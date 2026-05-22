Working on Borrowed Time? The Risk-Reward Calculus of Recourse Notes for Equity

Introduction

One of the more nuanced tools in the executive compensation toolkit is the use of a recourse promissory note issued by an employer to facilitate an employee’s exercise of stock options or purchase of restricted shares. While this arrangement was once a relatively common feature of equity compensation programs — particularly in the pre-Sarbanes-Oxley era — it remains relevant in certain private company contexts and continues to generate questions among executives, founders, and their advisors. This post explores the advantages and disadvantages of this approach from both the employer’s and the employee’s perspectives.

What Is a Recourse Promissory Note in This Context?

When an employee exercises stock options or purchases restricted shares, they typically must pay the exercise price or purchase price out of pocket. In some cases, however, the employer extends a loan to the employee in the form of a recourse promissory note. Under this arrangement, the employee signs a note obligating them to repay the loan amount (plus interest), and the employer may or may not take a security interest in the acquired shares. Because the note is “full recourse,” the employee is personally liable for repayment regardless of what happens to the value of the underlying stock. It is worth noting that, for tax purposes, a note does not need to be 100% recourse to be treated as “full recourse.”

Under applicable guidance, a note is generally considered adequately recourse if at least 50.1% of the outstanding principal represents personal liability of the borrower — that is, at least a majority of the note must be recourse to the employee’s personal assets beyond the purchased shares. This threshold is significant because it allows some structuring flexibility while still satisfying the IRS’s requirement that the employee bear genuine economic risk sufficient to treat the transaction as a completed purchase rather than an option.

The Pros

From the Employer’s Perspective

Retention and Incentive Alignment. Extending a recourse promissory note to facilitate equity ownership ties the employee more closely to the company’s long-term success. An employee who has borrowed to acquire shares has meaningful skin in the game, which can serve as a powerful retention tool — particularly for key executives whose departure could be disruptive. The outstanding loan obligation itself creates an additional reason for the employee to remain with the company, functioning as a form of golden handcuffs alongside any vesting schedule.

Flexibility in Compensation Design. Employer-issued notes allow companies to offer equity participation to employees who might otherwise be unable or unwilling to exercise options or purchase shares due to liquidity constraints. This broadens the universe of employees who can meaningfully participate in the company’s equity upside, which can be especially valuable for cash-constrained startups competing for talent against larger, more liquid employers.

Control Over Repayment Terms and Acceleration. Because the employer is both the issuer of the equity and the holder of the note, it retains significant structural control. The company can set repayment terms, acceleration triggers (such as termination of employment), and other covenants that protect its interests, subject to applicable legal restrictions. If the employee departs, the acceleration of the note can facilitate the company’s repurchase of unvested or forfeited shares in an orderly manner.

No Immediate Cash Outflow for Compensation. Unlike a cash bonus or salary increase, extending a loan does not require the company to part with cash on a permanent basis. The company receives a note receivable on its balance sheet and, assuming the note is repaid, recovers the funds over time with interest. This can be an attractive structure for companies that want to incentivize employees without depleting operating capital.

Tax Deduction Opportunity Upon Forgiveness. If the company ultimately forgives the note (in whole or in part), the forgiven amount is generally treated as compensation to the employee. This means the company may be entitled to a corresponding compensation deduction under Section 162 of the Internal Revenue Code, subject to the usual limitations (including the Section 162(m) cap for covered employees of publicly held corporations).

From the Employee’s Perspective

Immediate Equity Participation Without Upfront Cash Outlay. Perhaps the most significant advantage of a recourse promissory note is that it allows the employee to acquire equity in the company without having to write a large check at the time of exercise or purchase. This is particularly valuable for employees of private companies where the stock is illiquid and where the exercise price may be substantial relative to the employee’s liquid assets.

Potential Tax Benefits of Early Exercise. By facilitating early exercise of options or early purchase of restricted shares, a recourse promissory note can enable the employee to file a Section 83(b) election with theIRS. A timely 83(b) election allows the employee to recognize ordinary income at the time of purchase (when the spread may be minimal or zero) rather than at the time of vesting, potentially converting future appreciation into long-term capital gain. Without the loan, the employee might lack the cash needed to make this tax-efficient election.

Starting the Capital Gains Holding Period. Closely related to the 83(b) election benefit, exercising options or purchasing shares early with borrowed funds starts the clock on the employee’s long-term capital gains holding period. If the company is ultimately sold or goes public after the employee has held the shares for more than one year, the appreciation may qualify for favorable long-term capital gains treatment rather than being taxed as ordinary income.

Full Recourse Status Supports Tax Treatment. Because the note is full recourse — meaning the employee bears genuine economic risk of loss — the IRS is more likely to respect the transaction as a bona fide purchase for tax purposes. A non-recourse note secured only by the purchased shares has historically been treated by the IRS as an option rather than a completed purchase, which would defeat the purpose of early exercise and a Section 83(b) election. The recourse nature of the obligation thus supports the employee’s desired tax treatment.

Alignment of Interests and Retention. From a more strategic perspective, borrowing to acquire equity deepens the employee’s financial commitment to the company. This can strengthen alignment between the employee’s interests and those of the company’s other shareholders, and it may signal confidence in the company’s trajectory to co-founders, investors, and board members.

The Cons

From the Employer’s Perspective

Credit Risk and Collectability Concerns. The employer assumes the risk that the employee may be unable or unwilling to repay the note, particularly if the underlying shares decline in value and the employee has limited personal assets. While the note is full recourse, actually pursuing collection against a current or former employee can be costly, time-consuming, and reputationally damaging. In practice, many employers find it difficult to aggressively enforce these obligations.

Sarbanes-Oxley Prohibition for Public Companies. As noted above, Section 402 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act prohibits public companies from extending or maintaining credit to directors and executive officers. For private companies planning an IPO, outstanding officer and director loans must be repaid or restructured before the offering, which can create logistical and financial complications at a critical juncture. Companies should plan for this eventuality from the outset.

Administrative and Accounting Complexity. Maintaining employer-issued promissory notes requires ongoing administration, including tracking interest accrual, monitoring compliance with applicable federal rate requirements, managing repayment schedules, and accounting for the notes as receivables on the company’s financial statements. For companies with multiple note holders, this administrative burden can become meaningful and may require dedicated resources or outside assistance.

Potential Securities Law Implications. Depending on the jurisdiction and the specifics of the arrangement, the issuance of a loan to facilitate a stock purchase may implicate state or federal securities laws, margin lending rules, or other regulatory requirements. Companies should ensure that their loan programs are structured in compliance with applicable regulations, which may require securities counsel involvement.

Optics with Investors and Auditors. Large outstanding loans to officers and directors can raise governance concerns among investors, auditors, and board members. Institutional investors in particular may view insider loans as a red flag, associating them with the corporate governance failures that prompted Sarbanes-Oxley in the first place. Companies should be prepared to explain and justify these arrangements to stakeholders.

Section 409A Compliance Burden. The company bears responsibility for ensuring that the note structure does not inadvertently create a deferred compensation arrangement subject to Section 409A. If a note includes forgiveness provisions tied to continued employment or performance milestones, it may be recharacterized as deferred compensation, exposing both the company (to withholding obligations and potential penalties) and the employee to adverse tax consequences.

From the Employee’s Perspective

Personal Liability Regardless of Stock Performance. The defining characteristic of a recourse note is that the employee is personally on the hook for the full amount of the loan. If the company fails, the stock becomes worthless, or the shares decline significantly in value, the employee still owes the outstanding principal and accrued interest. Unlike a non-recourse loan where the lender’s only remedy is to seize the collateral, a recourse note exposes the employee’s other personal assets to collection.

Risk of Negative Economic Outcome. In a downside scenario, the employee may find themselves in the uncomfortable position of owing money on shares that have little or no value. This creates the potential for a net negative outcome — the employee not only loses the value of their equity but must also repay the loan, effectively paying for something worth nothing.

Interest Accrual and Adequate Interest Requirements. The note must bear interest at a rate at least equal to the applicable federal rate (AFR) to avoid imputed interest and potential below-market loan consequences under Sections 1274 and 7872 of the Internal Revenue Code. This means the employee’s total cost of acquiring the shares includes not just the exercise price but also interest expense over the life of the loan, which can be meaningful for longer-duration notes.

Potential Section 409A Complications. Depending on how the note is structured, the arrangement may implicate the deferred compensation rules under Section 409A of the Internal Revenue Code. If the loan is viewed as creating a deferral of compensation — for example, if forgiveness features are built in — the employee could face accelerated income inclusion, a 20% additional tax, and interest penalties. Careful structuring is essential to avoid these traps.

Forgiveness Risk and Uncertainty. Some employer-issued notes are structured with the informal expectation that the loan will ultimately be forgiven. However, there is no guarantee of forgiveness, and if forgiveness does occur, it generally constitutes taxable compensation income to the employee at that time. Employees should not rely on informal assurances of future forgiveness when deciding whether to take on recourse debt.

Liquidity Constraints Upon Departure. If the employee leaves the company before the note is repaid, the loan may accelerate, requiring immediate repayment. This can create a difficult liquidity situation, particularly if the shares remain illiquid and the employee cannot sell them to generate the funds needed to satisfy the obligation.

Conclusion

The use of a recourse promissory note to exercise options or purchase restricted shares can be a powerful tool for tax planning and equity accumulation, particularly for employees of early-stage and growth-stage private companies. However, it carries meaningful personal financial risk and requires careful attention to tax compliance, securities law considerations, and the realistic prospects of the underlying business. Employees considering this approach should work closely with experienced tax and compensation counsel to ensure the arrangement is properly structured and that they fully understand the downside exposure before signing on the dotted line.