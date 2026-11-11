Workplace Investigations in Hospitality: A Guide for Restaurants and Hotels on Handling Employee Complaints [Podcast]
Wednesday, November 11, 2026

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In this podcast, shareholders Victoria Vish (Dallas) and Bethany Wagner (Pittsburgh) discuss how hospitality employers can effectively respond to workplace complaints when they are initially raised. They highlight the unique conditions in restaurants and hotels that can increase the risk of missteps, including late working hours, alcohol service, high employee turnover, and managers without proper training in investigations. Bethany and Victoria outline practical steps for handling initial complaints, including conducting prompt, thorough, and impartial investigations. They emphasize the importance of following up with the complainants and protecting against retaliation claims, citing examples from recent EEOC settlements. The speakers also address the role of AI in scheduling and employment decisions, concluding with key takeaways for establishing a defensible investigation process.

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