Working in the United States May Trigger Work Authorization Requirements, Regardless of Employer Location
Thursday, May 21, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

For global mobility teams, work involving foreign nationals can create confusion and may trigger compliance risk. As cross‑border and digital work arrangements expand, some employers assume that working remotely for a non‑U.S. employer or being paid abroad falls outside of U.S. immigration rules. Under U.S. law, such an assumption may be incorrect.

The United States follows a territorial approach to work authorization. The controlling question is not the employer’s location, payroll source, or governing law of the employment contract. Instead, the analysis turns on where the work is physically performed. If a foreign national is physically present in the United States while performing work, that activity is generally considered U.S. employment for immigration purposes and typically requires valid U.S. work authorization.

Why Physical Location Is the Key Trigger

From a global mobility perspective, one important compliance principle is that physical presence drives immigration obligations. Where the individual sits when performing services matters more than how the arrangement is labeled. This is illustrated in the following scenarios, which reflect common questions raised to mobility teams:

Work Location and Authorization Analysis

Worker Location Employer Location Paid From U.S. Work Authorization Required? Practical Insight
United States U.S. employer U.S. payroll Yes Traditional employment compliance
United States Overseas employer Foreign payroll Yes High-risk misconception
United States Overseas affiliate Foreign payroll Yes Corporate structure does not control
Outside United States Overseas employer Foreign payroll No Outside U.S. immigration scope
Outside United States U.S. employer Any No Location, not employer, is dispositive

Mobility teams should consider taking on an immigration authorization review in scenarios involving work performed from within the United States, even if the employment relationship itself is entirely foreign.

Remote Work Does Not Avoid U.S. Immigration Rules

Remote work arrangements often cause inadvertent noncompliance. Because the work is virtual, employers may assume it does not constitute “work in the U.S.” Immigration law does not draw that distinction. When a foreign national performs productive services from within the United States — whether as an employee, contractor, or consultant — that activity is generally considered work requiring authorization. Payment abroad, foreign bank accounts, or classification as an independent contractor do not alter this analysis.

The chart below highlights how frequently encountered remote‑work scenarios are viewed from an immigration perspective:

Common Remote Work Scenarios

Scenario Permitted Without U.S. Work Authorization? Why
Remote work from the U.S. for a foreign employer No Productive services performed in the U.S.
Paid abroad into a foreign bank account No Payroll location is irrelevant
Independent contractor or freelance work from the U.S. No Still considered employment activity
Short‑term remote work while visiting the U.S. No Duration does not eliminate authorization requirement
Attending meetings or conferences only Possibly Must be incidental and non‑productive

For global mobility teams, these scenarios underscore the importance of resisting “temporary” or “low‑visibility” approvals. Even short‑term or informal arrangements may carry immigration exposure.

Narrow Allowances for Business Visitor Activity

There are limited circumstances in which foreign nationals may engage in certain activities in the United States without work authorization, typically in the context of an ESTA or B-1 business visitor classifications. These activities must be genuinely incidental — such as attending meetings, participating in trainings, or observing operations — and must not involve productive work or hands‑on services. The line between permissible business activity and unauthorized employment is narrow and highly fact‑dependent. Mobility teams play an important role in identifying when an activity crosses that line and escalating review before arrangements are approved.

Practical Considerations for Global Mobility Teams

Anchoring decisions to physical work location and avoiding relying on employer structure or payroll mechanics as proxies for compliance may benefit global mobility programs. Such programs should consider requiring immigration review for any U.S.-based remote work, documenting authorization determinations, and training HR and business teams to understand that “remote” does not mean “outside immigration rules.”

Bottom Line

If work is performed in the United States, U.S. work authorization is usually required. Remote work for a foreign employer — even when paid abroad — is still considered U.S. employment when performed from within the U.S. For global mobility teams, focusing early on physical location may help manage risk, comply with applicable requirements, and support defensible workforce decisions.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

New York Lobbyists and Their Clients to Face Higher Regulatory Fees and New Training Deadlines
by: Joshua L. Oppenheimer , Cathryn O. Crummey
Virginia Enacts Automatic Renewal Consumer Protection Law
by: Shirin Afsous , Tonya M. Esposito
FinCEN and OFAC Propose AML/CFT Sanctions Framework for Payment Stablecoin Issuers Under GENIUS Act
by: Marina Olman-Pal , Benjamin G. Greenberg
District of Massachusetts Holds Alleged Post-Termination Use of Proprietary Formulations May Constitute ‘Something More’ Under Chapter 93A
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Executive Order Directs Agencies to Default to Fixed-Price (and Performance-Based) Contracting
by: Shomari B. Wade , Jordan N. Malone
OPT Under Scrutiny: What Increased ICE Enforcement Means for Employers
by: Kate Kalmykov
SEC Rescinds Longstanding ‘No-Deny’ Settlement Policy in Enforcement Actions
by: Miriam (Mimi) G. Bahcall , Tracy S. Combs
EU Consumer Law: New ‘Withdrawal Button’ Requirements for Online Contracts
by: Carsten Kociok , Ricarda Seifert
Understanding Chapter 93A’s Reach- Choice-of-Law Clauses vs. Geographic Limits
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Title 42 Returns- U.S. Imposes New Travel Restrictions in Response to Ebola Outbreak
by: Kate Kalmykov
Should Protective Orders Expressly Restrict Using AI with Confidential Information? Lessons from Morgan v. V2X (Part II)
by: Cheyenne Rivera
CFPB Final Rule Revises ECOA Framework, Narrows Disparate Impact and Discouragement Standards
by: Tarrian L. Ellis , David Gillespie
DoD Proposes Implementing Rule for FOCI Review Expansion for Unclassified Contracts
by: Eleanor M. Ross , Cassidy Kim

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 