis/Tampa), Aimee Parsons (Portland (ME)), and Carolyn Russell (Houston) break down the EEOC’s shifting enforcement priorities under Chair Andrea Lucas, including the rescission of the 2024 harassment guidance and the agency’s stance on unlawful DEI. The speakers also examine the Supreme Court’s 2025 Ames decision, eliminating the heightened evidentiary standard for majority-group discrimination claims, and offer practical guidance for employers navigating a rapidly changing compliance landscape across multiple jurisdictions.
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