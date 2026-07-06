The Work After the Pilot: Why Standing Still Is the Greater Risk With AI

The difficult part of AI in legal was never going to be the pilot; it was always going to be everything that comes after it.

Lawyers are, by training, naturally risk averse, but I have come to believe that the instinct to wait, to run one more pilot before committing, is its own risk, and often the greater one. I push my team to embrace these tools precisely because of that, and I have watched the people I expected to resist most become the ones who adapt fastest once the technology is embedded in their work. Standing still can feel like the safe choice, though it is rarely the safe outcome.

Consilio's 2026 Global Survey captures a profession in exactly this moment, with legal teams researching, trialing, and validating AI against their actual caseloads, while full adoption across the function is still building. That is a sensible place to be with a technology this consequential, especially with the efficiency emerging from those trials is already evident. The open question is what becomes of it, because efficiency held inside a pilot is not yet worth anything to the business.

The value appears only when that recovered capacity is put to work. Time returned to the team can be redirected toward either more strategic matters that will further the company’s growth, or to insource work that was otherwise going to outside counsel. It lets a team reprioritize toward the quality of what it produces, not simply the speed, and even a 10 to 20 percent efficiency gain, redeployed deliberately, changes what a legal function is able to take on.

This is why legal operations must be understood as a mindset rather than a function that sits to one side. Treating AI as an operating decision rather than a tool to be procured is what turns isolated gains into capability the whole team can rely on. Consilio’s 2026 Global Survey points to the same shift: for the first time, selecting and deploying legal technology has overtaken work volume as the profession's biggest challenge, cited by 54 percent of respondents. The hard part is no longer the volume of work, but the coordination around it.

That coordination is what makes the profession's new ambitions credible. In the same survey, 71 percent of in-house respondents said they see themselves as a strategic business partner to the business, up from a small fraction two years ago. But seeing yourself as a strategic partner and having the time to act like one are two different things. Strategic work requires capacity, and capacity is exactly what AI, embedded properly, can create.

But none of it works without trust, because recovered capacity is worth little if the output from AI cannot be relied upon, so legal teams are right to be careful when 73 percent of them name incorrect or hallucinated outputs as their main concern. AI earns a place in the everyday work when it is governed, auditable, and defensible, with human judgment kept firmly in the loop. Trust is not the obstacle to moving faster; it is the thing that makes moving faster safe.

So the decision facing legal leaders is not which tool to trial next. It is whether they are willing to treat standing still as the risk it actually is.