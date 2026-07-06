The Work After the Pilot: Why Standing Still Is the Greater Risk With AI
Monday, July 6, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The difficult part of AI in legal was never going to be the pilot; it was always going to be everything that comes after it.

Lawyers are, by training, naturally risk averse, but I have come to believe that the instinct to wait, to run one more pilot before committing, is its own risk, and often the greater one. I push my team to embrace these tools precisely because of that, and I have watched the people I expected to resist most become the ones who adapt fastest once the technology is embedded in their work. Standing still can feel like the safe choice, though it is rarely the safe outcome.

Consilio's 2026 Global Survey captures a profession in exactly this moment, with legal teams researching, trialing, and validating AI against their actual caseloads, while full adoption across the function is still building. That is a sensible place to be with a technology this consequential, especially with the efficiency emerging from those trials is already evident. The open question is what becomes of it, because efficiency held inside a pilot is not yet worth anything to the business.

The value appears only when that recovered capacity is put to work. Time returned to the team can be redirected toward either more strategic matters that will further the company’s growth, or to insource work that was otherwise going to outside counsel. It lets a team reprioritize toward the quality of what it produces, not simply the speed, and even a 10 to 20 percent efficiency gain, redeployed deliberately, changes what a legal function is able to take on.

This is why legal operations must be understood as a mindset rather than a function that sits to one side. Treating AI as an operating decision rather than a tool to be procured is what turns isolated gains into capability the whole team can rely on. Consilio’s 2026 Global Survey points to the same shift: for the first time, selecting and deploying legal technology has overtaken work volume as the profession's biggest challenge, cited by 54 percent of respondents. The hard part is no longer the volume of work, but the coordination around it.

That coordination is what makes the profession's new ambitions credible. In the same survey, 71 percent of in-house respondents said they see themselves as a strategic business partner to the business, up from a small fraction two years ago. But seeing yourself as a strategic partner and having the time to act like one are two different things. Strategic work requires capacity, and capacity is exactly what AI, embedded properly, can create.

But none of it works without trust, because recovered capacity is worth little if the output from AI cannot be relied upon, so legal teams are right to be careful when 73 percent of them name incorrect or hallucinated outputs as their main concern. AI earns a place in the everyday work when it is governed, auditable, and defensible, with human judgment kept firmly in the loop. Trust is not the obstacle to moving faster; it is the thing that makes moving faster safe.

So the decision facing legal leaders is not which tool to trial next. It is whether they are willing to treat standing still as the risk it actually is.

© 2026 Consilio

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: FULTON SCG II DEBT FUND, LLC
Published: 3 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Diacarta, Inc.
Published: 30 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CSS Inc.
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: 45-Year Midwest Truckload Carrier
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Geo T. Schmidt, Inc.
Published: 26 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Consilio

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 