Workplace Investigations: Five Key Takeaways (Part One)

Make sure you have the right team in place

When an investigation comes across your desk, a key first step must always be to consider who will be the appropriate person/team to conduct it.

A key part of this will be to ensure that you obtain a clear understanding of the specific factual issues which need to be determined, and who is best placed to do so. The answer to this will depend on both the nature of the allegations and importantly, whether this is something which might be made public. Poise and gravitas will be crucial. We also recommend that you consider relationships, reporting structure, level, power dynamics, and legal requirements. As we have seen so often in the press in recent years, one important protective step when faced with serious/sensitive allegations might be to announce that the company will launch a full investigation – instructing external counsel for that can help to show that the company is taking the matter very seriously/intends to be transparent etc.

It may also be appropriate to instruct an external investigator where you would like to try and gain legal privilege over the investigation output (for more on that, please see our later post).

Any internal or external investigator should be independent/unbiased so far as practicable (this will depend on the size of your organisation and the seniority of the subject(s) and concern raiser(s)).

Other key considerations might include working out which jurisdictions are involved (where is the complainant, where did the alleged act(s) take place, what is the relevant legal jurisdiction and where are the witnesses, for example), plus identifying any specialist expertise/skillset that the investigator might need, along with the all-important issue of capacity within any in-house team. Investigations can be time-consuming and complex, so that in and of itself might lead you to conclude that it could be better to instruct someone external to carry out the investigation for you.