Words Matter- How to Draft Arbitration Agreements That Hold Up in Court [Video]
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
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What employers should know about key developments this week:

  • Arbitration Agreement Drafting Pitfalls: Vague or imprecise language regarding discovery, confidentiality, neutrality, and mutuality can hand employees a roadmap for challenging—or defeating—your arbitration agreements in court.
  • AI-Assisted Drafting Risks: Artificial intelligence (AI) tools may generate arbitration agreement language based on existing law but can miss evolving legal arguments in pending cases, making attorney review essential before finalizing any agreement.
  • Strategic Decision-Making for Arbitration Programs: Employers should clearly identify their primary goals for an arbitration program, familiarize themselves with the chosen forum’s rules, and ensure consistency across all arbitration provisions company-wide.

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