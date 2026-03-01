Withdrawal Liability: Ninth Circuit Expands Definition of the “Building and Construction Industry”

Takeaways

The Ninth Circuit recently adopted a broader definition of work performed in “the building and construction industry,” potentially expanding the availability of the special definition of complete withdrawal applicable to certain employers and plans in the building and construction industry (the B & C Exception).

Since the B & C Exception shields employers from liability for a complete withdrawal unless the employer performs previously covered work on a non-union basis, this is a significant development for construction industry employers.

Generally, an employer whose obligation to contribute to a multiemployer pension plan (MEPP) permanently ends incurs a “complete withdrawal” and becomes liable for its allocable share of any underfunding, known as “withdrawal liability.” However, a special definition of complete withdrawal—the B & C Exception—applies to MEPPs that primarily cover workers in the building and construction industry (a B & C Plan). Under this exception, an employer whose obligation to contribute to a B & C Plan on behalf of employees (substantially all of whom perform work in the building and construction industry) permanently ceases will only incur a complete withdrawal if the employer later performs work for which contributions were previously required, but on a non-contributory (e.g., non-union) basis. Since many construction employers enter a jurisdiction on a project basis and leave after completing the project, the B & C Exception can potentially shield many employers from substantial liability.

Somewhat surprisingly, ERISA does not define the term “building and construction industry.” Instead, courts have relied on the definition developed by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) under federal labor law. Relying on the NLRB’s decision in Indio Paint, 1966, courts have limited their application of the B & C Exception to situations where “materials and constituent parts may be combined on the building site to form, make, or build a structure.” For example, the Second Circuit previously determined that performing cable service on prewired buildings was not “building and construction industry” work because it was surface-level work on already-constructed buildings.

However, in Walker Specialty Constr., Inc. v. Bd. of Trs. of the Constr. Indus., the Ninth Circuit diverged from other courts’ longstanding interpretation of the “building and construction industry.” While the Ninth Circuit agreed that the NLRB’s interpretation of the “building and construction industry” should apply, the court held that the NLRB’s “expansive understanding of the “building and construction industry” went beyond simply “erecting new structures.” Accordingly, the Court determined that NLRB precedent (including Indio Paint) provided a “comprehensive definition” that “included alterations, maintenance and repairs.”

Using this broader definition, the Ninth Circuit ruled that asbestos removal work qualifies as part of the “building and construction industry,” since it involves the “maintenance and repair” of fixed structures. Specifically, the court determined that removing asbestos requires significant modifications to buildings, such as demolishing asbestos-containing walls and roofs, to keep the buildings habitable. The court also found that this type of work is similar to demolition work, which was previously recognized as work in the building and construction industry.