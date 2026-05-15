Working in the United States May Trigger Work Authorization Requirements, Regardless of Employer Location

For global mobility teams, work involving foreign nationals can create confusion and may trigger compliance risk. As cross‑border and digital work arrangements expand, some employers assume that working remotely for a non‑U.S. employer or being paid abroad falls outside of U.S. immigration rules. Under U.S. law, such an assumption may be incorrect.

The United States follows a territorial approach to work authorization. The controlling question is not the employer’s location, payroll source, or governing law of the employment contract. Instead, the analysis turns on where the work is physically performed. If a foreign national is physically present in the United States while performing work, that activity is generally considered U.S. employment for immigration purposes and typically requires valid U.S. work authorization.

Why Physical Location Is the Key Trigger

From a global mobility perspective, one important compliance principle is that physical presence drives immigration obligations. Where the individual sits when performing services matters more than how the arrangement is labeled. This is illustrated in the following scenarios, which reflect common questions raised to mobility teams:

Work Location and Authorization Analysis

Worker Location Employer Location Paid From U.S. Work Authorization Required? Practical Insight United States U.S. employer U.S. payroll Yes Traditional employment compliance United States Overseas employer Foreign payroll Yes High-risk misconception United States Overseas affiliate Foreign payroll Yes Corporate structure does not control Outside United States Overseas employer Foreign payroll No Outside U.S. immigration scope Outside United States U.S. employer Any No Location, not employer, is dispositive

Mobility teams should consider taking on an immigration authorization review in scenarios involving work performed from within the United States, even if the employment relationship itself is entirely foreign.

Remote Work Does Not Avoid U.S. Immigration Rules

Remote work arrangements often cause inadvertent noncompliance. Because the work is virtual, employers may assume it does not constitute “work in the U.S.” Immigration law does not draw that distinction. When a foreign national performs productive services from within the United States — whether as an employee, contractor, or consultant — that activity is generally considered work requiring authorization. Payment abroad, foreign bank accounts, or classification as an independent contractor do not alter this analysis.

The chart below highlights how frequently encountered remote‑work scenarios are viewed from an immigration perspective:

Common Remote Work Scenarios

Scenario Permitted Without U.S. Work Authorization? Why Remote work from the U.S. for a foreign employer No Productive services performed in the U.S. Paid abroad into a foreign bank account No Payroll location is irrelevant Independent contractor or freelance work from the U.S. No Still considered employment activity Short‑term remote work while visiting the U.S. No Duration does not eliminate authorization requirement Attending meetings or conferences only Possibly Must be incidental and non‑productive

For global mobility teams, these scenarios underscore the importance of resisting “temporary” or “low‑visibility” approvals. Even short‑term or informal arrangements may carry immigration exposure.

Narrow Allowances for Business Visitor Activity

There are limited circumstances in which foreign nationals may engage in certain activities in the United States without work authorization, typically in the context of an ESTA or B-1 business visitor classifications. These activities must be genuinely incidental — such as attending meetings, participating in trainings, or observing operations — and must not involve productive work or hands‑on services. The line between permissible business activity and unauthorized employment is narrow and highly fact‑dependent. Mobility teams play an important role in identifying when an activity crosses that line and escalating review before arrangements are approved.

Practical Considerations for Global Mobility Teams

Anchoring decisions to physical work location and avoiding relying on employer structure or payroll mechanics as proxies for compliance may benefit global mobility programs. Such programs should consider requiring immigration review for any U.S.-based remote work, documenting authorization determinations, and training HR and business teams to understand that “remote” does not mean “outside immigration rules.”

Bottom Line

If work is performed in the United States, U.S. work authorization is usually required. Remote work for a foreign employer — even when paid abroad — is still considered U.S. employment when performed from within the U.S. For global mobility teams, focusing early on physical location may help manage risk, comply with applicable requirements, and support defensible workforce decisions.